Are you wondering if you are pregnant? The only way to confirm it is by taking a pregnancy test and ultrasound. But there are other signs and symptoms you can look out for to know if you are pregnant or not.

Some women know they are pregnant right away. Others may pass for several weeks or months without being aware, for several reasons, such as irregular periods. Either way, if you familiarize yourself with the early signs of pregnancy, you will be better prepared.

The pregnancy symptoms may vary for every woman. Many early pregnancy symptoms can appear similar to routine pre-menstrual discomforts. Apart from a missed period, the earliest signs of pregnancy may include morning sickness, smell sensitivity, and fatigue.

But not all women will notice all these symptoms. Find out the 10 common early signs of pregnancy.

Amenorrhea

It is defined as the lack of menstruation and it is considered the most obvious sign of pregnancy. Although it is a very common sign it can also be deceiving. Some of us might be tricked by other vaginal secretions which can be easily mistaken for menstrual bleeding, as far as the third month of pregnancy. They occur when the fertilized ovule penetrates your uterus, a process that may be accompanied by abdominal cramps. The only difference between menstruation and this secretion is that it lasts less than a normal menstruation. That is why it’s a good idea to pay attention to other symptoms as well. Your menstruation might be delayed because of loss or sudden increase in weight, fatigue, hormonal problems, tension, medication, certain illnesses and stress too.

Morning Sickness

It is one of the more common symptoms of pregnancy. Although most common first thing, morning sickness can also occur throughout the day. It can appear as early as the second week after conception. Some women do not have morning sickness at all but some have it for many months. However, this is another uncertain sign that can predict a pregnancy. The nausea can also appear because of food poisoning, digestive problems, stress, intense fatigue or poor diet. (Related article: 8 Herbs To Manage Morning Sickness)

Aversions

Foods odors are not the only odors that might cause you nausea. It is not at all uncommon to be overwhelmed by certain smells that you used to find appealing. You might be drawn to those some that you used to find disgusting. Such unexpected changes can be caused by your rising pregnancy hormones.

Breast Sensitivity

Your breasts may experience a range of symptoms such as increased size, uncomfortable mild to severe pain and sensitivity to touch. The skin surrounding your nipples, called areola may become darker and your nipples become softer and more withdrawn. These symptoms appear about a week or two after conception. Usually, sore and sensitive breasts can be a sign that your period is imminent, but if the pain is amplified and they are visibly bigger and tender it might be a possible pregnancy. Besides PMS and pregnancy, your breasts can change with hormonal imbalances, side effects caused by birth control pills, extreme stress and even by wearing an inadequate, tight bra.

Fatigue And Sleepiness

After conception, levels of the hormone progesterone increase, and continue to do so throughout the pregnancy, which can cause fatigue. This is ones of the earliest signs of pregnancy. Your body is going through a number of important changes and rest is how it recovers. Here are eight energizing ways to combat fatigue.

Frequent Urination

Being pregnant causes your blood levels to increase. To create the proper environment for your baby’s development, the body must make sure that your uterus and other important organs benefit from correct blood flow and are hydrated accordingly. So, your kidneys will filter more liquid. And your growing uterus can put pressure on your bladder also causing frequent urination. This sign of pregnancy is present usually after four to six weeks from conception. (Related Article: 4 Herbs Your Bladder Will Be Thankful For)

Headaches

High levels of pregnancy hormones can cause you headaches. And they might have multiple reasons such as stress, too much caffeine, dehydration, bad posture. Try and get lots of rest and relaxation, exercise, and eat nutritious meals to remove the other causes. (Related article: Natural Compounds To Prevent Chronic Headaches)

High Basal Body Temperature

Your body temperature is lowest during rest and rises as you get up and start moving. The basal body temperature is usually measured immediately after awakening and before any physical activity has been taken. When you are ovulating, your body temperature increases one-half to one degree Fahrenheit (one-quarter to one-half degree Celsius) in basal body temperature (BBT). If you are pregnant, your basal body temperature will stay high for longer — about three weeks.

Constipation And Bloating

Bloating and constipation can be clues for pregnancy and are common symptoms of pregnancy. Why does your body produce all that gas causing the ungodly trio of burping, farting and bloating (BBR)? Blame the pregnancy hormone progesterone. It causes the smooth muscle tissue in your body to relax, including the muscles in your gastrointestinal tract. BBR is one of the more common symptoms throughout pregnancy. If the gassy trinity is still causing you problems, try adding a tablespoon of fiber to each meal.

Decreased Libido

Low sex drive is a common pregnancy symptom, and can be the result of any number of causes–morning sickness, increasing pregnancy hormones, etc. Some women find that their libido goes up during pregnancy. Whichever your drive, your libido will probably increase during the second trimester. (Related Article: 5 Foods To Boost Your Sex Drive Naturally)

If you have missed your period or have some of the other pregnancy symptoms, you might consider taking a home-pregnancy test. A pregnancy test measures HCG, a pregnancy hormone; when it reaches a particular level then the pregnancy results are positive. The best time to take a home pregnancy test is to wait until your period is due. If you have negative result, but are worried about false negatives, then wait another three days and retake the test. And if it’s positive, congratulations! Your body is getting ready to bring new life into the world.

