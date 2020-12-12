A new study has found that the majority of pregnant women who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival to the delivery room were asymptomatic. In a retrospective cross-sectional study of universal screenings for SARS-Cov-2 the virus that causes Covid-19 implemented in the labour and delivery unit of Elmhurst hospital at Queens New York during March and April the researchers found that more than one-third of nearly 130 pregnant women tested positive for the coronavirus. WHY ARE PREGNANT WOMEN VULNERABLE TO COVID-19 According to the study published in the journal 'PLOS One' this is a much higher proportion than reported at