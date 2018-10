Pregnancy is a very special period in lives of all women and needs special treatment for all would be mothers. There can be lots of complications in case you make even the slightest mistake in managing your gestation. It is after all about your baby and you need to set everything just perfect to welcome your newborn. This is why it is important to clear off all misconceptions about pregnancy and get over the myths that we generally have about it. Here is a list of myths on pregnancy that needs to be busted.

You shouldn’t dye your hair while pregnant: While it was believed earlier that inhalation and absorption of chemical hair dyes can harm the foetus, no studies have found any evidence of these chemicals harming the unborn baby. In fact, studies have proved that a very minimal amount gets absorbed through the skin and hence, there is hardly any possibility of hurting the foetus.

Nail polish or nail polish remover will harm the foetus: This is another misconception. Although formaldehyde and toluene present in commercial nail paints can cause irritation to your eyes and nose and throat due to regular exposure, these do not affect your unborn babies. While these ingredients may be absorbed through the nail bed, your body breaks them down before they can reach the foetus.

You should not eat seafood while pregnant: You may want to avoid Sushi as consuming raw fish during pregnancy may not be a very good idea as these fishes may contain parasitic worms which can make you fall ill. However, not eating fish at all is not a wise choice. Fish is a great source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and these can be extremely beneficial for pregnancy. According to the American Pregnancy Association, a pregnant mother should only eat well-cooked fish and avoid those with high content mercury like swordfish and mackerel.