Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli stepped into the world of parenthood three weeks ago, and the couple seems to be loving the new experience. Anushka shared the big news on February 11 that she has given birth on an adorable daughter.

Virushka Name Their Daughter “Vamika”

Recently, the PK actress took to Instagram to unveil their daughter's face and her name. They have named their daughter Vamika. Anushka Sharma captioned the story, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Virat Kohli expressed his emotions by commenting on the picture, "My whole world in one frame." What followed was a shower of love from the industry, including Kajal Aggarwal, Ishaan Khatter, Hardik Pandiya, Vaani Kapoor, and more.

So, What Does Vamika Mean?

As soon as the adorable duo revealed their daughter’s name on the social media website, their fans flocked google to find out what the name means.

By common definition on various baby name directories, the name ‘Vamika’ refers to Goddess Durga’s name. It is an alternative name used for Maa Durga, according to reports. One media report also suggested that the name refers to the female half of Ardhanarishvara, an amalgamation of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. While Shiva forms the right side of the body, Goddess Parvati forms the left side. This is a symbol of harmony between the masculine and feminine energies.

It looks like the celebrity couple put much thought in coming up with a beautiful name for their daughter, Vamika.

Other Celebrity Baby Names For Girls

Aaradhya: Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan named their daughter Aaradhaya, which names “first one” or “one worth worshipping.”

Iqra: Sanjay Dutt and Manyata’s daughter has been given this beautiful name, which means “to learn or educate.”

Anya and Diva: Farah Khan and Shirish Kumar named their two daughters Anya and Diva, meaning “divine” and “grace” respectively.

Nysa: A name of Greek origin, Nysa means a “goal or new beginning.” It’s the name of Kajol and Ajay Devgan’s daughter.

Samiera: Also spelt Samaira is the name of Karishma Kapoor’s daughter. It is a Greek name which means “grace of God.”

Suhana: Shah Rukh Khan named his daughter Suhana, meaning “charming.”

Akira and Shakya: While Akira is a Japanese name that means “bright and beautiful,” Shakya means “energy circle.” Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Akhtar aptly chose these beautiful names for their daughters.

Misha: An amalgamation of Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s name, Misha is actually a Russian name which means “God-like.”

Mahika and Maira: Names of Arjun Rampal’s daughter, Mahika means “earth” and Maira translates to “light and swift.”

Adira: Rani Mukerji named her daughter, Adira, a Hebrew name that means “the noble one.”