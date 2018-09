It is quite obvious for you to have food cravings and take in more food during your gestation and it is pretty much difficult to stick to a set of guidelines for pregnancy weight gain. While everybody around you also encourage you to eat for two, you must remember that excessive weight gain during pregnancy may increase complications like c-section delivery and premature birth. Here are a few tips to help you avoid gaining extra weight during pregnancy. Try them out for a hassle-free delivery and healthy baby.

Have a healthy weight at the onset of pregnancy: According to doctors, it is extremely crucial for all women to maintain a healthy weight at the start of the pregnancy. In case you are planning to conceive, go for a preconception appointment and ask your doctor to help you out with ways of losing weight if needed following a check on your current body mass index (BMI).

Eat moderately and more frequently: Doctors say that focusing on small, frequent meals instead of having a lot at a time can help you keep a check on your body weight during pregnancy. According to experts, a pregnant mother does not need too much of extra calories for nourishing their new borns. 340 extra calories per day in your second trimester and 450 extra calories per day in your third trimester are enough in case you are starting your pregnancy at a healthy weight.

Drink more water: Drink more water during pregnancy to avoid dehydration which can have adverse effect on your baby. Also, water may fill up the gap and help you feel satisfied between meals and snacks, thereby preventing your urge to eat excessive leading to overweight.

Be wise and make your cravings constructive: Nobody expects you to not have cravings for ice creams and fries during pregnancy. However, you should remember that getting proteins and healthy fats that you and your baby needs should be the main focus while you satisfy your urge. Doctors suggest that the best way to deal with these cravings is to combine some unhealthy cravings of yours along with something healthy. This helps you to get the appropriate nutrition along with balancing the extra calories that you have consumed with your not so healthy cravings.