2 Safe And Easy Ways To Get The Baby Out In Your Third Trimester

According to a doctor, these exercises will not trigger labor if your body and baby are not ready. But, if you have already started dilating and your body needs a little motivation, they may help.

Pregnancy can be challenging in the third trimester, especially as you near your due date. With weight gain, constant discomfort is common. Many mothers-to-be, therefore, have this urge to give birth as soon as possible. Their patience dwindles, and they often ask doctors of ways to induce labour and pop the baby out. Is there a safe way to do that? Towards the end of the gestation period, can mothers do certain exercises to ensure their baby comes out naturally? The answer is yes. According to obstetrician-gynecologist Dr Shalini Verma, pregnant women can do two things: curb walking and sideways stairs climbing. In a video shared on social media, she demonstrated the exercises and wrote about their benefits.

Curb Walking

According to the doctor, you can do this by placing one foot on the curb and the other foot on the street. Begin walking. The uneven walking pattern created by the curb is said to open the pelvis. This, in turn, can help the baby's head drop into the pelvis. It puts more pressure on the cervix, causing its dilation and softening, said the expert.

Sideways Stairs Climbing

Another easy exercise, sideways stairs climbing creates more space in the pelvis and allows the baby to drop into it. It can naturally induce labor, said Dr Verma. She added that while doing it, take two steps at a time as it can open the mid-pelvis even further and put pressure on the cervix -- dilating and softening it.

What Should Be Kept In Mind Before Attempting These Exercises?

According to the doctor, here are some points to consider:

Do not attempt curb walking until you are at least 37 weeks into the gestation period. If you are unable to balance, take support. Hold your partner's hands or use the railings. Avoid busy or uneven streets; look for a quiet street with a sidewalk. Walk slowly at first. Do it for 10 minutes and do not exhaust yourself. To avoid back pain, keep alternating your foot on the curb. Always carry a water bottle with you and stay hydrated.

Make Sure Your Body Is Ready

The doctor did point out that curb walking and stair climbing will not trigger labor if your body and baby are not ready. "But, if you have already started dilating and your body needs a little motivation to get the process rolling, these may help," she said.

Always speak with your doctor before attempting these as every pregnancy is different.

