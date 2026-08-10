5 common breastfeeding problems new mothers face: Poor latch, sore nipples, low milk supply and more

Breastfeeding Challenges: Dear new moms, scroll down to know the various challenges that you may face as you begin your motherhood journey.

breastfeeding problems

Breastfeeding is seen as one of the greatest gifts a mother could offer her child, providing total nourishment and antibodies related to the baby's fitness and immunity. However, breastfeeding is not always easy. Most new mothers go through tough days early on in the process, but with the support and the right advice, they can deal with most of the issues successfully. Awareness of the issues helps mothers prepare themselves better for breastfeeding.

Difficulty With Latching

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. D. Sandhya Rani, Lead Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, explained that one of the problems moms experience mostly is a poor latch of the baby, which may lead to feeding failure and discomfort for the mother. If babies latch properly, it makes the process less difficult since the infant needs to take a sizeable part of the areola and not just the nipple into his/her mouth. A lot of skin-to-skin contact and attempts to feed immediately after the labour may assist babies to start breastfeeding especially after C- Section delivery. If the situation does not improve, professional help from a lactation consultant may be of great help.

Sore or Cracked Nipples

In the first few weeks of breastfeeding, many mothers undergo the experience of painful or cracked nipples. This usually occurs because the baby latches incorrectly rather than due to breastfeeding itself. Sitting the baby correctly, letting the breast milk dry on the nipples once the baby is done eating, and staying away from any aggressive soaps can all help in the healing process. If the pain doesn't go away or if heavy bleeding occurs, one should see a doctor.

Concerns About Milk Supply

Many newly-minted mothers believe that they are not making enough milk. Usually, frequent breastfeeding is enough to stimulate the production of sufficient milk. Feeding the baby as much as he/she wants, drinking enough fluids, eating healthy foods, and resting well contribute to having a good milk supply. The signs of a well-fed baby include regular urination, gaining weight steadily, and being calm after nursing.

Breast Engorgement and Clogged Milk Ducts

Breast engorgement refers to a state of excessive filling of the breast. In this state, the breast becomes swollen, stiff, and tender. In order to relieve the symptoms, mothers should feed their babies frequently, apply heat packs prior to feeding, and hand-express a bit of milk. On the other hand, clogged milk ducts may manifest themselves in a form of painful lumps, and the woman is recommended to feed the baby, massage the breast, and use heat packs. Taking corrective actions on time is necessary in order to avoid mastitis an infection which is very painful and may require medical attention.

The Significance of Assistance

Moreover, breastfeeding is a process that the mother and her baby learn together. Emotional support from the family, assistance in household chores, and appropriate teachers, or health care workers can be of great help. In case of severe pain, problems with the breastfeeding process, or worries concerning the growth of the baby, the mother should seek for professional assistance.

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Each experience of breastfeeding is different. Having difficulties early on does not imply that a mother cannot breastfeed successfully. Given time, helpful information, and proper counselling, most mothers should be able to surmount any challenges and reap the benefits of breastfeeding.

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