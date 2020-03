Most of you must be aware of the water births which means the labour, delivery or everything happening inside a tub of water. It may take place in hospital or at home. This special birth giving method is said to ease pain, speed up the labour process and also keep you away from needing anesthesia.

Is it really safe?

According to experts, water birth in the labour’s first stage can prove to be beneficial but it may come with some risks as you will be delivering your baby underwater. The first stage of labour begins with contractions until your cervix gets completely dilated.

A warm bath might help you with relaxation and give a feeling of control. Also being in water might help you move easily than bed. Some studies suggest that water births can decrease the risk of vaginal tearing. And it may also increase the blood flow towards the uterus.

What are the risks?

Even though water births are a method which is practiced at different parts of the work to deliver a baby, it may be a bit risky. Take a look at some of the rare issues which you may face while water birthing:

You or your baby or both may get infected.

Before you baby comes out, the umbilical cord could snap.

The temperature of your baby’s body could differ.

The baby could inhale the water or may have trouble in breathing.

Precautions to take

If you want to opt for water birth, then it is suggested that you talk to your doctor first. In case of water birthing, you need to keep a few things in mind like – Is your hospital equipped with such service? If it is, who will manage the whole process? There are certain points which you may need to think about before going for this option.