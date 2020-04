Quarantine may be hard for you but it is even more daunting for a woman who is going through her pregnancy. It is harder for a to-be mother to cope with this stressful environment, as they are already going through a lot of physical and emotional changes. The lockdown, social isolation, fear and uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic can take a serious toll on an expecting mother’s mental health. Therefore, it is very important for pregnant women to continue their normal fitness routine to stay healthy during the quarantine.

According to health experts, when you are expecting, you need to workout or at least keep moving. A pregnant woman who exercises or follows a certain fitness regime tends to have less back pain, more energy, a better body image and she will also be able to return to her original shape post pregnancy soon. But this doesn’t mean that you need to own a fancy big gym equipment or a prop. You can simply do some easy exercises at home to keep yourself and your baby healthy amidst quarantine. Below are a few workouts that can be easily done at home. However, make sure you consult your doctor before beginning any new exercise program. So, here you go –

Plié

This exercise focuses on Quadriceps, hamstrings and butt and helps in improving your balance.

How to do it

• Stand alongside a chair facing your back towards it, keep your hands close resting on the chair and your feet parallel with a slight gap between them.

• With your toes and knees turned out to 45 degrees, try to pull up and in your belly button.

• Bend your knees while lowering your torso as low as possible. Make sure to keep your back straight.

• Now return to your starting position.

• Repeat the process

Side-lying inner and outer thigh

This exercise works and strengthens your core and thighs.

How to do it

• Lie on the ground on your right side with your head supported by your arm

• Bend your right leg at a 45-degree angle and keep your left leg straight.

• You can keep your opposite arm on the floor for support.

• Lift left leg upto your hip’s height

• Now switch sides and repeat the process.

Plank

Planks are one of the best forms of workouts for core, arms and back.

How to do it

• Get down on your hands and knees, wrists under your shoulders.

• Lift your knees and straighten your legs to get your body to balance on your toes and form a straight line.

• Make sure not to arch your back and neither let your belly sag.

• Hold the position for around 1 to 2 breaths.

• Try working up for almost 5 breaths

Curl and life

Try this workout to better your biceps and shoulders.

How to do it

• Sit on the edge of a chair with a back straight and arms at your sides.

• Hold a 2-4 kilograms of weight in each of your hands and palms facing your body.

• Bend your elbows so that your arms form a 90-degree angle.

• Keep your elbows bent, lift the weights to your shoulder’s height.

• Now lower your arms to your sides and straighten to return to starting position.

• Repeat the whole process

One-arm row

One-arm row affects and builds your back, biceps and triceps

How to do it

• Place your right knee on a chair’s seat and left foot on the floor.

• Bend forward and backwards parallel to the floor and keep your right hand on the seat.

• Hold 2-4 kilograms of weight in your left hand.

• Extend your hand down and while doing it make sure it is in line with your shoulder and palm facing in.

• Bend your left elbow up so that your arm forms a 90-degree angle.

• Hold and return to starting position.

• Switch sides and repeat the process.