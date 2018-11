You need to take extreme precaution during pregnancy with regards to your health to ensure a smooth and happy pregnancy and a healthy baby. Your skin is one of the many things you need to take care of during this period and more so during cold winters. Dr Bandita Sinha, Gynaecologist, Hiranandani Hospital ,Vashi- A Fortis Associate and Niyati Likhite, Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, give us some guidelines for skin care during pregnancy.

1. Hydration: Chilled and dry winter air can cause dehydration in the body. Expectant mothers should be well hydrated otherwise dryness of skin may lead to skin rashes, decrease in Amniotic Fluid and also cause repeated Urine Infection. Apart from water, Coconut water and homemade soups are good for keeping them hydrated. Good hydration also prevents preterm labour.

2. Avoid outdoor activity in extremely cold days: Winter comes with many health issues. Pregnant women have less immunity so they are prone to get various infections very quickly. Cough and cold are very common in winter. It is important to get flu vaccine when they are in 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. Over the counter drugs should be avoided. Medicine, if required, should be taken as per doctors’ advice.

3. Moisturize: Dry skin can get itchy and flaky during winters. The skin should be moisturised properly especially after bath to avoid itchiness and stretch marks.

4. Exercise: Light exercises and prenatal Yoga (under guidance) is beneficial in many ways. It keeps the body flexible, strengthens the immune system and helps to fight illnesses like common cold and flu. It also prevents swelling and leg cramps, High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, etc.

5. Protect yourself: Keep a safe distance from sick people. Also, keep yourself clean this will help protect you from many diseases. Getting enough sleep is also important for the proper growth of the baby.

6. Dress comfortably: Layering of clothes is important to protect from cold. Very tight clothing should be avoided.

7. Diet: It should well-balanced and healthy. Salt and Sugar should be consumed in moderation. There is a tendency of blood pressure rising during winters. Salty food and processed food should be avoided.