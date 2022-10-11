9 Must Have Essential Nutrients For Women In Their Postnatal Period

9 Must Have Essential Nutrients And Foods For Women In Their Postnatal Period

New born babies are not the only one's who require extra care. Women's postpartum health should be taken care of as well.

When a woman detects that she is pregnant, the most common and sensible course of action taken by most families is preparing for the 9 month long journey. Although, the 9 month journey is extremely important, the more tough period comes after childbirth. The postpartum period has its own set of troubles and worries and not all of it concerns taking proper care of the newborn baby. Postpartum stage also concern the health of the mother. The after birth stage is complicated for the mother because of hormonal fluctuations, physical changes, environmental changes and sometimes new mom's also experience postpartum depression. All of these after effects of childbirth should also be considered along with everything else.

One way to counter all of these mental and physical changes is by following a very strict postnatal diet filled with nutrients. Clinical nutritionist and wellness consultant, experts explain the importance of a postnatal diet and charts out everything a new mother should be putting into her body.

What Should Women Include In Their Postnatal Diet?

So, what should a postnatal diet essentially include? Experts of nutrition state that it should simply involve a plan to eat healthy, include all nutrients like good quality multi-vitamins and other supplements. By having real and natural, whole foods your body will get the vitamins, minerals, and fibers you need to sustain your energy and keep your body well nourished, and boost milk production. The nutrients experts recommend including in your diet and why:

Iron: During childbirth, mothers might loose a lot of blood and it is a natural process. Due to this reason the postnatal diet should include foods rich in iron that will help replenish the quantity of the nutrient in the body.

Iodine: Iodine helps with infant growth, thyroid function and brain development and is a very important nutrient for lactating women.

Calcium: The body's demand for calcium is greater during pregnancy and breastfeeding, and therefore it is important because both you and your baby require it.

Omega-3 Fatty Acid: This nutrient is not only important for the child's brain development, but also reduces inflammation in mothers. It also aids in reducing the symptoms of postpartum depression.

Protein: Eggs, dairy, fish, poultry, tofu, beans, seeds, nuts, lentils, edamame.

Essential Foods Women Must Include In Their Diet

Women will be able to keep themselves nourished with all nutrients if they follow the correct diet:

Green Vegetables: Vegetables are a must during a woman's postnatal stage for example, be sure to include bell peppers, broccoli, beetroot, kale, carrots, sweet potatoes, celery, tomatoes and cabbage.

Fruits: Fruits like berries, citrus fruits, mangoes, apples, melons, bananas, avocados and papaya.

Whole Grains: Ragi, jowar, bajra, quinoa, oats, rice, chickpeas, kidney beans.

Coconut Water: Lastly, coconut water as adequate hydration is required during this period.

The best advice for women in their postpartum stage is to continue exercising regularly and eat healthy. In the long run, their goal should be a healthy lifestyle. But, why do experts keep stressing on the correct diet? A proper diet especially during postpartum will help balance the hormones which goes haywire during this time. It will also boost both the mothers and the child's overall health.