If you are pregnant, you may be experiencing abdominal pain. It may because your organs are constantly shifting, your uterus is expanding, and your ligaments are stretching. But some abdominal pain during pregnancy may indicate a serious problem. If the pain continues, or if you have symptoms such as bleeding or strong cramping, consult your doctor.

More serious cases of abdominal pain during pregnancy include ectopic or tubal pregnancies, miscarriage, preterm labour, placental abruption, preeclampsia, urinary tract infection, appendicitis, and gallstones. These serious complications require immediate attention from your ob-gyn. Watch out for these signs to seek immediate medical help – bleeding, severe pain, fever, and visual disturbances.

Causes of abdominal pain during pregnancy

Here are some common factors that cause benign abdominal aches and pains during pregnancy.

Your growing uterus

Your growing uterus grows can displace your bowel, and cause nausea, a sense of feeling full easily, or distention in your abdomen.

Round ligament pain

As your uterus grows, it can stretch the round ligaments— a pair of cordlike structures in the pelvis that connects the front of the uterus to the groin region. It may cause lower abdominal discomfort that radiates into the groin. The pain may increase when you change positions. It usually begins in the second trimester.

Constipation

Constipation is a common pregnancy symptom. It may be due to hormones that relax the intestinal muscle and the pressure of the expanding uterus on the intestines. Drinking plenty of water and eating fiber-rich foods may help combat constipation.

Braxton Hicks contractions

Braxton Hicks contractions are a tightening of the uterine muscles for one to two minutes. It is believed to help the body prepare for birth. However, not all pregnant women feel these contractions. Dehydration can trigger Braxton Hicks contractions, so drink plenty of fluids during pregnancy.

Some red flags to watch out for

If you experience any of these symptoms, you should see a doctor right away: