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108 Names of Lord Hanuman for baby boys that mean strength and power

Lord Hanuman Names for Baby Boys: Are you looking for a name that means power, strength, and courage? Hanuman's fearlessness, loyalty, and resilience make his name timeless and powerful. Check out the complete list of 108 names of Lord Hanuman that you can give to your little ones.

108 Names of Lord Hanuman for baby boys that mean strength and power
108 Names of Lord Hanuman for baby boys that means power

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : April 1, 2026 10:06 AM IST

Lord Hanuman is one of the seven Chiranjivis. He was the only learned scholar who knew the nine Vyakaranas. He learnt the Sastras from the sun-god. He was the wisest of the wise, the strongest of the strong and the bravest of the brave. He was the Sakti of Rudra. He who meditates on him and repeats his name attains power, strength, glory, prosperity and success in life. He is worshipped in all parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra. If you are also a devotee of Lord Hanuman, the wind-god's son, name your little one after him. Choosing a name inspired by him not only honours these qualities but also brings a sense of divine protection and resilience to your child's life.

In case you are confused about the names, check out the list we have curated just for you. Here are the 108 powerful names of Lord Hanuman.

108 Names of Lord Hanuman for Baby Boy With Their Meanings

If you want your little one to grow up with all the qualities of Lord Hanuman, be sure to name him after him. Here is a curated list of the 108 names of Lord Hanuman that are symbols of power and strength:

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No.NameMeaning
1AnjaneyaSon of Goddess Anjana
2MahaviraExtremely brave and courageous
3HanumatFull of strength and valor
4MarutatmajaSon of the wind god
5TatvajnanapradaGiver of true knowledge
6SitadevimudrapradayakaMessenger who delivered Sita's ring
7SarvamayavibhanjanaDestroyer of illusions
8AshokavanakachhetraDestroyer of Ashok Vatika
9SarvabandhavimoktraLiberator from all bonds
10RakshovidhwansakarakaDestroyer of demons
11Paravidya PariharaDestroyer of enemies' knowledge
12Parashaurya VinashanaDestroyer of enemy courage
13Paramantra NirakartreNullifier of all spells
14Parayantra PrabhedakaDestroyer of enemy plans
15Sarvagraha VinashiRemover of all negative influences
16Bhimasena SahayakruteHelper of Bhima
17SarvadukhaharaRemover of all sorrows
18SarvalokacharineWanderer of all worlds
19ManojavayaSwift as the mind
20Parijata DrumulasthaDweller under Parijata tree
21Sarvamantra SwarupavateEmbodiment of all mantras
22Sarvatantra SwarupineEmbodiment of all tantras
23SarvayantratmakaPresent in all systems
24KapishwaraLord of monkeys
25MahakayaOne with a huge body
26SarvarogaharaHealer of all diseases
27PrabhavaSource of all powers
28Bala SiddhikaraGiver of strength and success
29Sarvavidya SampattipradayakaGiver of knowledge and wealth
30KapisenanayakaLeader of the monkey army
31BhavishyachaturananaKnower of the future
32Kumara BrahmachariYoung celibate
33Ratnakundala DiptimateAdorned with shining earrings
34Chanchaladwala ShikhajwalaOne with a radiant tail
35Gandharva VidyatattvajnaKnower of music and arts
36Mahabala ParakramaExtremely strong and brave
37Karagraha VimoktreLiberator from captivity
38Shrinkhala BandhamochakaRemover of chains
39SagarottarakaOne who crossed the ocean
40PrajnaWise and intelligent
41RamadutaMessenger of Lord Rama
42PratapavatRadiant and powerful
43VanaraMonkey form
44KesarisutaSon of Kesari
45Sitashoka NivarakaRemover of Sita's sorrow
46Anjanagarbha SambhutaBorn from Anjana
47BalarkasadrashananaFace like rising sun
48Vibhishana PriyakaraBeloved of Vibhishana
49Dashagriva KulantakaDestroyer of Ravana's lineage
50LakshmanapranadataSaver of Lakshman's life
51VajrakayaBody as strong as diamond
52MahadyutiRadiant with divine light
53ChiranjeeviImmortal
54RamabhaktaDevotee of Lord Rama
55Daityakarya VighatakaDestroyer of demons' works
56AkshahantaSlayer of Aksha
57KanchanabhaGolden-bodied
58PanchavaktraFive-faced
59MahatapasiGreat ascetic
60Lankini BhanjanaDefeater of Lankini
61ShrimataRevered one
62SimhikapranabhanjanaSlayer of Simhika
63Gandhamadana ShailasthaResident of Gandhamadan
64Lankapura VidahakaBurner of Lanka
65Sugriva SachivaAdvisor to Sugriva
66DhiraBrave
67ShuraHeroic
68DaityakulantakaDestroyer of demons
69SurarchitaWorshipped by gods
70MahatejasExtremely radiant
71Ramachudamani PradayakaGiver of Rama's ring
72KamarupinShape-shifter
73PingalakshaBrown-eyed
74Vardhimainaka PujitaWorshipped by Mainaka
75Kabalikruta Martanda MandalaSwallower of the sun
76VijitendriyaMaster of senses
77Ramasugriva SandhataMediator between Rama & Sugriva
78Mahiravana MardanaSlayer of Mahiravana
79SphatikabhaCrystal-like
80VagadhishaLord of speech
81Navavyakarana PanditaScholar of grammar
82ChaturbahuFour-armed
83DinabandhuFriend of the poor
84MahatmaGreat soul
85BhaktavatsalaLover of devotees
86Sanjivana NagahartaCarrier of Sanjeevani
87SuchiPure
88VagmiEloquent
89DridhavrataFirm in vows
90Kalanemi PramathanaSlayer of Kalanemi
91HarimarkataDivine monkey
92DantaCalm
93ShantaPeaceful
94PrasannatmanCheerful
95Shatakanta MadaapahariDestroyer of ego
96YogiAscetic
97Ramakatha LolaLover of Rama's stories
98Sitanveshana PanditaSkilled in finding Sita
99VajradamshtraStrong teeth
100VajranakhaDiamond-like nails
101Rudraveerya SamudbhavaBorn from Shiva's power
102Indrajit Brahmastra VinivarakaNeutralizer of Brahmastra
103Partha Dhwajagra SamvasinPresent on Arjuna's flag
104Sharapanjara BhedakaBreaker of arrow traps
105DashabahuTen-armed
106LokapujyaWorshipped by all
107Jambavatpriti VardhanaDear to Jambavan
108Sitarama PadasevaServant of Rama's feet

Choosing a name for your little one is not only considered a ritual, but it also helps the child grow up with the qualities attached with that name. Every name carries a story, a legacy, and a powerful influence on a child's journey. Therefore, selecting that name after Lord Hanuman is the best way to embed the best qualities - strength, power, resilience, in them.

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About the Author

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More