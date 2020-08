Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. The couple just made the pregnancy announcement on social media. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Anushka wrote in an Instagram post, with the couple’s picture in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump as she stands next to Virat. Also Read - Pregnancy tips: What should you ask your doctor if you plan to have a baby soon?

Soon after, congratulatory messages poured in. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments to Anushka’s post. Also Read - Surprising benefits of listening to music while pregnant

Many other stars including Priyanka Chopra, Sania Mirza, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Parineeti Chopra and Taapsee Pannu also congratulated the couple. Also Read - Why you should drink warm water during pregnancy?

Anushka and Virat have been married for three years now. They tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017.

This is the second baby announcement from Bollywood this month. Some weeks back, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting their second child.

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

5 things first-time moms should keep in mind to stay healthy during pregnancy

The first pregnancy could be exciting and terrifying at the same time. When you’re expecting your first child, you may be bombarded with pregnancy tips from relatives, in-laws, friends as well as neighbours. But the most important thing that you should always keep in mind while pregnant is that healthy moms grow healthy babies. If you’re also pregnant for the first time like Anushka, here are some expert tips to help you have a healthy pregnancy.

Good nutrition

A healthy, balanced diet will keep you feeling good and provide your baby with the essential nutrients he/she needs in the womb. Try to eat a variety of healthy foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, calcium-rich foods, and lean meats. Make sure you’re getting enough iron from your diet. Iron deficiency may cause anemia, which is linked to preterm birth and low-birth weight. Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Drinking water at regular intervals can help relieve the symptoms of morning sickness, heartburn, and indigestion. Water will dilute the urine, and reduce the risk of urinary infections, which can be common in pregnancy. In addition, enough water is needed to preserve an ideal level of amniotic fluid.

Adequate sleep and rest

Getting enough sleep becomes more important when you’re pregnant. Research suggests that women who get fewer than six hours of sleep a day during pregnancy have higher risks of developing pregnancy complications including preeclampsia, or high blood pressure, gestational diabetes and higher rates of cesarean section.

Therefore, women who are pregnant should aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. You can also supplement nighttime sleep with short naps during the day. Try to sleep on your left side as it helps improve blood flow to you and your baby and prevents swelling. Keeping pillows between your legs and under your belly will help you rest comfortably.

Regular exercise

Regular physical activity is good for you and your baby. It can help improve your posture, reduce your risk of pregnancy complications, and ease pregnancy discomforts, such as backaches and fatigue. Pregnant women are recommended to do at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise on most, if not all, days of the week. But discuss with your doctor before you incorporate any form of exercise in your routine. It is also important to keep your weight gain to a safe and healthy level to prevent pregnancy complications.

Stress management

Stress management is as important as eating healthy foods and exercising regularly. It’s natural to get a bit stressed when you’re pregnant, given physical discomforts and other changes in your daily life. But too much stress may lead to serious health problems, like high blood pressure and premature birth. So, it is important to control stress levels. There are various relaxation techniques that can help to reduce your stress levels.

Prenatal care

Regular prenatal visits can help keep you and your baby healthy as well as spot problems early if they occur. If you have any health problems, make sure it is treated and kept under control. If you’re a diabetes patient, keep your blood sugar levels under control during pregnancy. Closely monitor your blood pressure.

And always consult your doctor before stopping any medicines you take or taking any new medicines. Pregnant women are recommended to get a flu shot if their due date is between March and July. Researchers have also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated against flu amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Talk to your doctor about the flu vaccine.