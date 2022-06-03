Alternative Diet Substitutes Apart From Milk For Lactose Intolerant Mothers

Lactose intolerant mothers who breastfeed should be careful of what they eat. Here are some expert-recommended options that you should know about.

Lactase, an enzyme found in the small intestine, normally breaks down lactose into simple sugars when we ingest it. These simple sugars are absorbed into the bloodstream and converted into energy. Lactose intolerance occurs when the body produces insufficient lactase to break down lactose. Undigested lactose, on the other hand, sits in the gut, where bacteria break it down, causing gas, bloating, stomach cramps, and diarrhoea.

Lactose intolerance is a prevalent problem. Although it is less common in children and teenagers, many adults develop lactose intolerance. Mothers too can develop the problem. We talked to Nutritionist Pritika Bedi, Founder Healthsake.

What Is Lactose Intolerance?

Bedi explains, "Lactose is a sugar that is found in all mammalian milk. It comes from the breast. The lactose content of breastmilk is mainly unaffected by the lactose intake of the mother. The lactose content of the milk given to the infant when he first begins to feed is very similar to that of the milk given at the end of breastfeeding. The milk towards the end, however, has more fat."

"Lactose intolerance refers to a problem with your body's ability to break down lactose, the natural sugar found in milk. You may be able to handle some dairy products, but you should follow a lactose intolerance diet to avoid complications," he added.

Symptoms You Are Lactose Intolerant

While its best to check with a health expert, some of the general symptoms of lactose intolerance that might show up 30 minutes to 2 hours after consuming milk products include:

Nausea

Diarrhoea

Stomach pain

Gas

Bloating

Diet For Lactose Intolerant Mothers

Here's what Nutritionist Pritika Bedi suggests you should eat if you are a lactose-intolerant mother and breastfeed:

Green vegetables

Minerals such as iron, calcium, and folate can be found in leafy plants like spinach, kale, fenugreek leaves, and mustard greens. These vegetables are high in vitamins and increase the production of breast milk. On a daily basis, you should consume at least one portion of green leafy vegetables.

Brown rice

A new mother's postpartum diet should include brown rice. It is thought to stimulate the hormones responsible for milk production, making it beneficial during lactation. It also benefits the mother because it provides her with the energy she requires to care for and feed her child. Serve with vegetables and brown rice cooked in a pressure cooker or rice cooker.

Yoghurt

Lactose is low in live and active cultures yoghurt, therefore it shouldn't cause any problems. Because yoghurt's bacterial cultures predigest lactose, it's a good choice for lactose-intolerant folks.

Cheese

Fermented cheeses have less lactose than other dairy products, thus little amounts may be tolerated. Because they are good providers of calcium and protein, they should be included in your lactose intolerance diet.

Nuts

You might not know it, but a handful of nuts is high in protein. Almonds, cashews, peanuts, walnuts, and pistachios are high in protein. They are high in fibre and healthful fats in addition to proteins. Nuts can also be added to smoothies or yoghurt to enhance the flavour.