Are you feeling puffy? Swelling or edema is a common side effect of pregnancy. Here are some ways to effectively reduce pregnancy swelling and puffiness.

When you are pregnant, your body undergoes some major changes. You may experience many symptoms, including swelling and puffiness. Facial swelling and puffiness are one of the most common side effects of pregnancy. They are usually consequences of water retention in the face. You may even experience retention in your ligaments. It is the most noticeable during the 5th month and can increase during the third trimester. Also Read - Water consumption during pregnancy: Gynaecologist explains benefits for mother and baby

What causes swelling and puffiness during pregnancy?

Also called edema, swelling happens due to the accumulation of fluid in the tissues. In simple words, your body produces fifty percent more blood and fluid during pregnancy to meet the needs of the developing baby. Fluid retention helps the baby expand as it grows. The swelling goes away once after the delivery. However, is you want to keep the swelling to the minimum, here are some ways to help you out. Also Read - 5 fruits that must be a part of your pregnancy diet

Ways to reduce pregnancy swelling

Limit caffeine intake Also Read - Folic acid during pregnancy: You need to get the dosage right to avoid fetal brain changes

Drinking too much coffee is considered harmful to the baby. Moreover, it will add to the swelling. Try to limit your intake as much as you can. Switch to healthy alternatives such as peppermint tea to give you a little energy.

Cut back on salt

Salt makes your body retain water. So, one effective way to get some relief is reducing sodium intake. Avoid processed and canned foods high in sodium. You can use natural herbs like oregano or thyme to add flavour to your dishes.

Eat foods high in potassium

It is important to have enough potassium to balance the number of fluids in your body. Not having enough potassium can make the swelling worse. Potatoes, spinach, orange juice, carrot juice, bananas, sweet potatoes, salmon, lentils, and yogurt are some of the good sources of potassium you can include in your diet.

Stay hydrated

It may sound strange, but it will work! Not drinking enough water will make your body think that it needs to hold on to more fluid instead. So, it is important to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day. Drink at least 10 glasses of water to help your kidneys to flush out the toxins.

Sleep on your left side

It will help improve the blood flow and reduce swelling of the feet. Sleeping on your left side will take some of the pressure off the uterus.

Lift your feet and rest

Standing for too long is not good for your circulation and can add to the problem. Even though you have a million things to do, stop and relax. Sit with your feet elevated for a while. It will help drain the fluid and reduce swelling.

Take a walk

Walking during pregnancy will improve blood circulation and decrease swelling. Walk for at least 5-10 minutes a couple of times a day to get some relief.

Wear comfortable shoes

Make sure you wear comfortable shoes, especially during the last few months of pregnancy. Not only will they help reduce swelling, but also prevent hip and back problems as your weight increases and your centre of gravity shifts.