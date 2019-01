Abortion is a medical way of ending a pregnancy by removing the embryo or foetus before it can survive outside the uterus. It can leave women mentally and physically drained. Following an abortion, the body of a woman goes through several changes and can be pretty painful and uncomfortable. It is extremely crucial that the abortion is done by an experienced and licensed professional or else it can also lead to potentially dangerous situations like incomplete pregnancy and infections. After abortion women can experience painful cramps, light to heavy vaginal bleeding, nausea, sore breasts and fatigue. Know what all you should be prepared for, after an abortion.

Depression:

Following the traumatic experience of an abortion, a woman may suffer from what is known as post-abortion syndrome. Similar to postpartum blues, the post-abortion syndrome can result in increased levels of anxiety and depression. To cope with the situation, it is advised to take sufficient rest. If feelings of hopelessness and gloom don’t seem to leave you, fix an appointment with your counsellor to vent your feelings as it can help in feeling better.

Pain after abortion:

Before the expulsion of the embryo, the uterus enlarges and returns to its normal size after the abortion. This process sometimes results in painful cramps in women. Many women experience extreme cramps on the third and fourth day following the abortion and tend to pass blood clots. Consuming prescribed painkillers, hot beverages and placing a heating pad can help to alleviate the pain. If the pain still persists and you continue to pass blood clots, seek medical help for there can be a possibility that some parts of the foetus are left inside your womb. This condition is known as incomplete abortion.

Heavy Bleeding:

Following an abortion, a woman can experience light to heavy bleeding, brownish discharge and blood clots. Some may experience heavy bleeding which may last for about 3-4 weeks. If your bleeding is making you change your sanitary pad every 2 or 3 hours and you feel dizzy, light-headed and are passing large clots, then it is certainly not a normal pattern. You should immediately consult your doctor as it can be a possibility that your uterus may have gotten injured during the process.

Fever:

If right after abortion you find your temperature rising, then it is a way of your body telling you that you have contracted an infection. Do not at all ignore the signs of vaginal discharge, abdominal pain and fever. Just see your doctor to avoid any further health complications.

Infections:

Post a medical or surgical abortion serious infections can also surface. Exposure to bacteria vaginally by having sex too soon or incomplete abortion can result in painful infections. This is because after the abortion your cervix may stay open for several days which makes it easy to contract urinary tract infection. The infection can surface in terms of strong-smelling vaginal discharge, fever and pelvic pain. Untreated infections can also lead to pelvic inflammatory disease. Simply avoid having sex for some time and make use of pads over tampons to keep the infections at bay.

Persistent pregnancy symptoms:

Many women after a successful abortion still tend to experience some pregnancy symptoms such as nausea, cramps, bloating, and tender and leaky breasts. They may even suffer from a constant feeling of exhaustion and fatigue. In such cases, energy supplements are prescribed by the doctors to help achieve the normal levels of energy. Also, if you start using hormone control pill right after an abortion it can result in pregnancy like symptoms especially during the first few months of use.