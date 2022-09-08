6 Dangerous Cons Of Wearing Heels During Pregnancy

These sustain the arches nicely. Don't wear heels.

Beware high heel lovers! It is advisable to not wear them if you are pregnant.

Wearing heels can make you look glamourous and it also completes your outfit. People who absolutely love wearing heels end up wearing them almost everyday. But, if a woman is pregnant, it is advisable that they stick to comfortable shoes like flats or sneakers. Doctors advise against wearing heels especially during pregnancy. The weight of a woman's body and balance change a lot throughout the course of their pregnancy. The muscles of the body also goes through a lot of changes. Women may feel extra discomfort while wearing heels or they might even get severely hurt. Their are a lot of risks of wearing heels, especially high heels during ones pregnancy period. Know what all they are.

6 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD AVOID WEARING HEELS DURING PREGNANCY

Women absolutely love wearing heels, some more than others. But, can you wear them when you are pregnant?

Calf Cramps

Wearing heels for a very long time can result in terrible calf cramps. When a person is wearing heels, the calf muscles are in a contracted position for a very long time. This can lead to cramps and it can be painful.

Back Pain

Wearing high heels can also lead to back pain. Heels alter your posture and you stay in that altered posture for a very long time which is unnatural as it goes against your natural posture. The pelvic muscles bent forward, this give your back the rounder shape. As a pregnant woman stars gaining weight, there will be changes in the posture and that might cause a lot of pain in the back. Heels also puts extra stress on the back joints and the pelvic. This can lead to pain around the ligaments and joints of the pelvic area.

Less Balance

Excess weight and hormonal changes can lead to decreases in the strength of the ankles and this is fairly normal during pregnancies. This can impact ones balance while standing or walking. If a person is wearing heels, there is a high chance that she might fall due to disbalance and this could be dangerous.

Feet Swelling

During pregnancy, a medical condition known as edema or swelling in the legs is quite common. On top of this, if you wear high heels, it might aggravate the problem. Along with swollen feet, you might also experience pain due to more fluid being accumulated in the lower part of your body. You have to be extra cautious during the last months of the pregnancy.

Cause Miscarriages

Wearing high heels during pregnancy always leads to a higher chance of sustaining falls, which can result in miscarriage in extreme cases.

Stretched Muscles

Just like your back and abdomen, the ligaments in the ankles and calf also loosen due to pregnancy-induced hormones. This leads to stretching of muscles in the feet. The shoes that you could comfortably wear pre-pregnancy will now become tight and painful.