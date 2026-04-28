Are lifestyle choices impacting fetal movements? Growing concerns among women

Awareness of fetal movements helps monitor baby's health as reduced activity may signal concerns influenced by lifestyle, health conditions and requires timely medical attention proper.

Being aware of the baby's movements during pregnancy is an essential part of monitoring their wellbeing and ensuring timely care when needed. From the first flutter to stronger kicks in the later months these movements help mothers connect with their baby and also serve as an important indicator of fetal health. However many healthcare professionals are reporting that there are growing concerns among women who are experiencing reduced fetal movements.

Fetal movement can vary throughout the day

Dr. Uma Mishra, Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida told TheHealthsite.com that pregnant women should understand that fetal movements are not constant and can vary at different points of the day and across different stages of pregnancy.

She said, "Babies tend to have their own sleep and wake cycles which means there will be periods of activity as well as quieter phases." Dr. Mishra further mentioned that movements may be more noticeable after meals or at night when the mother is relaxed and less noticeable when she is active or distracted.

The gynaecologist explains, "Fetal movements begin between 18 and 24 weeks of pregnancy and become more regular as the pregnancy progresses. By the third trimester most babies develop a pattern of movement that mothers can recognize so to monitor this a simple method called kick counting is often recommended to women. A healthy baby is expected to have at least 10 movements within 2 hours during their active period."

Reasons behind reduced fetal movements

Some of the common factors that cause reduced fetal movements include placental insufficiency, fetal growth restriction, maternal diabetes, high blood pressure, infections or the effects of certain medications. Additionally Dr. Mishra explains that a mother's daily routine and lifestyle can also influence how fetal movements are experienced and perceived.

She said, "Eating habits, constant sitting, busy and erratic schedules can make it harder to notice even the subtle movements. The baby's activity is also associated with the mother's blood sugar levels which means irregular meals or skipping food can affect movement patterns. It is important to note that even inadequate sleep, fatigue and stress may reduce a mother's awareness of these movements."

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Tips to ensure a healthy pregnancy

Dr. Shweta Wazir, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgoan says that preparing your body for pregnancy supports healthy fetal development and reduces risks. The doctor says that avoiding harmful substances and maintaining a healthy weight can prevent complications, strengthen immunity and create an optimal environment for the baby's growth and wellbeing. Here are some essential tips you can follow to achieve a healthy pregnancy:

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Maintain regular meal timings

Always stay well-hydrated

Ensure to rest enough

Stay physically active by engaging in light activities like walking or prenatal yoga

De-stress by doing meditation or deep breathing

Report to a doctor if you experience fewer than 10 fetal movements within 2 hours

Regular antenatal check-ups remain crucial in monitoring the baby's growth

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.