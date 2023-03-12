How Low Hemoglobin Levels Affects The Health of The Mother And Baby

- Health A-Z
Anaemia is a medical condition characterized by low levels of haemoglobin, in the blood, a protein that carries oxygen to the body's tissues. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) conducted in India in 2019-2020, around 50% of pregnant women in India are affected by anaemia. The condition is a significant public health concern in India, as it can lead to negative health outcomes for both the mother and the baby. It is crucial to address the high prevalence of anaemia in pregnant women in India through improved nutrition, access to healthcare services, and regular screenings and treatment. To understand how low haemoglobin levels affect a pregnant woman, we have Dr Nivedita Kaul, Dept of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi. Here's what she has to say.
There are several reasons that put Indian women at a higher risk of getting anaemia compared to women in other countries. These include- poor diet, vegetarianism, heavy menstrual bleeding, and multiple pregnancies.
Anaemia in pregnancy can be caused by various factors, including:
Iron is an essential mineral required to produce haemoglobin. During pregnancy, the demand for iron increases to support the growth and development of the foetus. If the mother's diet does not provide enough iron, she may become anaemic.
Folate is a B vitamin essential for producing red blood cells. During pregnancy, women require additional folate, which may not always be obtained through their regular diet. As a result, the body may fail to produce an adequate number of normal red blood cells that can efficiently carry oxygen to different tissues in the body. If the mother does not consume enough folate, she may become anaemic.
Vitamin B12 is also required to produce red blood cells. If the mother does not consume enough vitamin B12, she may become anaemic. Women who do not consume meat, poultry, dairy products, or eggs are more susceptible to developing a deficiency in vitamin B12, which could increase the likelihood of certain birth defects like neural tube abnormalities and lead to preterm labour.
Anaemia in pregnancy can have several negative effects on both the mother's and the baby's health, including:
The mother may feel fatigued, experience shortness of breath, have an increased risk of infections due to weakened immune systems, and have an increased risk of complications during delivery, such as preterm birth. This can make it difficult for them to carry out their daily activities.
Anaemia in pregnancy leads to adverse effects on the growth and development of a child, including low birth weight. Anaemia can lead to poor foetal growth and premature birth, resulting in a low-birth-weight baby, making them at a higher risk of developing health problems in infancy and later in life. Anaemia can also affect the baby's cognitive and physical development, leading to developmental delays.
Anaemia in pregnancy can be prevented and treated by:
Anaemia is a common condition during pregnancy that can have negative effects on the health of both the mother and baby. Therefore, it is important to address the high prevalence of anaemia in pregnant women in India through improved nutrition, access to healthcare services, and regular screenings and treatment. With proper prevention and treatment, the risks can be minimized ensuring safety for both mother and baby.
