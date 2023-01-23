9 Dangerous Side Effects of Continuous Miscarriages You Should Know

Have you suffered continuous or recurrent miscarriages? Here are some complications that you should brace yourself for!

Recurrent pregnancy loss or continuous miscarriages can be extremely traumatic for both the parents and the family. It can drain the expecting parents completely mentally and also physically. But how much do we talk about what goes inside the body of the woman who has lost her baby?

Some miscarriages can be due to genetic or chromosomal problems of the embryo, while others can be also due to lifestyle habits. Whatever the reason may be, the body of the woman suffers the most when too many miscarriages happen. To understand more about what side effects recurrent miscarriages bring for the woman, we spoke to Dr Manju Gupta, Senior consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician, At Motherhood Hospital Noida. Let us take you to the complications that the woman's body goes through after suffering multiple miscarriages.

Dangers of Recurrent Miscarriages

Several studies have shown that women with a history of too many miscarriages are at a higher risk of developing life-threatening and severe health complications such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes. But what if we say that it is not just diabetes and hypertension that the woman suffers post too many miscarriages? Yes, Dr Gupta has shared the other health effects that continuous miscarriages can have on a woman. Here is a list of a few of them:

Raises Risk of Anaemia

It can lead to iron deficiency and anaemia in the lady. Every time the lady is undergoing an abortion, she is actually losing blood from her body. Making her weak and anaemic.

Cervical Incompetence

Repeated abortions have also been associated with cervical incompetence. The cervix which is the mouth of the uterus becomes loose to hold the pregnancy leading to spontaneous miscarriages in future.

Complications In Conceiving

The uterine lining gets disturbed and may not support the pregnancy in the future when the woman suffers continuous miscarriages.

Uterus Can Rupture

The risk of rupture of the uterus increases in the case of a pregnant lady with recurrent abortions or miscarriages.

Affects Menstrual Cycle

The menstrual cycle gets irregular and the flow becomes scanty if multiple times surgical abortion has been done.

Risk of Future Abortions

Next pregnancy landing into spontaneous abortion increases almost twofold with recurrent abortions or miscarriages.

Preterm Labour

With frequent abortions or miscarriages, the woman's risk of preterm labour increases significantly at the time when she tries to conceive.

Placental Abnormalities Increases

Placental abnormalities like placenta pr via and accreta are more commonly seen in such cases.

Blocks Uterine Cavity

Asherman's syndrome, a complication in which the uterine cavity is blocked completely is being reported in repeated miscarriages