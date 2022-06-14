Addressing Infertility: What To Expect Along The Path To Conceive With IVF?

Conceiving through IVF is one of the best ways in today's time. But it comes with its own set of challenges - here's what you can expect on your path to conceive through IVF.

In the last few decades, the number of couples facing infertility has been growing worldwide. It has been observed that in urban areas, as compared to rural areas, the prevalence of infertility is much higher, with nearly 1 out of 6 couples being impacted. The reasons can generally be attributed to changes in lifestyle, high-stress levels, environment, medical conditions, and also the delay in childbearing age of women.

In India, almost 10-14 per cent of couples are affected by infertility, highlights a study by the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR). While these statistics indicate a high occurrence of infertility, it's important to understand that, like any other medical condition, there are treatments available for those experiencing infertility.

Infertility treatments such as In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), in the basket of infertility treatments, offer the highest success rate (30-50%), particularly where simpler treatments like Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and Ovulation Induction may not have been successful. IVF often helps to treat infertility in females who are above 30 years of age, have blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, females suffering from ovulation disorders, premature ovarian failure, uterine fibroids, genetic disorders, and where infertility cannot be explained. In males, infertility could be due to nil or poor sperm count, or poor sperm motility.

So, What Exactly Is IVF?

While most of us know IVF is a breakthrough technology, not many people know the steps and procedure.

IVF is one of the most effective forms of Assisted Reproductive Technology. It involves a combination of medicines and surgical procedures. The first step in IVF is taking fertility medications for several months to help your ovaries produce eggs that are mature and ready for fertilization. This is called ovulation induction. Matured eggs are collected (retrieved) from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. Then the fertilized egg (embryo) or eggs (embryos) are transferred to the uterus for implantation.

Concerns Related To IVF

Starting the IVF treatment process can be an exciting and overwhelming experience. One can experience a few challenges during the process of IVF treatment, however, there are ways to deal with them. Some challenges include:

You may like to read

Possible side effects and risks

IVF is generally safe, but as with any medical procedure, there are risks. For example, egg retrieval may cause cramping and discomfort during or after the procedure. It is best to speak to the doctor about all the possible side effects and risks of each procedure before you begin.

Multiple pregnancies

IVF treatments often take more than one embryo and put them back into the uterus, which leads to a higher chance of multiple pregnancies. Statistically, around 20 to 30% of IVF pregnancies result in multiple pregnancies. Trying to choose a clinic that has a robust single embryo transfer policy can avoid the risk, thus, have a clear discussion with your treatment specialist regarding your concerns.

Cost of treatment

It is always good to have a clear idea of the cost involved before you begin the IVF treatment as it may vary from patient to patient, depending on the medical reports and past history of the patient. Therefore, it is advisable to discuss the treatment options with your fertility clinic of choice and get a full overview of the cost involved before committing to the treatment.

Repeated treatment cycles

IVF treatment has multiple steps that may take several months to complete the whole process. In some cases, it might be successful in the first cycle, for others best odds for success may come from repeated treatment cycles. It is best to consult your fertility specialist to understand the success rate basis your individual condition.

Emotional and psychological toll

Going through an IVF treatment can be emotionally demanding for patients as well as partners. Trying to navigate fertility treatments can look really challenging at times when trying to maintain a balance, but the right kind of support can make a huge difference. So, taking care of your mental health is important during the process.

Although there are challenges with the right counselling and support, they can be tackled. In this day and age, IVF no doubt has proven to be successful. Due to this fertility treatment, hundreds of thousands of children are born yearly the world over. It reinstates hope, optimism, and patience in an infertile couple who are facing challenges conceiving. IVF provides a sense of security because they know they have a last resort that they can bank upon.

(The article is contributed by Dr Sweta Patel, Senior IVF Specialist, Crysta IVF - Female First Hospital, Surat)