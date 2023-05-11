Antenatal Visits During Pregnancy: Why They Matter?

Prenatal care helps decrease risks during pregnancy and increases the chance of a safe and healthy delivery.

As per WHO, a woman's contact with her doctor should be more than a visit but rather the provision of care and support throughout pregnancy.

Antenatal care is the care you get from your health professionals during pregnancy. As per WHO, a woman's contact with her doctor should be more than a visit but rather the provision of care and support throughout pregnancy. Prenatal care helps decrease risks during pregnancy and increases the chance of a safe and healthy delivery. Regular prenatal visits are important as they can help identify complications before they become serious.

Pregnancy-related deaths and diseases are fairly high. According to WHO, while substantial progress has been made over the past two decades, increased access to, and use of, higher-quality health care during pregnancy and childbirth can prevent many of these deaths and diseases, as well as improve women's and adolescent girls' experience of pregnancy and childbirth.

The primary causes of maternal deaths in India are usually excessive bleeding, infections, pregnancy-induced hypertension, obstructed labour and unsafe abortions. Pre-natal care throughout pregnancy can prevent such clinical outcomes.

TRENDING NOW

Journey of prenatal care

As per reports, prenatal care must ideally start at least three months before one decides to conceive. Once a person becomes pregnant, they must schedule regular health checkup appointments. Usually, a pregnant person must see their doctor every month in the first six months, every two weeks in the seventh and eighth month and every week in the ninth month. These visits usually include taking routine tests such as blood tests, monitoring your blood pressure, screening routine monitoring the baby's growth or baby's position and heart rate.

Challenges affecting prenatal care

As per studies, socioeconomically disadvantaged groups are at the highest risk of missing out on early antenatal care. As per experts, factors like basic awareness, understanding and cost of visit play an important role in determining the frequency at which expectant mothers see their doctors during pregnancy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES