Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Announce Pregnancy, Shares Adorable Picture On Instagram

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Announce Pregnancy, Shares Adorable Picture On Instagram

Confirming the pregnancy news, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Our baby .. coming soon ♾❤️✨" Haven't checked the post yet? Here, take a look.

'Baby coming soon...' Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture from the hospital. Confirming the pregnancy news, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Our baby .. coming soon ♾❤️✨" Haven't checked the post yet? Here, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The couple has already started receiving: "Sooooo happppppy ♥️♥️♥️ congratulations." Karan Johar wrote: "Heart is bursting❤️❤️❤️"

Ranbir and Alia got married in April after being in a relationship for over four years. The couple is also coming on the big screen with their film Brahmastra, which is slated for a September release, this year. Alia has several films lined up, including Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

First Pregnancy: Precautions You Should Take

Pregnancy comes with a bunddle of feelings, sometimes you might feel happy, and other times you may feel anxious and nervous. All these feelings are normal. Yes, it is normal to experince mood swings during the first trimester. But, above all it is important to have a healthy pregnancy. Dr. Pratima Ghoshal has shared 4 tips that one should follow:

Avoid Caffeine

This is because, drinking caffeine during pregnancy can disrupt your sleep cycle and thus hinder the perfect growth of the baby growing inside you.

You may like to read

Exercise Regularly

Having a baby is rough both physically and mentally. This is why exercising regularly is important for the mother to stay fit both physically and mentally.

Drink Plenty of Water

Staying hydrated is another important step. An expecting mother should add a lot of fluids to her diet (consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet), such as coconut water, fresh fruit juice, etc.

Do Not Take Stress

Taking stress can not only affect your health, but also impacts the baby's growth. Go shopping, try indulging yourself in some activities, meet your friends.