A missed period, morning sickness, nausea and sudden mood bouts are the most common signs that tell you that you are probably expecting. But there could be many more symptoms of a probable pregnancy that nobody preps you for and you are unlikely to associate them with gestation. They may not be the sure-fire signs that you have a baby growing in your womb but could be significant cues from your body that call for a home pregnancy test. Here are 11 lesser known signs of pregnancy for you

Your abdomen cramps, but you don’t get your periods

You may be experiencing a cramping sensation in your abdomen during the early days of pregnancy, thanks to the increased blood flow to the uterus. These cramps could be similar to the ones you feel during your periods. However, these can be easily missed as early symptoms of pregnancy. These cramps are described as pulling sensations in the lower abdomen after one has missed her periods. Though they may not bother you that much in your early pregnancy, they can be a persistent symptom of pregnancy and last till the end of delivery.

You pee quite frequently

You may feel the urge to urinate more often than usual as early as two to three weeks into your pregnancy. The causes of increased need to urinate during pregnancy are varied. One possible explanation to this could be the size of the uterus. As the embryo increases in size, the uterus also grows putting pressure on the bladder. Another possible reason of frequent urination could be fluid retention in the lower limbs. Although this symptom minimises in the second trimester, it can come back in the third trimester.

There is more than usual spit in your mouth

You are likely to witness excessive saliva production during the first trimester. It is associated with morning sickness and nausea. You can blame this condition, medically termed as ptyalism, on your hormones which go haywire during pregnancy.

You feel excessively hot and sweat a lot

No, we aren’t talking about the hot flashes that one associates with menopause. When you are pregnant, ovulation and increased blood flow raise your body temperature. So, you will feel hotter than usual and may experience profuse sweating early in the morning. This could be a significant sign of pregnancy.

Your breasts change, suddenly

Sore and tender to touch breasts are the early indicators of pregnancy. You may witness these symptoms as early as the first or second week of conception. Your nipples can also get itchy, larger and darker while the size of your areola increase. You might also notice blue lines or veins on your breasts. This is how your body preps you up for breastfeeding. All these changes may be due to the gush of hormones caused by the implantation of embryo, fat accumulation and extra blood flow. However, such changes may not be visible in the later stages of pregnancy.

You feel bloated quite often

Among many other hormones, progesterone and oestrogen levels rise during pregnancy. They loosen up your gastrointestinal muscles, which slows down your digestion forming gas. This is what makes you feel bloated. You may also experience constipation. Again, these two hormones are the culprits as they relax your intestinal muscles and make them perform sluggishly. Lazy intestinal muscles disturb your bowel movement and give you constipation. So, keep yourself sufficiently hydrated and up your fibre intake.

You may notice unexplained bleeding

Bleeding can be noticed approximately within eight to twelve days after ovulation. Do not fear as a small amount of blood is sometimes shed when a fertilized egg attaches to the uterus lining. This is called implantation spotting and is the earliest sign that says you are pregnant. The bleeding is typically not very heavy and usually lasts for a day or two. It may be accompanied with slight cramping and the blood may be red, brown or pink in colour.

Your vaginal discharge goes up

Vaginal discharge is very likely during the early stages of pregnancy. You might notice a clear, milky discharge from your vagina with a musky smell if you are pregnant. However, symptoms of pregnancy might vary from person to person. Some women might experience a lot of vaginal discharge where as in some there may be little or no discharge at all. A rise in the level of the hormone progesterone during pregnancy leads to the production of vaginal discharge. This vaginal secretion is beneficial as it keeps infections at bay and helps good bacteria thrive in the sensitive area. Don’t use douches and vaginal wipes because they can take throw your PH balance off the kilter.

You catch a cold too often

Your body is sending out enough clues of your pregnancy if you are experiencing flu or mild fever accompanied with blocked nose and wheezing cough. You might also experience abdominal cramps along with fever during pregnancy. You become more prone to fever and cold soon after conception because your immune system comes down when the fertilized egg implants itself on the wall of the uterus. Moreover, your increased oestrogen levels swell up your mucous membrane causing congestion and nosebleeds. Refrain from self-medication when you suffer from cold and cough. It may harm your embryo. It is always better to consult a doctor for these conditions if your home pregnancy test is positive.

You crave a lot for foods

Longing for food can be one of the early indicators of pregnancy. During pregnancy your body needs to retain more water which makes you hungry all the time. Food cravings usually begin in the first trimester. They disappear in the second trimester. However, this may not be a sure sign of pregnancy. Sometimes your body confuses thirst with hunger as well.

There is unexplained bleeding in your gums

Shooting levels of progesterone make your gums extra sensitive to the oral bacteria. This is the reason behind your bleeding gums. However, there is nothing to worry about this. Just stay away from sweets and rinse your mouth well each time you barf.