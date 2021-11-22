Air Pollution In India: Polluted Air Can Damage Your Child's Lungs, Lead To Pneumonia Like Symptoms

Respiratory problems like difficulty in breathing, pneumonia, and infection in the eyes, and burning sensation are the most common symptoms in children.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded under the 'very poor' category on Monday. As PM10 went over 300, the Department has issued a health advisory asking people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Air pollution not only affects the adults, but also newborns and children. Experts say newborns are more susceptible to air pollution inside and outside homes which may have an adverse impact on their cognitive development. The polluted air also affects unborn children in mothers' wombs which may lead to premature birth affecting the brain and cognitive development of the baby.

Air Pollution Is One of The Major Killers

Speaking to the media about the rise in pollution in the national capital, Dr. Chandra Mohan Kumar, Additional Professor, Pediatrics, AIIMS Patna said that air pollution is one of the major killers of under-five children accounting for 1:10 deaths indirectly as an underlying cause. Dr. Mohan added that more than 90% of children below 15 years of age are breathing toxic air and the figure goes to as high as 98 per cent in low and middle-income countries as compared to 50 odd per cent in developed nations, said Dr. Kumar.

Citing the reason for children being disproportionately more susceptible to the effects of air pollution, he said, "They breathe more rapidly as well as they also live closer to the ground, where some pollutants reach peak concentrations and absorb more pollutants". Post-Diwali, the national capital has the worst air quality of all world capitals. The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor category.

Air Pollution And Children: Symptoms To Look Out For

According to authorities, the air quality is likely to improve 'significantly in the next few days, owing to relatively strong winds, and may reach the 'poor' category. Dr. Rakesh Bagdi, Pediatric at Lady Hardinge Medical College, says that children are more prone to develop the symptoms of Pneumonia due to alarming air pollution. He said that air pollution harms children during the developmental stage of their life, causing lifelong health problems. "Exposure to air pollution at a young age can hinder lung growth, inhibit brain development and increase the risk of conditions such as asthma and can increase the risk of pneumonia", said Dr. Rakesh.

Respiratory problems like difficulty in breathing, pneumonia, and infection in the eyes, and burning sensation are the most common symptoms in children. Hospitals in the capital have seen an increase in the number of child patients visiting hospitals with these symptoms. "Keeping children indoors in the house as much as possible, giving them water and other liquid at regular intervals, berating indoor exercise and use of masks are some preventive measures for children, said Delhi-based Sr Consultant Dr. Rajeev Ranjan.