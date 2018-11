Belly fat becomes a problem for every woman after pregnancy. However, do not let the pregnancy fat increase your weight and stomach after pregnancy. Try not to use any medicines that could have a bad effect on you and your child’s health. Let us tell you some easy ways to lose weight post-pregnancy.

Hot water intake

Many studies have also agreed to the fact that by consuming warm water, you will be able to help reduce excess stomach fat and it will also help in weight loss. After giving birth to the baby, drink only hot water. Because hot water not only reduces the stomach but also prevents the body from being overweight.

Breastfeeding is important

Breastfeeding is an antibody that helps your child fight against viruses and bacteria. Breastfeeding reduces your child’s risk of getting asthma or allergic reactions. Breastfeeding not only helps in the formation of your child’s immunity but also helps you to lose your body fat and reduce the stomach after pregnancy. According to a study, breastfeeding causes fat cells and calories mixed together in the body to produce milk, which reduces weight without affecting your health. Therefore, you must breastfeed your baby.

Green tea is also effective

Green tea is very useful in reducing weight. It is not only rich with anti-oxidants and thus, help in weight loss, also good for mother and child’s health. Apart from this, green tea contains flavonoids, which are beneficial plant chemicals which can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Nutritious diet

It is important that you eat nutritious food to produce enough milk. It should be enriched with micronutrients, which will help maintain the neonatal metabolic cycle. You can eat green leafy vegetables, lean protein and spices, etc.

Cinnamon and cloves

Cinnamon and cloves can prove to be very effective in reducing the stomach fat after pregnancy. For this, you need to boil 2-3 cloves and half a teaspoon of cinnamon and drink the water once it gets cool. After childbirth, it will help to reduce obesity. Apart from this, cinnamon can reduce blood sugar levels, cardiovascular disease risk factors and also have other effective health benefits.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek can help reduce the level of cholesterol, control swelling and appetite. Apart from this, it is very helpful in reducing the stomach. In addition, it reduces the stomach by keeping the hormones balanced in women. Boil the seeds of 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds in 1 glass of water at night time. Drink lukewarm water. You will definitely get the benefit.