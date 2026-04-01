108 Names of Lord Hanuman for baby boys that mean strength and power

Lord Hanuman Names for Baby Boys: Are you looking for a name that means power, strength, and courage? Hanuman's fearlessness, loyalty, and resilience make his name timeless and powerful. Check out the complete list of 108 names of Lord Hanuman that you can give to your little ones.

108 Names of Lord Hanuman for baby boys that means power

Lord Hanuman is one of the seven Chiranjivis. He was the only learned scholar who knew the nine Vyakaranas. He learnt the Sastras from the sun-god. He was the wisest of the wise, the strongest of the strong and the bravest of the brave. He was the Sakti of Rudra. He who meditates on him and repeats his name attains power, strength, glory, prosperity and success in life. He is worshipped in all parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra. If you are also a devotee of Lord Hanuman, the wind-god's son, name your little one after him. Choosing a name inspired by him not only honours these qualities but also brings a sense of divine protection and resilience to your child's life.

In case you are confused about the names, check out the list we have curated just for you. Here are the 108 powerful names of Lord Hanuman.

108 Names of Lord Hanuman for Baby Boy With Their Meanings

If you want your little one to grow up with all the qualities of Lord Hanuman, be sure to name him after him. Here is a curated list of the 108 names of Lord Hanuman that are symbols of power and strength:

No. Name Meaning 1 Anjaneya Son of Goddess Anjana 2 Mahavira Extremely brave and courageous 3 Hanumat Full of strength and valor 4 Marutatmaja Son of the wind god 5 Tatvajnanaprada Giver of true knowledge 6 Sitadevimudrapradayaka Messenger who delivered Sita's ring 7 Sarvamayavibhanjana Destroyer of illusions 8 Ashokavanakachhetra Destroyer of Ashok Vatika 9 Sarvabandhavimoktra Liberator from all bonds 10 Rakshovidhwansakaraka Destroyer of demons 11 Paravidya Parihara Destroyer of enemies' knowledge 12 Parashaurya Vinashana Destroyer of enemy courage 13 Paramantra Nirakartre Nullifier of all spells 14 Parayantra Prabhedaka Destroyer of enemy plans 15 Sarvagraha Vinashi Remover of all negative influences 16 Bhimasena Sahayakrute Helper of Bhima 17 Sarvadukhahara Remover of all sorrows 18 Sarvalokacharine Wanderer of all worlds 19 Manojavaya Swift as the mind 20 Parijata Drumulastha Dweller under Parijata tree 21 Sarvamantra Swarupavate Embodiment of all mantras 22 Sarvatantra Swarupine Embodiment of all tantras 23 Sarvayantratmaka Present in all systems 24 Kapishwara Lord of monkeys 25 Mahakaya One with a huge body 26 Sarvarogahara Healer of all diseases 27 Prabhava Source of all powers 28 Bala Siddhikara Giver of strength and success 29 Sarvavidya Sampattipradayaka Giver of knowledge and wealth 30 Kapisenanayaka Leader of the monkey army 31 Bhavishyachaturanana Knower of the future 32 Kumara Brahmachari Young celibate 33 Ratnakundala Diptimate Adorned with shining earrings 34 Chanchaladwala Shikhajwala One with a radiant tail 35 Gandharva Vidyatattvajna Knower of music and arts 36 Mahabala Parakrama Extremely strong and brave 37 Karagraha Vimoktre Liberator from captivity 38 Shrinkhala Bandhamochaka Remover of chains 39 Sagarottaraka One who crossed the ocean 40 Prajna Wise and intelligent 41 Ramaduta Messenger of Lord Rama 42 Pratapavat Radiant and powerful 43 Vanara Monkey form 44 Kesarisuta Son of Kesari 45 Sitashoka Nivaraka Remover of Sita's sorrow 46 Anjanagarbha Sambhuta Born from Anjana 47 Balarkasadrashanana Face like rising sun 48 Vibhishana Priyakara Beloved of Vibhishana 49 Dashagriva Kulantaka Destroyer of Ravana's lineage 50 Lakshmanapranadata Saver of Lakshman's life 51 Vajrakaya Body as strong as diamond 52 Mahadyuti Radiant with divine light 53 Chiranjeevi Immortal 54 Ramabhakta Devotee of Lord Rama 55 Daityakarya Vighataka Destroyer of demons' works 56 Akshahanta Slayer of Aksha 57 Kanchanabha Golden-bodied 58 Panchavaktra Five-faced 59 Mahatapasi Great ascetic 60 Lankini Bhanjana Defeater of Lankini 61 Shrimata Revered one 62 Simhikapranabhanjana Slayer of Simhika 63 Gandhamadana Shailastha Resident of Gandhamadan 64 Lankapura Vidahaka Burner of Lanka 65 Sugriva Sachiva Advisor to Sugriva 66 Dhira Brave 67 Shura Heroic 68 Daityakulantaka Destroyer of demons 69 Surarchita Worshipped by gods 70 Mahatejas Extremely radiant 71 Ramachudamani Pradayaka Giver of Rama's ring 72 Kamarupin Shape-shifter 73 Pingalaksha Brown-eyed 74 Vardhimainaka Pujita Worshipped by Mainaka 75 Kabalikruta Martanda Mandala Swallower of the sun 76 Vijitendriya Master of senses 77 Ramasugriva Sandhata Mediator between Rama & Sugriva 78 Mahiravana Mardana Slayer of Mahiravana 79 Sphatikabha Crystal-like 80 Vagadhisha Lord of speech 81 Navavyakarana Pandita Scholar of grammar 82 Chaturbahu Four-armed 83 Dinabandhu Friend of the poor 84 Mahatma Great soul 85 Bhaktavatsala Lover of devotees 86 Sanjivana Nagaharta Carrier of Sanjeevani 87 Suchi Pure 88 Vagmi Eloquent 89 Dridhavrata Firm in vows 90 Kalanemi Pramathana Slayer of Kalanemi 91 Harimarkata Divine monkey 92 Danta Calm 93 Shanta Peaceful 94 Prasannatman Cheerful 95 Shatakanta Madaapahari Destroyer of ego 96 Yogi Ascetic 97 Ramakatha Lola Lover of Rama's stories 98 Sitanveshana Pandita Skilled in finding Sita 99 Vajradamshtra Strong teeth 100 Vajranakha Diamond-like nails 101 Rudraveerya Samudbhava Born from Shiva's power 102 Indrajit Brahmastra Vinivaraka Neutralizer of Brahmastra 103 Partha Dhwajagra Samvasin Present on Arjuna's flag 104 Sharapanjara Bhedaka Breaker of arrow traps 105 Dashabahu Ten-armed 106 Lokapujya Worshipped by all 107 Jambavatpriti Vardhana Dear to Jambavan 108 Sitarama Padaseva Servant of Rama's feet

Choosing a name for your little one is not only considered a ritual, but it also helps the child grow up with the qualities attached with that name. Every name carries a story, a legacy, and a powerful influence on a child's journey. Therefore, selecting that name after Lord Hanuman is the best way to embed the best qualities - strength, power, resilience, in them.

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