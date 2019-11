Are you trying hard to have a baby? If you are unsuccessful, maybe you are trying too hard. Of course, sometimes, certain medical conditions may also affect your ability to conceive. Health is a priority and, if you are not in perfect health, it may be a problem. But, today, if you look around, you will find many couples struggling to have a child. And, all of them may not have any medical condition. Lifestyle and environmental factors play a role as well. Sometimes, certain habits may act as an obstacle. Your enthusiasm may also get in the way. So, you have to take into account a lot of factors if you are planning to bring a child into this world. However, many couples are unaware that their efforts are actually common baby-making mistakes that may come in the way of their plans.

Once you have made up your mind to have a child, the first thing you need to do is avoid all kinds of stress. Even if you don’t get pregnant immediately, don’t get stressed. It is normal. Eat healthy meals and exercise regularly. The idea here is to be fit and healthy. Consult a doctor to know if everything is fine with you and your partner’s reproductive health. If you have any health disorder, get it treated.

But first, you need to know about some common baby-making mistakes that many couples unwittingly make.

Having sex infrequently

Many people believe that if you have sex infrequently, it will lead to better quality sperm. This will make it easier to conceive. But, if sperm is left in the testicles for too long, the quality actually goes down. Sperms have a lifespan of three to five days. So this means that you may be able to conceive even if you have sex just before ovulation. Also, frequent sex is good because the more sperm a man releases, more his body will be able to produce.

Indulging in sex too often

On the other hand, sex in excess can also affect your chances of getting pregnant. One of the most common baby-making mistakes that couples make is having too much sex. They believe that this will help them conceive faster. But nothing could be further than that truth. Quality is any day better than quantity. Sex every second day is the best way to go ahead.

Getting ovulation period wrong

Sex just 2 to 3 days before or during ovulation is the best time to conceive. But many people miss this window. Today there are ovulation prediction test sticks available in the market. Get one to maintain a fertility chart. This will help you know when exactly your fertile window comes.

Too much lubricant

There are many lubricants in the market. But what most people do not know is that most of these lubricants are not sperm friendly. Natural lubrication is the best. If you do have to use any, go for coconut oil or even olive oil. There are better than the other chemical laden ones available in the market.

Overdoing the fitness fit

Being fit is essential if you want to get pregnant. But then, over exercising may not be a good idea if you are planning to get pregnant. Try to maintain a balance between relaxation and exercise periods. Don’t work yourself to the such a point of exhaustion that even the thought of having sex is unbearable. Relax and go slow.