IVF failures are on a rise these days and a considerable number of failed IVF cycles are due to issues with the embryo, say doctors. Did you know that such failures can be avoided now by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify viable embryos and selecting it for the IVF cycles? That is exactly what two new papers being presented at this week’s American Society for Reproductive Medicine revealed.

Using AI for selecting viable embryos can dramatically reduce the risk of failed cycles and miscarriages, 70% of which are caused due to embryo abnormalities. AI based method can also bring an end to the approach that is being currently used to implant multiple embryos to enhance chances of conception, leading to increased risks of giving birth to twins or triplets and chances of preterm birth, preeclampsia and high cost childbirth complications, say experts.

Artificial intelligence-based technology can play an effective role in helping the embryologists decide which blastocysts to implant by examining if they look normal, according to the experts. This study shows how the researchers have trained the AI network by making use of time lapse images or videos, thereby indicating how an embryo developed over time.

The first AI based system sought help of 18,000 images to train the computer and another 32,000 images to make a judgement on. It then selected the embryo that had the best possible chance of making it to live birth, stated a recent media report. The other AI based system, called Ivy, was trained using time lapse videos and was used to screen 1,603 patients belonging to the age group of 22 to 50 and the results were double checked by an embryologist.