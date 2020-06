This is the time when you need that extra something that will give you the ability to lovingly nurture your little one for 9 months. @Shutterstock

Pregnancy is that time of your life when you need to take extra care of yourself. You need to ensure that you are fit and healthy so that your body can easily take on the added responsibility of nurturing your little one. Along with your body, you also need to take care of your mental health. If you are mentally and physically fit, you will be able to enjoy a fit and healthy pregnancy without any fear of complications. Being healthy at any other time in life is different from being healthy now. This is the time when you need that extra something that will give you the ability to lovingly nurture your little one for 9 months. That is why we are bring you some pregnancy tips that will show you how you can do just this. Also Read - A pregnancy guide on how to prevent swelling and puffiness

Of course, all expecting moms know some basic facts regarding a healthy pregnancy. You too must be knowing that there are certain things that are taboo during this time. You must avoid smoking and alcohol. Even being around a person who smokes is dangerous as second-hand smoke can have an adverse effect on the foetus. But other than this, there are many things that you need to do when you are pregnant. Also Read - Preconception planning: Boost your chances of a healthy pregnancy

Prenatal Vitamins are important

This is something that many women may be guilty of neglecting. In fact, it is important to start taking vitamins and supplements even before you conceive. This is very important for the healthy development of the foetus. Your baby’s neural cord, which later goes on to become the brain and spinal cord, develops in the first month of pregnancy. Nutrients like folic acid, calcium and iron are essential for this development. You must consult your doctor about the vitamins and supplements you need to take. Also Read - Want a normal delivery? A few pregnancy tips to help you achieve that

Regular exercise is a must

This will help you maintain your weight and bring down your risk of gestational diabetes and gestsational hypertension, which are common complications of pregnancy. Regular exercise will bring down your stress levels, keep you relaxed, help you maintain your weight, improve circulation, boost your mood and also help you sleep better. You can take up some low-impact exercises like Pilates, yoga, swimming and walking. But do so after consulting your doctor.

Don’t ignore Kegel exercises

This will make your pelvic floor muscles strong and ready for delivery. These muscles support your bladder, bowels and uterus. It will not only help you have an easier delivery but also bring down your risk of incontinence. But you need to do it the right way. All you need to do is practice squeezing as though you’re stopping the flow of urine. Hold the squeeze for three seconds, then relax for three more. Keep doing this throughout the day.

Take care of your diet

You need to eat well-balanced and nutritious diet. Eat folate-rich foods and stay hydrated. Asparagus, lentils, wheat germ, oranges and orange juice are rich in folate and therefore good for you. Limit your caffeine intake and have fruits like bananas and apples. Fatty fish is also good for you during this time. Avoid raw and undercooked food.