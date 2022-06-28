8 Lifestyle Habits That Can Lead To Male Infertility 

Infertility is a condition that can be experienced by both men and women. If a person is infertile, he or she will not be able to have children. Research shows that there is a greater possibility of men experiencing infertility than women. Male infertility can lead to inability to produce sperm or the inability to produce healthy sperm through which a couple can conceive a child. Infertility in men can be caused by many internal as well as external factors. Here, we will discuss a few issues that can lead to male infertility.

Obesity

Men who are capable of producing sperm can suffer from hormonal imbalances due to obesity. The fat can accumulate in the pubic region and lead to the increase in temperature of the testis. This hampers the production of sex cells.

Use Of Steroids And Other Medications

Most people take steroids to improve their physical appearance and physical performance. A particular type of steroid called the anabolic steroid is derived from sex hormones, i.e., testosterone. These hormones can negatively impact sperm production in men. Lack of sperm production can lead to infertility or low fertility.

Pollution

Air pollution has numerous adverse effects and one of them is that it can impact the motility and morphology of sperms.

Microwave Heated Plastic

When you hat a plastic container, it releases bisphenol (BPA). Bisphenol is endocrine disruptors that can cause fluctuations in a person's hormones. Hormonal changes on the other hand can affect male fertility. It is better to avoid using plastics, especially in the microwave.

Lack Of Sleep Or Excess Sleep

Sleep is associated with many bodily activities. It is a fundamental part of the proper functioning of the body. It is also associated with infertility in men. Researchers have pointed out that both excess sleep and deprivation of sleep can impact male fertility. The ideal time limit for sleep is seven to eight hours every day. Research shows that there is a 42 per cent reduction in sperm production if a person sleeps more or less than the required time.

Alcohol Consumption

Bad lifestyle habits can have a major impact on the health. Consuming excess alcohol, for example, can not only affect sperm production but also the integrity of sperm DNA. This can make the process of fertilization difficult and decrease the chances of forming an embryo. Doctors recommend moderate consumption at all times.

Tobacco

Just like alcohol, smoking too much tobacco also affects fertility. Tobacco most certainly has many other health impacts because of which it should be avoided. But the impact on male fertility could be permanent. Tobacco has the same effect on the male reproductive process as alcohol consumption does.

Genetic Problems

There are several genetic diseases associated with male infertility, but this is a less common cause of the problem. An example is Klinefelter syndrome, in which the man has an extra X chromosome, which leads to a deficiency in the production of the hormone testosterone and prevents normal spermatogenesis.