Miscarriage is a word dreaded by expecting parents, especially would-be moms. However, it's the sordid reality of many couples all over the world. What is more unfortunate is, on many occasions, they are unable to figure out that something is wrong before it gets too late. Spotting the signs of this condition early on is extremely crucial. However, it can get quite confusing because many symptoms of miscarriage—spotting and cramping for example—are characteristic of a healthy pregnancy too. Here is a low-down on miscarriage, the red flags you need to watch out for and ways to tackle the condition.

WHAT IS A MISCARRIAGE?

Spontaneous loss of pregnancy within the first 20 weeks of conception is defined as a miscarriage in the medical fraternity. According to gynaecologists, quite a significant number of conceptions ends in in the loss of pregnancy and many women experience miscarriage before they get to know that they are pregnant. According to some estimate, globally, more than 80 per cent of miscarriages take place during the first trimester.

SHOULD YOU BLAME YOURSELF FOR A MISCARRIAGE?

Many women blame it on themselves for a miscarriage. But the truth is, nothing you've done can lead to this unfortunate situation. Nor can you prevent it. The main culprit is a genetic abnormality in the embryo. Other causes could be hormonal imbalances, uterine problems, chronic illness, and high fever. However, certain other factors can increase your risk of miscarriage—drug use, excessive drinking, and advanced maternal age. However, this condition doesn't generally cause any complication in your pregnancy later on. You can experience a healthy, full-term pregnancy the next time.

SYMPTOMS OF MISCARRIAGE

The symptoms of miscarriage can vary from person to person, depending on the condition that causes it. Here, we guide you through some of them.

Uterine Cramps

Are you experiencing cramping along with spotting? This is known to be the number one sign of miscarriage, according to experts.

Bleeding

This could be a prominent symptom of miscarriage. However, not every bleeding episode during pregnancy indicates this condition. You must inform your doctor if you notice yourself bleeding. Watch out for heavy, bright-red period-like bleeding. This could be a cause of concern while one or two drops of brownish blood may not be a threat.

Pain

Talk to your doctor if you are going through pain in the abdomen, pelvic area, or lower back. It could be dull or a like period cramp. Informing your doctor is essential because a miscarriage pain may be like a normal ache during pregnancy.

Decreased pregnancy symptoms

The hormones of pregnancy take a dip after miscarriage. So, you may observe a decrease in breast tenderness and morning sickness too. However, these pregnancy symptoms may cease be on the wane when you are about to enter the second trimester.

WHAT IF YOU HAVE A LATE MISCARRIAGE

If the pregnancy loss occurs between the 14th to 20th week of gestation, it is known as late miscarriage. The signs are more or less same. However, the pain and bleeding are more intense. You may also experience decreased activity of the baby.