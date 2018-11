A pregnant woman has to follow proper dietary guidelines as it is important that a pregnant woman should take a good care of herself and her baby too. Here, Diksha Chabbra, a Delhi-based Fitness Trainer and Sports Nutritionist and Mrs India Earth 2017, lists out few wonderful foods which can are good for a would-be-mother. So, get going now and incorporate these foods in your diet right away!

Cumin seeds/jeera: Cumin is a widely used spice in India and has amazing medicinal properties too. Its benefits are numerous and are especially good for a pregnant woman. They can have it in the form of Jeera water. Cumin contains terpenes, phenols, and flavonoids which help in various gastric disorders, acidity and upset stomach are common during pregnancy. Its strong flavouring agents can help you to deal with morning sickness and insomnia. Jeera water is rich in potassium which can help maintain blood pressure and keeps the mother and foetus health in check. An expecting mother needs more than ever iron because of the foetal development taking place inside the woman’s body. Jeera water keeps the iron levels in check and minimises the chances of anaemia. Its rich in Vitamin A, C and E and helps the body to fight against the infections. It aids detoxification by flushing out toxins from the body. Ajwain /carom seeds: Another commonly used Indian spice/ herb is ajwain or carom seeds which are not just used as a flavouring agent in varied Indian dishes but has a great place in Ayurveda. It contains compounds like thymol, gamma-terpinene, p-cymene and is useful for an expecting mother to keep their gut health in check, deal with bloating, gastric discomfort and constipation. Ajwain helps in strengthening uterine walls too. Care should be taken while having ajwain. You can have it in small quantities in the raw form or as soaked in water. Mint: It is used in the form of tea, chutneys, or dried spice in many dishes. Mint leaves contain the highest amount of antioxidants and the essential oils that mint is composed of containing phenolic acids, phytosteron, saponins, triterpines, flanovoid, carotenoids, anthocyanins. It can help you to minimise nausea. A common challenge for all the expecting mothers is morning or evening sickness, a soothing cup of mint tea helps in reducing the sensations and gives a feeling of freshness. Saffron: Saffron contains a chemical called safranal which works as a muscle relaxer and an antidepressant hence controls mood swings in pregnant women. The mighty saffron is also rich in A, folic acid, riboflavin and vitamin C that is essential for optimum health. Ginger: It is not only adds a flavour to the dishes but also helps to fight many diseases. Pregnant women should consume ginger in controlled quantities which can help them to stay in top shape. Ginger has two major compounds – gingerol and shogoal. Shogoal helps in fighting cough and cold while gingerol has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and can help the mother in reducing swelling and inflammation during the last trimester. Furthermore, gingerol can also improve blood circulation, tackle nausea and mood swings.