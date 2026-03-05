Add The Health Site as a
100 Unique Hindu baby names inspired by Lord Shiva that mean energy

Hindu Baby Names: Lord Shiva emerges as a supreme deity in the Hindu epics and Puranas. The key myths of his exploits and nature appear in these texts, often with slight variations in each telling.

100 Hindu Baby Names Inspired By Lord Shiva That Means Energy

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : March 5, 2026 9:07 AM IST

Lord Shiva Inspired Baby Names: Lord is the Supreme deity of Hindusim. He is the creator and the destructor. Also, known by his devotees as Mahadev, and Pashupatinath, Lord Shiva has 1000+ names. But in this piece we will only talk about those whose meanings are equivalent to power, energy and positivity. Known as Devi ke Dev Mahadev (which means God of Gods) and the first yogi (Adiyogi), Lord Shiva embodies paradoxical roles, from a detached ascetic meditating on Mount Kailash to a benevolent householder with his consort Parvati and sons Ganesha and Kartikeya. If you are an expecting mother or father, you must take a look at the 100 unique baby names that we have curated for your little one. These names has a special significance - they all refers to 'energy'.

100 Unique Hindu Baby Names Inspired By Lord Shiva With Their Meanings

Dear Lord Shiva devotees, if you are looking for that one perfect name for your little one, here is a compiled list of all the top 100 most unique baby names that directly signifies energy and power:

No.NameMeaning
1ShivaThe name Lord Shiva refers to the one who is auspicious
2ShankarShankar means one who showers happiness
3MahadevThis name mean the 'Great God'
4RudraThe Roarer; Powerful one
5NeelkanthThe Blue-Throated One
6ShambhuSource of bliss
7EshwarSupreme ruler
8IshanSun; Lord Shiva; Energy
9OmkarPrimordial cosmic sound
10HarRemover of sins
11HaraDestroyer of negativity
12AdiyogiThe first yogi
13MaheshSupreme Lord
14PashupatiLord of all beings
15TrilochanThree-eyed one
16VirajRadiant; Full of energy
17TejasBrilliance; Energy
18OjasVital energy; Strength
19PranavSacred syllable Om
20VeerbhadraPowerful warrior form of Shiva
21SarveshLord of all
22ShulinWielder of the trident
23PinakinHolder of the bow Pinaka
24TripurariDestroyer of Tripura
25AshutoshOne who fulfills wishes instantly
26BhairavFierce manifestation
27ChandrashekharOne who holds the moon
28KapilSacred sage; Radiant
29DevanshPart of God
30AniketOne who is everywhere
31ShashankMoon
32VayunLively; Full of life
33TatvaEssence; Reality
34AdvaitUnique; Non-dual
35ShreshtThe best
36YugEra; Timeless
37HarshilJoyful; Energetic
38SatyamTruth
39ArhantDestroyer of enemies
40KedarName of Shiva
41RishabhMorality; Superior
42VibhavPower; Prosperity
43YajneshLord of sacrifice
44OmCosmic energy
45ShitikanthThe one with a cool throat
46UjjwalBright; Radiant
47BhaveshLord of existence
48GirishLord of the mountains
49NatarajKing of dance
50DakshCapable; Energetic
51AahanDawn; First ray of light
52IshaanGuardian of the northeast
53VarenyaExcellent; Powerful
54RiteshLord of truth
55DevrajKing of Gods
56TapanSun; Heat; Energy
57HemantEarly winter
58LokeshKing of the world
59ShivanshPart of Shiva
60PradyunRadiant; Bright
61AadiThe beginning
62EkamOne; Supreme
63ViraajSplendor; Energy
64RudranshPart of Rudra
65MahitHonored
66VyanBreath; Life force
67SamarthPowerful
68TusharCool like snow
69KanishkAncient king; Energetic
70SumeruSacred mountain
71ShlokSacred hymn
72NeerajLotus
73AgnivBright as fire
74HiteshLord of goodness
75SharvilSacred; Divine
76RonavGraceful; Energetic
77AnvitGuided by God
78YuvanYouthful; Energetic
79PrithviEarth
80MedhanshPart of intelligence
81YatinDevotee; Ascetic
82ShauryaBravery
83HridayHeart
84TveshaBrilliance
85UdayRise; To rise
86AdhritSelf-sustained
87VehaanDawn
88SivanAnother name of Shiva
89ReyanshRay of light
90ShiveshLord Shiva
91AaravPeaceful
92EklavyaDedicated student
93ParthivEarthly; Prince
94AvyayIndestructible
95IshvikSacred; Powerful
96ShivrajKing Shiva
97OmeshLord of Om
98HarjeetVictory of God
99RudranshivPart of Shiva
100ShashvatEternal

The above-mentioned baby names are not only popular, but also carries the blessings of Supreme deity of Hinduism - Lord Shiva. Remember, naming your child is not just a responsibility, but something that will shape his/her way of thinking - since the name holds a lot more than just ones' identity.

