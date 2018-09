In case you have this misconception that women living with a heart condition should never get pregnant, it is time you clear it out. Experts say that heart condition can never be a barrier to motherhood for any woman. Also, heart disease can be safely managed during pregnancy. If you are not aware of the heart conditions that do not cause any trouble to your chances of getting pregnant or during pregnancy, here we are with the list on World Heart Day, 2018. Know and learn more about them.

Heart Murmur: It is an extra sound that can be heard during a heartbeat, say experts. According to doctors, some women develop this condition during pregnancy due to increase in blood volume. In case you have a murmur, seek your doctor’s advice on whether there is a need to get evaluated further, say doctors.

Arrhythmia: This is a technical word for an irregular heart rate. Doctors say that it can worsen during pregnancy as your heart is working even more harder or even develop for the first time. According to experts, they do not require any treatment but there are existing medications that can be used to safely treat arrhythmia during pregnancies.

Mitral Valve Prolapse: This is a common condition that occurs when the valve distinguishing the upper and lower chambers of the heart does not adequately close. According to doctors, this condition can lead to heart palpitations or it can also be completely asymptomatic. Although this condition can rarely cause an infection of the heart’s lining or abnormal heart rhythms or congestive heart failure during pregnancies at severe conditions, it is very much treatable during pregnancy with the help of medication.