3 Fertility Preservation Strategies For Individuals Living With HIV/AIDS

What is HIV/AIDS? Human immunodeficiency virus, commonly called HIV, is a virus spread from an infected individual's blood, semen, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. When left unchecked, the virus can cause acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS. HIV destroys the body's defence mechanism by a class of white blood cells (WBC) that protects the body against other infections and diseases.
Fertility preservation has become an essential topic in people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS since it can have an impact on fertility. By understanding the options available and fostering open dialogue between patients and healthcare providers, it becomes possible to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their reproductive futures while managing their health in the face of HIV/AIDS. Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-Founder of Indira IVF, shares that this has been especially made possible with the advent of new technologies in assisted reproductive technology.
Preserving fertility for individuals with HIV/AIDS can be challenging, but it is crucial for those seeking to have children. Provide guidance based on each individual's health history and the treatment they continue to undergo. In some cases, such discussions of fertility preservation may come up either during or after the treatment, and it should be a consensual decision. A comprehensive, patient-centred care plan that considers both the medical and psychological well-being of HIV/AIDS patients is essential for holistic healthcare.
