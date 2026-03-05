100 Unique Hindu baby names inspired by Lord Shiva that mean energy

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Lord Shiva Inspired Baby Names: Lord is the Supreme deity of Hindusim. He is the creator and the destructor. Also, known by his devotees as Mahadev, and Pashupatinath, Lord Shiva has 1000+ names. But in this piece we will only talk about those whose meanings are equivalent to power, energy and positivity. Known as Devi ke Dev Mahadev (which means God of Gods) and the first yogi (Adiyogi), Lord Shiva embodies paradoxical roles, from a detached ascetic meditating on Mount Kailash to a benevolent householder with his consort Parvati and sons Ganesha and Kartikeya. If you are an expecting mother or father, you must take a look at the 100 unique baby names that we have curated for your little one. These names has a special significance - they all refers to 'energy'.
Dear Lord Shiva devotees, if you are looking for that one perfect name for your little one, here is a compiled list of all the top 100 most unique baby names that directly signifies energy and power:
|No.
|Name
|Meaning
|1
|Shiva
|The name Lord Shiva refers to the one who is auspicious
|2
|Shankar
|Shankar means one who showers happiness
|3
|Mahadev
|This name mean the 'Great God'
|4
|Rudra
|The Roarer; Powerful one
|5
|Neelkanth
|The Blue-Throated One
|6
|Shambhu
|Source of bliss
|7
|Eshwar
|Supreme ruler
|8
|Ishan
|Sun; Lord Shiva; Energy
|9
|Omkar
|Primordial cosmic sound
|10
|Har
|Remover of sins
|11
|Hara
|Destroyer of negativity
|12
|Adiyogi
|The first yogi
|13
|Mahesh
|Supreme Lord
|14
|Pashupati
|Lord of all beings
|15
|Trilochan
|Three-eyed one
|16
|Viraj
|Radiant; Full of energy
|17
|Tejas
|Brilliance; Energy
|18
|Ojas
|Vital energy; Strength
|19
|Pranav
|Sacred syllable Om
|20
|Veerbhadra
|Powerful warrior form of Shiva
|21
|Sarvesh
|Lord of all
|22
|Shulin
|Wielder of the trident
|23
|Pinakin
|Holder of the bow Pinaka
|24
|Tripurari
|Destroyer of Tripura
|25
|Ashutosh
|One who fulfills wishes instantly
|26
|Bhairav
|Fierce manifestation
|27
|Chandrashekhar
|One who holds the moon
|28
|Kapil
|Sacred sage; Radiant
|29
|Devansh
|Part of God
|30
|Aniket
|One who is everywhere
|31
|Shashank
|Moon
|32
|Vayun
|Lively; Full of life
|33
|Tatva
|Essence; Reality
|34
|Advait
|Unique; Non-dual
|35
|Shresht
|The best
|36
|Yug
|Era; Timeless
|37
|Harshil
|Joyful; Energetic
|38
|Satyam
|Truth
|39
|Arhant
|Destroyer of enemies
|40
|Kedar
|Name of Shiva
|41
|Rishabh
|Morality; Superior
|42
|Vibhav
|Power; Prosperity
|43
|Yajnesh
|Lord of sacrifice
|44
|Om
|Cosmic energy
|45
|Shitikanth
|The one with a cool throat
|46
|Ujjwal
|Bright; Radiant
|47
|Bhavesh
|Lord of existence
|48
|Girish
|Lord of the mountains
|49
|Nataraj
|King of dance
|50
|Daksh
|Capable; Energetic
|51
|Aahan
|Dawn; First ray of light
|52
|Ishaan
|Guardian of the northeast
|53
|Varenya
|Excellent; Powerful
|54
|Ritesh
|Lord of truth
|55
|Devraj
|King of Gods
|56
|Tapan
|Sun; Heat; Energy
|57
|Hemant
|Early winter
|58
|Lokesh
|King of the world
|59
|Shivansh
|Part of Shiva
|60
|Pradyun
|Radiant; Bright
|61
|Aadi
|The beginning
|62
|Ekam
|One; Supreme
|63
|Viraaj
|Splendor; Energy
|64
|Rudransh
|Part of Rudra
|65
|Mahit
|Honored
|66
|Vyan
|Breath; Life force
|67
|Samarth
|Powerful
|68
|Tushar
|Cool like snow
|69
|Kanishk
|Ancient king; Energetic
|70
|Sumeru
|Sacred mountain
|71
|Shlok
|Sacred hymn
|72
|Neeraj
|Lotus
|73
|Agniv
|Bright as fire
|74
|Hitesh
|Lord of goodness
|75
|Sharvil
|Sacred; Divine
|76
|Ronav
|Graceful; Energetic
|77
|Anvit
|Guided by God
|78
|Yuvan
|Youthful; Energetic
|79
|Prithvi
|Earth
|80
|Medhansh
|Part of intelligence
|81
|Yatin
|Devotee; Ascetic
|82
|Shaurya
|Bravery
|83
|Hriday
|Heart
|84
|Tvesha
|Brilliance
|85
|Uday
|Rise; To rise
|86
|Adhrit
|Self-sustained
|87
|Vehaan
|Dawn
|88
|Sivan
|Another name of Shiva
|89
|Reyansh
|Ray of light
|90
|Shivesh
|Lord Shiva
|91
|Aarav
|Peaceful
|92
|Eklavya
|Dedicated student
|93
|Parthiv
|Earthly; Prince
|94
|Avyay
|Indestructible
|95
|Ishvik
|Sacred; Powerful
|96
|Shivraj
|King Shiva
|97
|Omesh
|Lord of Om
|98
|Harjeet
|Victory of God
|99
|Rudranshiv
|Part of Shiva
|100
|Shashvat
|Eternal
The above-mentioned baby names are not only popular, but also carries the blessings of Supreme deity of Hinduism - Lord Shiva. Remember, naming your child is not just a responsibility, but something that will shape his/her way of thinking - since the name holds a lot more than just ones' identity.
