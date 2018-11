Most ladies find many unexpected things happening during the course of their pregnancy in spite of preparing for an easy pregnancy. Pregnancy is one of the most memorable journeys of a woman’s lifetime, however, it can bring about various changed in the body. Most women just attribute baby bump, mood swings, shiny hair and weight gain to the changes that happen in the body during pregnancy. Though, there are many more changes beyond these. There are changes happening in your vagina too.

Especially during the early stages of pregnancy, it could be hard to notice any kind of vaginal changes. In fact, during the first trimester, there are no visible changes at least. However, as you approach the second and the third-trimester things begin to change.

The hormonal changes and the changes in the appearance of the vagina are quite common during pregnancy. Here in this article, we have listed some of the vaginal changes that occur during pregnancy:

Appearance Of Varicose Veins

During pregnancy, varicose veins can occur in the vagina. About 10 per cent woman face this problem during their pregnancy. This condition happens due to the increase in blood flow in the genital region. Varicose veins are characterized by a twisting, swollen and enlarged veins. They tend to appear bluish or dark purple in colour. During pregnancy varicose veins occur in the vagina because the walls of the veins face tremendous pressure when ample amount of blood flows through them. Thus, it is also advisable that the pregnant lady should avoid sitting or standing for a long period of time. A pregnant woman should also increase the water intake and keep their legs and hips elevated.

Odour Changes

Due to excess blood flow, an alternation occurs in the pH level balance of the chemicals presents around in the vaginal area. This changes the odour around your genital area. During pregnancy, the taste of the vagina is considered more metallic and salty.

Vagina Turns Blue Or Purple

The colour of the vagina also changes due to the increased blood flow along with hormonal changes. In an expecting mother, pigmentation is quite common. It affects the labia and vulva, makes them appear dark in the shades of purple or blue. However, these colour changes begin to occur as early as four weeks.