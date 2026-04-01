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Lord Hanuman is one of the seven Chiranjivis. He was the only learned scholar who knew the nine Vyakaranas. He learnt the Sastras from the sun-god. He was the wisest of the wise, the strongest of the strong and the bravest of the brave. He was the Sakti of Rudra. He who meditates on him and repeats his name attains power, strength, glory, prosperity and success in life. He is worshipped in all parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra. If you are also a devotee of Lord Hanuman, the wind-god's son, name your little one after him. Choosing a name inspired by him not only honours these qualities but also brings a sense of divine protection and resilience to your child's life.
In case you are confused about the names, check out the list we have curated just for you. Here are the 108 powerful names of Lord Hanuman.
If you want your little one to grow up with all the qualities of Lord Hanuman, be sure to name him after him. Here is a curated list of the 108 names of Lord Hanuman that are symbols of power and strength:
|No.
|Name
|Meaning
|1
|Anjaneya
|Son of Goddess Anjana
|2
|Mahavira
|Extremely brave and courageous
|3
|Hanumat
|Full of strength and valor
|4
|Marutatmaja
|Son of the wind god
|5
|Tatvajnanaprada
|Giver of true knowledge
|6
|Sitadevimudrapradayaka
|Messenger who delivered Sita's ring
|7
|Sarvamayavibhanjana
|Destroyer of illusions
|8
|Ashokavanakachhetra
|Destroyer of Ashok Vatika
|9
|Sarvabandhavimoktra
|Liberator from all bonds
|10
|Rakshovidhwansakaraka
|Destroyer of demons
|11
|Paravidya Parihara
|Destroyer of enemies' knowledge
|12
|Parashaurya Vinashana
|Destroyer of enemy courage
|13
|Paramantra Nirakartre
|Nullifier of all spells
|14
|Parayantra Prabhedaka
|Destroyer of enemy plans
|15
|Sarvagraha Vinashi
|Remover of all negative influences
|16
|Bhimasena Sahayakrute
|Helper of Bhima
|17
|Sarvadukhahara
|Remover of all sorrows
|18
|Sarvalokacharine
|Wanderer of all worlds
|19
|Manojavaya
|Swift as the mind
|20
|Parijata Drumulastha
|Dweller under Parijata tree
|21
|Sarvamantra Swarupavate
|Embodiment of all mantras
|22
|Sarvatantra Swarupine
|Embodiment of all tantras
|23
|Sarvayantratmaka
|Present in all systems
|24
|Kapishwara
|Lord of monkeys
|25
|Mahakaya
|One with a huge body
|26
|Sarvarogahara
|Healer of all diseases
|27
|Prabhava
|Source of all powers
|28
|Bala Siddhikara
|Giver of strength and success
|29
|Sarvavidya Sampattipradayaka
|Giver of knowledge and wealth
|30
|Kapisenanayaka
|Leader of the monkey army
|31
|Bhavishyachaturanana
|Knower of the future
|32
|Kumara Brahmachari
|Young celibate
|33
|Ratnakundala Diptimate
|Adorned with shining earrings
|34
|Chanchaladwala Shikhajwala
|One with a radiant tail
|35
|Gandharva Vidyatattvajna
|Knower of music and arts
|36
|Mahabala Parakrama
|Extremely strong and brave
|37
|Karagraha Vimoktre
|Liberator from captivity
|38
|Shrinkhala Bandhamochaka
|Remover of chains
|39
|Sagarottaraka
|One who crossed the ocean
|40
|Prajna
|Wise and intelligent
|41
|Ramaduta
|Messenger of Lord Rama
|42
|Pratapavat
|Radiant and powerful
|43
|Vanara
|Monkey form
|44
|Kesarisuta
|Son of Kesari
|45
|Sitashoka Nivaraka
|Remover of Sita's sorrow
|46
|Anjanagarbha Sambhuta
|Born from Anjana
|47
|Balarkasadrashanana
|Face like rising sun
|48
|Vibhishana Priyakara
|Beloved of Vibhishana
|49
|Dashagriva Kulantaka
|Destroyer of Ravana's lineage
|50
|Lakshmanapranadata
|Saver of Lakshman's life
|51
|Vajrakaya
|Body as strong as diamond
|52
|Mahadyuti
|Radiant with divine light
|53
|Chiranjeevi
|Immortal
|54
|Ramabhakta
|Devotee of Lord Rama
|55
|Daityakarya Vighataka
|Destroyer of demons' works
|56
|Akshahanta
|Slayer of Aksha
|57
|Kanchanabha
|Golden-bodied
|58
|Panchavaktra
|Five-faced
|59
|Mahatapasi
|Great ascetic
|60
|Lankini Bhanjana
|Defeater of Lankini
|61
|Shrimata
|Revered one
|62
|Simhikapranabhanjana
|Slayer of Simhika
|63
|Gandhamadana Shailastha
|Resident of Gandhamadan
|64
|Lankapura Vidahaka
|Burner of Lanka
|65
|Sugriva Sachiva
|Advisor to Sugriva
|66
|Dhira
|Brave
|67
|Shura
|Heroic
|68
|Daityakulantaka
|Destroyer of demons
|69
|Surarchita
|Worshipped by gods
|70
|Mahatejas
|Extremely radiant
|71
|Ramachudamani Pradayaka
|Giver of Rama's ring
|72
|Kamarupin
|Shape-shifter
|73
|Pingalaksha
|Brown-eyed
|74
|Vardhimainaka Pujita
|Worshipped by Mainaka
|75
|Kabalikruta Martanda Mandala
|Swallower of the sun
|76
|Vijitendriya
|Master of senses
|77
|Ramasugriva Sandhata
|Mediator between Rama & Sugriva
|78
|Mahiravana Mardana
|Slayer of Mahiravana
|79
|Sphatikabha
|Crystal-like
|80
|Vagadhisha
|Lord of speech
|81
|Navavyakarana Pandita
|Scholar of grammar
|82
|Chaturbahu
|Four-armed
|83
|Dinabandhu
|Friend of the poor
|84
|Mahatma
|Great soul
|85
|Bhaktavatsala
|Lover of devotees
|86
|Sanjivana Nagaharta
|Carrier of Sanjeevani
|87
|Suchi
|Pure
|88
|Vagmi
|Eloquent
|89
|Dridhavrata
|Firm in vows
|90
|Kalanemi Pramathana
|Slayer of Kalanemi
|91
|Harimarkata
|Divine monkey
|92
|Danta
|Calm
|93
|Shanta
|Peaceful
|94
|Prasannatman
|Cheerful
|95
|Shatakanta Madaapahari
|Destroyer of ego
|96
|Yogi
|Ascetic
|97
|Ramakatha Lola
|Lover of Rama's stories
|98
|Sitanveshana Pandita
|Skilled in finding Sita
|99
|Vajradamshtra
|Strong teeth
|100
|Vajranakha
|Diamond-like nails
|101
|Rudraveerya Samudbhava
|Born from Shiva's power
|102
|Indrajit Brahmastra Vinivaraka
|Neutralizer of Brahmastra
|103
|Partha Dhwajagra Samvasin
|Present on Arjuna's flag
|104
|Sharapanjara Bhedaka
|Breaker of arrow traps
|105
|Dashabahu
|Ten-armed
|106
|Lokapujya
|Worshipped by all
|107
|Jambavatpriti Vardhana
|Dear to Jambavan
|108
|Sitarama Padaseva
|Servant of Rama's feet
Choosing a name for your little one is not only considered a ritual, but it also helps the child grow up with the qualities attached with that name. Every name carries a story, a legacy, and a powerful influence on a child's journey. Therefore, selecting that name after Lord Hanuman is the best way to embed the best qualities - strength, power, resilience, in them.
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