26 Weeks Baby Successfully Delivered, Doctors Call It ‘The Rarest Of The Rare Case’

The mother had severe cervical incompetence since the 18th week of pregnancy, as well as preeclampsia. In such case, the probability of a baby's survival at 26 weeks of pregnancy is only about 20-30 per cent.

Doctors at a private hospital in Delhi successfully carried out a preterm delivery in the 26th week of pregnancy as the mother had severe cervical incompetence, a disorder where the mother is unable to carry her pregnancy to full term because of weak cervical tissues. This case is believed to be one of the youngest pre-term babies in North India.

According to doctors at HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, where the baby was successfully delivered, the mother had severe cervical incompetence since the 18th week of pregnancy, as well as preeclampsia. She experienced preterm premature rupture of membranes a rupture (the amniotic sac breaks open before labour begins) at 26 weeks. The low blood supply for the baby from the placenta is usually the cause of this condition, they said.

The doctors had detected abnormalities in the baby in the 18th week. They were able to push the pregnancy to the 26th-week with the help of different cutting-edge therapies, post which the baby was delivered.

Meet the doctors who saved the baby

The pre-term baby was born under the care of Dr. Vinay Kumar Rai, Consultant - Neonatology, Pediatrics, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, and his team.

At the time of delivery, the baby's weight was just 900 grams, and the lungs were severely underdeveloped as it could not get the required nutrition from the mother, said the doctors, noting that the baby was treated and given world-class care to defy the odds.

Usually in such case, the probability of a baby's survival at 26 weeks of pregnancy is only about 20-30 per cent. Beating these odds, the baby left the hospital 2 months after the delivery with a weight of more than 2 kgs and without any complication, the hospital stated in its press release.

The rarest of the rare case

Commenting on the case, Dr. Rai said, "This was the rarest of the rare case considering all the complications that the mother had to face. We faced a challenge as pre-eclampsia in 18 weeks of pregnancy usually leads to abortions or miscarriages. The situation was made much worse by cervical incompetence. Despite aggressive measures by the team, the baby's lungs were underdeveloped, and it took about a month for them to start growing properly."

Although there have been other cases like this, what makes this case different is the growth of the organs, especially the lungs. Generally, the babies are unable to grow their lungs properly, Dr. Rai added.

Raman Bhaskar, Hospital Director, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka commented, "Such cases are very rare and extremely complicated, which requires an experienced hand."

"The baby is doing well, and we are looking forward to the child's follow-up visits to be able to see that innocent smile," he added.

