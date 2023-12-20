Abhinav Shukla on lack of physical intimacy during pregnancy: 'When you decide to become parents...'

Photo: Instagram/@ashukla09

"I am going to be a father so a new responsibility and a new challenge has kicked in. This change has come about automatically," said the actor.

In the latest episode of her YouTube show 'Kisine Bataya Nahi', actor Rubina Dilaik was joined by husband Abhinav Shukla, whom she married in 2018. The couple talked about the many relationship changes that come about during pregnancy, including the role of the father-to-be. Shukla -- who also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss with his wife -- got candid and shared that he feels more responsible now, and that he has also become more patient and relaxed these last few months.

"I am going to be a father so a new responsibility and a new challenge has kicked in. This change has come about automatically, on a subconscious level. I have to ensure my kid goes to a good school, is protected all the time, lives in a very good environment, and in a good society. I have to start working harder; I have to be fitter and stronger," the 41-year-old said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Dilaik added that the moment the couple found out about the pregnancy, Shukla announced that he is going to do the things that he loves and likes, such as mountaineering, for it may take a pause once the babies arrive. The couple announced earlier that they are expecting twins.

TRENDING NOW

While Dilaik was all praises for her husband, given that he has handled her mood swings and pregnancy-induced physical and emotional changes with a lot of patience, the latter said that once the babies are born, the father's responsibility increases. "But throughout the pregnancy, it is not as much of a challenge for men as it is for women," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

When asked about the lack of physical intimacy during pregnancy and how a man can ensure that it does not cause a setback in marriage, Shukla said: "You have to be mentally prepared for that. This discussion should have happened [between the husband and wife] before. When you decide to become parents, you ought to know that there is a possibility there will be no sexual intimacy in these nine months. And once you are prepared mentally, I don't think there should be a problem."

You may like to read

He added that couples drifting apart during pregnancy usually happens when the man is not emotionally as involved as he should be. "Maybe he is too stressed in his life. Or, it could be that because a woman goes through physical changes, he could think that this is not what he signed up for. But, when a man is emotionally involved, he is just happy there is a new life that is going to [arrive soon]."