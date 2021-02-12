Actress Anushka Sharma recently gave birth to a beautiful daughter and named her ‘Vamika.’ The little girl received love from the couple’s friends, family, and fans. But one picture of the actress post-delivery made fans wonder, “how she managed to lose all the pregnancy weight?” But what people need to understand is weight gain is normal during pregnancy. We approached Anushka’s nutritionist, Ryan Fernando, founder at Qua Nutrition to help you understand all about the pregnancy weight. Also Read - Is it safe to do intermittent fasting while breastfeeding?

Pregnancy Weight Gain: How Much Is Normal?

“An average of 5-15 kg of weight gain is expected post-pregnancy. It is based on general health, wellbeing, exercise and physical activity, tendency to gain weight, medical conditions such as thyroid and PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disorder), nutrition and food intake as well as the genetic profile of the would-be mother. Both for the mother and the child, each trimester has different expected weight goals,” explains Fernando. Also Read - Why you should drink warm water during pregnancy?

He further elaborates that the weight that a woman gains during pregnancy if of “baby, placenta, amniotic fluid, breast tissue, blood, uterus enlargement, and extra fat stores in adipose tissue. This is necessary for the woman’s body to adapt to the growing child and her health. The extra fat acts as an energy reserve for birth and during breastfeeding.” Also Read - Weight gain during pregnancy: What is the healthy number?

Stop Believing Myths Associated With Pregnancy Weight

When a woman is pregnant, they are often advised to eat more than they usually do. While they have to add a few more calories, they need to stop believing that they need to eat for two. “The old age grandmother’s wisdom saying that pregnant mothers need to eat for TWO is defunct. Science suggests that you only need 350-400 calories extra a day to manage a healthy weight and child in pregnancy,” says the expert.

How Quickly Should A Woman Lose Weight Post Pregnancy?

The expert advises 16 weeks for a natural delivery and 30 weeks for C-section. “Placenta and amniotic fluid weight out of the mother’s body post-delivery reduces significantly. During the first week after delivery, mothers lose the weight of retained fluids, but the fat stored during pregnancy won’t disappear on its own. Mothers need to note that increased weight due to breast tissue development for handling lactation will not reduce, some mothers see an increased size and weight of breasts.”

How Can You Lose Pregnancy Weight The Right Way?

Unfortunately, the scrutiny of losing weight post-pregnancy is not limited to celebrities; it has trickled new moms everywhere. Nutritionist Fernando explains that understanding the fact that body shape changes post-pregnancy will give a more realistic picture of how you should plan your weight loss.

“During pregnancy, the larger weight gain area is around the stomach, and hence regaining the structure of your skin and shape of your body immediately might be a challenge.” But here are some tips from the nutritionist that you can follow:

Eat A Balanced Diet And Eat Smart

What you eat now is what you will be using to feed your baby, and also it will help in regaining your health and energy. It will also help work on making you fitter in the right way. Getting guided help is also the smartest and surest way to work on a planned reduction of your fat percentage. It will also ensure the right nutrient intake for the baby. Many mothers diet during pregnancy due to sudden weight increase or gestational diabetes, which can affect the health of the unborn child.

The body restructures itself for the change in hormones, and hence taking the help of your gynaecologist and nutritionist is also a good way to understand and evaluate your body symptoms, reactions, and changes.

Watch out for your water intake and cravings during this point is important for breast milk production and overall well-being. Do not compromise on your body’s demands food hunger, nutrients, and calories. Many mothers lose appetite and see changes in taste buds post-pregnancy. It can take some time to decipher and understand these changes and adapt to them.

Do Not Restrict Your Calories While Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding burns around 300-500 Kcal per day. So, restricting your calorie intake can affect milk production. Talk to a dietician on how to have the right foods that contain high levels of nutrients and ensure fat loss and ensure the sustainability of breastfeeding.

The additional burn of 300- 500 kcal/day is a significant advantage that mothers should hold on for themselves and the child as long as possible with no medical implications. In fact, when you work out during breastfeeding phase your body secretes more hormones that allow you to utilise fat for energy during exercise. There should be a fine balance between nutrition for breast milk and eating less for weight loss post-delivery.

Getting Good Sleep Is Essential

Sleep as long as it is possible. But, this is easier said than done, but try squeezing every extra minute that you can in getting that additional shut-eye. Not only is it good for your skin, mental sanity, and well-being, but it is also good for recovery and refuels energy.

Good Posture Is A Must

Being tried and holding the child can take a toll on your body posture, not to mention that you carried additional weight around your midriff for 9 months, and your body may still feel its impact. Your spine that bore the weight of the child will want to be reset its shape by wanting to return to normal. Look to maintain the best posture as much as possible. Mothers tend to recline on couches, chairs and bed with a pillow for support during breastfeeding. Try for the best neutral position for your body while doing so.

Focus on stability exercises, and best to take experienced guidance for it.

Exercise

Exercise might be the last thing mothers want to think about after delivering a child. But investing in an exercise routine can help you lose weight, sleep, improve metabolism, build energy, discipline and maintain good posture. Exercise — at any level of intensity — combined with a healthy eating plan is an effective weight-loss method.

Resistance training helps you lose weight and maintain muscle mass and may help breastfeeding women retain bone mineral density.

Be Patient

Childbirth and taking care of an infant is not easy, and mothers compromise on lack of sleep time, by compromising on taking care of themselves. They eat meals and foods that are the most simple and quick to consume. However, mothers need to invest time on themselves, by mentally aligning oneself to understand the demands of time and effort required. You are now responsible for 2 instead of 1 and time is in short supply. Being organized and preplanned and well-read can help you structure a few things a little better.

Meditation, deep breathing techniques can help in anxiety and deal with anxious reactions and being overwhelmed. Preparing to be calm during chaos is a skill to have during these times.