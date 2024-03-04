5 Key Factors That Determine Whether You Must Rush To A Hospital During Labor

Do not panic when you are in labor. Rush to the hospital and take deep breaths throughout the process. (Photo: Freepik)

The body usually gives some signs to indicate that it is in labor and ready to welcome the baby, so one must rush to the hospital now. Wondering what these precise signs are? Read on.

The fear of labor prevents many women from truly enjoying the period of pregnancy. Hopkinsmedicine.org defines labor as a series of 'continuous, progressive contractions of the uterus that help the cervix dilate and efface (thin out)'. It allows the fetus to move through the birth canal. Labor usually begins two weeks before or after the estimated date of delivery. The exact trigger for the onset of labor, however, is unknown. The National Institutes of Health states that labor is an emotional experience that involves both 'physiological' and 'psychological' mechanisms. While the pain is 'severe', the memory of labor diminishes with time. But, first-time mothers are often apprehensive, because they do not know what to expect besides the pain. Will it be a bloodbath? How messy will it be? Will the pain start immediately?

When To Go To The Hospital During Labor?

Answering these and other such questions, obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Shalini Verma posted an interesting video on Instagram. She explained that the body usually gives some signs to indicate that it is in labor and ready to welcome the baby, so one must rush to the hospital now. Wondering what these precise signs are? Read on.

Contractions

The first sign, naturally, is a contraction. While it may be of a different intensity and frequency, most women know what contractions and cramps feel like. According to the doctor, you must look for 5-1-1 contractions that are 5 minutes apart, lasting for 1 minute, for at least 1 hour. "Some gynaecologists say 4-1-1 instead. The main thing to note is how you feel rather than the number," said the doctor, adding that if someone lives far away from their hospital, they may have to leave faster instead of waiting for a full hour.

Are You Feeling Different?

Dr Verma said when a mother-to-be begins to 'feel different', like she cannot talk through her contractions, or it is getting a bit fuzzy, it may be an indication to get going.

Water breaking

Similarly, if the water breaks, it is a clear sign you must leave for the hospital and that your baby is about to arrive. According to the doctor, the first thing to check for is the colour. If the fluid is clear, you can wear a pad and observe for another 30 minutes. If you continue to leak, go to the hospital. If the fluid comes out as yellow-green, then waste no time and rush to the doctor.

Vaginal Bleeding

If you are experiencing bleeding in the form of bright red blood coming out of the body, it is time to get going.

Listen To Your Body

The most important thing for mothers to keep in mind is that they must listen to their body. "If you feel that you need to go to the hospital, then just go," the expert encouraged. This is especially important for those with high-risk pregnancies who are experiencing warning signs, as told to by their doctors.

Do not panic and keep taking deep breaths through the process.