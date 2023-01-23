9 Dangerous Side Effects of Continuous Miscarriages You Should Know

Recurrent pregnancy loss or continuous miscarriages can be extremely traumatic for both the parents and the family. It can drain the expecting parents completely mentally and also physically. But how much do we talk about what goes inside the body of the woman who has lost her baby?
Some miscarriages can be due to genetic or chromosomal problems of the embryo, while others can be also due to lifestyle habits. Whatever the reason may be, the body of the woman suffers the most when too many miscarriages happen. To understand more about what side effects recurrent miscarriages bring for the woman, we spoke to Dr Manju Gupta, Senior consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician, At Motherhood Hospital Noida. Let us take you to the complications that the woman's body goes through after suffering multiple miscarriages.
Dangers of Recurrent Miscarriages
Several studies have shown that women with a history of too many miscarriages are at a higher risk of developing life-threatening and severe health complications such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes. But what if we say that it is not just diabetes and hypertension that the woman suffers post too many miscarriages? Yes, Dr Gupta has shared the other health effects that continuous miscarriages can have on a woman. Here is a list of a few of them: