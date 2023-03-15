7 Health Benefits Of Morning Walks During Pregnancy

Dr Rashmi Baliyan shares numerous advantages of walking during pregnancy.

There are many misconceptions about exercising while pregnant, and many women believe that doing so could increase their chance of miscarriage or that specific exercises are not recommended. While exercise and physical activity during pregnancy can help improve moods, and blood circulation, alleviate labor pains, lessen physical discomfort, and other health benefits, nutrition during pregnancy is crucial. Some beautiful activities, including walking, prenatal Yoga, and pregnancy Pilates, will make your pregnancy less stressful and more enjoyable. Being active during pregnancy is encouraged unless it is physically contraindicated. Pregnancy exercise benefits both the woman and the unborn child. Pregnancy is not an illness but rather a time to maintain good health and happiness to help the unborn child. Exercise during pregnancy improves slumber, increases the likelihood of quick and easy labor, enhances oxygen transfer at the placenta, and prevents illnesses associated with pregnancy, among other things.

Dr Rashmi Baliyan, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Primus super speciality Hospital, New Delhi shares numerous advantages of walking during pregnancy:

Lower risk of complications: Regular, modest exercise can help reduce your risk of preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. An improved mood: Exercise causes your body to release feel-good endorphins, which may reduce any tension or anxiety you may be experiencing. Less back pain and constipation: Do you want to experience less pelvis and lower back pain? Walking is beneficial. Continue exercising to alleviate constipation as well. (or swimming or stretching). Increased general health: Your reward for those sweat workouts will be stronger heart and blood vessels, more stamina, and improved fitness. Better sleep: Exercise can increase the quality of your slumber and make you feel more rested when you wake up. Healthy weight gain: It's crucial to gradually gain the recommended weight for your pregnancy, and frequent exercise (like walking!) can assist you. A quicker postpartum recuperation: Naturally, having a robust, healthy body helps during labor, and once your infant is born, you might also benefit from a faster postpartum recovery.

Watch Out For Signs

As such, pay attention to your body and avoid pushing yourself past your limits. Divide your exercise into sections and perform it in intervals if you feel exhausted. Keep your spirits up and maintain contact with the unborn child.

Watch for overexertion or fatigue-related dizziness and clumsiness as your pregnancy advances, and adjust your walking exercise as necessary. Get medical assistance immediately if you feel uterine contractions or liquid leaking from your vagina. However, pay attention to other red flags that you're working too hard. Dizziness, faintness, pain in the thorax, headache, muscle weakness, and calf pain or swelling are among the symptoms that necessitate calling your doctor. Whatever form of exercise you select, remember that the ultimate goal is to keep you and your unborn child healthy.

4 Tips For Support

Wear supportive sneakers, keep a water container handy for hydration, and place layers of clothing to shed as you warm up as you walk in the first trimester. Start slowly and divide your workouts into shorter ones to work up to a half-hour of exercise, for example, by walking more slowly or trying easy stretches. Do not, however, lay on your back to stretch your quadriceps. In this position, the vena cava is under pressure. Also, be mindful that your expanding belly may affect your balance while walking during your third trimester.