5 Healthy Weight Gain Techniques For Pregnant Women

5 Healthy Weight Gain Techniques For Pregnant Women

Gaining some weight during the pregnancy term is recommended by doctors for the well-being of the unborn baby.

When a woman is pregnant, her diet and lifestyle change a lot keeping in mind that in about 9 months she will be giving birth to a human being. As recommended by doctors, their diet especially revolves around both their health and the health of the unborn child. Each and every aspect of the woman's health is monitored by doctors and this is an essential step to ensure the birth of a healthy child. Aspects such as the mothers weight, blood pressure and fetal development is kept under observation every step of the way for 9 months. The mothers weight in particular is a very important aspect that should be taken care of. During the course of pregnancy, doctors recommend that a woman gain some amount of weight. This helps both he mother and her child's health.

A woman with an average weight should at least gain 25 to 35 pounds, women who are slightly underweight should gain 28 to 40 pounds and women who are slightly obese should gain 15 to 25 pounds. When you're expecting twins, it's extremely crucial to gain the correct amount of weight because your weight impacts the weight of the infants. So, how can an expectant mother gain so much weight in the span of 9 months?

Steps To Gain Weight During A Pregnancy

Here are some ways an expectant mother can gain weight.

It is recommended for pregnant women to increase the number of meals that they have everyday. If you are eating a 3-course meal, you should at least increase it up to five to six meals. As you increase your food intake, make sure it does not include fast food or junk food. A healthy five to six course meal plan will ensure that you and your baby are perfectly healthy.

During the last third trimester, most women complain about bloating and heartburn due to which they eat less, so you can make a checklist and eliminate such food which are the cause of such issues. Include the kind of foods which give you discomfort and pains. Add extra amounts of the healthy foods that you are comfortable eating such that you will not experience any pains and will also be satiated.

Instead of eating plain bread, crackers, apples, bananas, and celery, spread peanut butter on them to increase those extra calories. You must know that a tablespoon of delicious peanut butter contains 7 grams of protein and around 100 calories. To enhance your dish, include extras like cheese, cream cheese, butter, gravy, margarine, and sour cream. Also, for scrambled eggs or hot cereal, mix some nonfat powdered milk which is considered a good way to increase weight.

Always walk after intervals, as it will help you with digestion and also reduce bloating. Moreover, it will increase your hunger pangs. Little exercise also helps a lot.

Stay away from any kind of tension, as, for some women, this becomes a hurdle to putting on a healthy weight during pregnancy. Stay happy and positive throughout your pregnancy journey.