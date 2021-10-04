Advanced Paternal Age Could Alter Fertility Potential, Lead To Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes

Despite increasing paternal age, the reproductive risks associated with older fathers remain poorly understood.

Paternal age has been shown to influence reproductive and fertility outcomes, such as a decrease in IVF/ICSI success rate and an increase in the preterm birth rate. Studies have proved direct correlation of paternal age to several disorders like autism, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and childhood Leukaemia. It is critical to educate infertile couples about the troubling links between increased paternal age and rising disorders in their offspring in order to better counsel them during their reproductive years.

In this article, Dr. Pallavi Prasad, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Bangalore, sheds light on some risks associated with delayed fatherhood.

Does advanced paternal age affect sperm quality?

Advanced paternal age is generally defined as a father's age of 40 45 years at the time of delivery. Infertility and other reproductive risks are linked to advanced paternal age (APA). For several reasons, the effect of paternal age on sperm quality and reproductive function is debatable. For instance, there is no single definition of advanced paternal ageing. Second, the literature is replete with studies yielding contradictory results, particularly for the most commonly tested parameters. Increasing paternal age has also been linked to an increased risk of genetic disease. Our extensive literature review revealed that increasing paternal age has a negative effect on sperm quality and testicular function. Increased paternal age has been linked to epigenetic changes, DNA mutations, and chromosomal aneuploidies.

How can a father's age affect the baby's health?

According to research, a father's increased age at the time of conception (paternal age) may pose health risks to a baby. However, this field of study is still in its early stages, and the results have been mixed. More investigation is required. According to studies, when a father's age exceeds 40, there is a slight increase in the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes or health risks to his children, such as:

Pregnancy loss

Advanced paternal age may be associated with a slightly increased risk of miscarriage or stillbirth before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Birth defects

Certain rare birth defects, such as defects in the development of the skull, limbs, and heart, may be slightly increased by older paternal age.

Autism

According to research, there is a link between older paternal age and an increased prevalence of autism spectrum disorder.

Schizophrenia

Older paternal age may increase the risk of the severe mental disorder schizophrenia and may be associated with an earlier onset of symptoms.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia in childhood

A slightly higher risk of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer that causes abnormal white blood cell production, may be associated with older paternal age.

Infertility, miscarriage, birth defects, poor neurodevelopmental outcomes, and childhood cancer are all associated with advanced paternal age.

Reasons behind delayed fatherhood

Couples are starting families at a later age due to increased life expectancy, advanced marriage age, various socioeconomic factors, and an overall shift in the role of women in society. The increased availability of assisted reproductive technologies has also led to an increase in the average paternal age at first childbirth, leading to poor pregnancy outcomes.

Despite the fact that the prevalence of advanced paternal age has increased in tandem with maternal age, this topic has received little attention, said Dr. Pallavi.

Studying the existing literature on the reproductive risks associated with APA may help provide a framework for comprehensive genetic counselling and evidence-based management of APA pregnancies, she added.

Conclusion

Despite increasing paternal age, the reproductive risks associated with delayed fatherhood remain poorly understood. Although there is no agreement on the definition of APA, it suggests that after the age of 40, infertility and reproductive risks appear to increase significantly. Historically, prenatal genetic counselling has focused on the reproductive risks associated with maternal age.

Dr. Pallavi noted that couples with Advanced Parental Age should be adequately counselled about the reproductive risks that are associated with paternal aging.

