Good nutrition is necessary during pregnancy to keep you and your developing baby healthy. The need for certain nutrients such as protein, iron, iodine, calcium and folate increases during this period. It is recommended to have a balanced diet, including five basic food groups such as cereals, pulses, fruits, vegetables, milk and its products and fats that provide the body with essential vitamins and minerals. “Babies born with a healthy weight have a lower risk of health problems at birth and later in life. During winters, you should take special care as winters are associated with flu like infections, common colds, chills, etc. Pregnancy care during winter should ideally comprise measures to elevate immunity levels by consuming the right kind of food in the right quantity,” explains Dr Bandita Sinha, Gynaecologist, Hiranandani Hospital ,Vashi- A Fortis Associate.

Foods to eat during winter:

▪ Eat a variety of foods from each of the food groups. The quantity of calories you need for your body depends on your daily physical activity, weight before pregnancy and current weight. In the first trimester, you usually do not need extra calories. In the second and third trimesters, most women should eat at least about 300 extra calories daily.

▪ Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, as they are rich in antioxidants which helps in boosting immunity .It is recommended to have Vitamin-C rich fruits like Orange, Sweetlime, Melons, Amla and Banana, which ensures better iron absorption. Eat more dark green, red, and orange vegetables. Dark green vegetables include broccoli, spinach, shepu, lettuce, and cauliflower greens. Orange and red vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, winter squash and red peppers are good too.

▪ “Iodine is an important mineral needed for the production of thyroid hormone, which is vital for growth and development. Inadequate iodine intake during pregnancy increases the risk of mental impairment and cretinism (severely stunted physical and mental growth) in the new-born baby. Good sources of iodine include seafood, eggs and iodized salt,” says Niyati Likhite, Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

▪ Drink plenty of liquids to keep yourself hydrated. Have liquids in form of fresh juices, lime water, buttermilk, milkshakes, soups, al water.

▪ Eat a good amount of foods that are rich in iron : such as lean meat, beans, green leafy vegetables and fortified cereals.

▪ Eat at least 3- 4 servings of milk and milk products to meet the increased requirement of Calcium and Protein.

▪ Eat at least 8 to 10 servings of grains and pulses to meet the additional calories for baby’s development

▪ Constipation is commonly observed during pregnancy. Eat foods high in fibres like fruits, vegetables, salads, beans, grains and oil seeds (Flax seeds, Sunflower seeds, Chia seeds, Sabja, and Pumpkin seeds).