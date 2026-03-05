100 Unique Hindu baby names inspired by Lord Shiva that mean energy

Hindu Baby Names: Lord Shiva emerges as a supreme deity in the Hindu epics and Puranas. The key myths of his exploits and nature appear in these texts, often with slight variations in each telling.

Lord Shiva Inspired Baby Names: Lord is the Supreme deity of Hindusim. He is the creator and the destructor. Also, known by his devotees as Mahadev, and Pashupatinath, Lord Shiva has 1000+ names. But in this piece we will only talk about those whose meanings are equivalent to power, energy and positivity. Known as Devi ke Dev Mahadev (which means God of Gods) and the first yogi (Adiyogi), Lord Shiva embodies paradoxical roles, from a detached ascetic meditating on Mount Kailash to a benevolent householder with his consort Parvati and sons Ganesha and Kartikeya. If you are an expecting mother or father, you must take a look at the 100 unique baby names that we have curated for your little one. These names has a special significance - they all refers to 'energy'.

100 Unique Hindu Baby Names Inspired By Lord Shiva With Their Meanings

Dear Lord Shiva devotees, if you are looking for that one perfect name for your little one, here is a compiled list of all the top 100 most unique baby names that directly signifies energy and power:

No. Name Meaning 1 Shiva The name Lord Shiva refers to the one who is auspicious 2 Shankar Shankar means one who showers happiness 3 Mahadev This name mean the 'Great God' 4 Rudra The Roarer; Powerful one 5 Neelkanth The Blue-Throated One 6 Shambhu Source of bliss 7 Eshwar Supreme ruler 8 Ishan Sun; Lord Shiva; Energy 9 Omkar Primordial cosmic sound 10 Har Remover of sins 11 Hara Destroyer of negativity 12 Adiyogi The first yogi 13 Mahesh Supreme Lord 14 Pashupati Lord of all beings 15 Trilochan Three-eyed one 16 Viraj Radiant; Full of energy 17 Tejas Brilliance; Energy 18 Ojas Vital energy; Strength 19 Pranav Sacred syllable Om 20 Veerbhadra Powerful warrior form of Shiva 21 Sarvesh Lord of all 22 Shulin Wielder of the trident 23 Pinakin Holder of the bow Pinaka 24 Tripurari Destroyer of Tripura 25 Ashutosh One who fulfills wishes instantly 26 Bhairav Fierce manifestation 27 Chandrashekhar One who holds the moon 28 Kapil Sacred sage; Radiant 29 Devansh Part of God 30 Aniket One who is everywhere 31 Shashank Moon 32 Vayun Lively; Full of life 33 Tatva Essence; Reality 34 Advait Unique; Non-dual 35 Shresht The best 36 Yug Era; Timeless 37 Harshil Joyful; Energetic 38 Satyam Truth 39 Arhant Destroyer of enemies 40 Kedar Name of Shiva 41 Rishabh Morality; Superior 42 Vibhav Power; Prosperity 43 Yajnesh Lord of sacrifice 44 Om Cosmic energy 45 Shitikanth The one with a cool throat 46 Ujjwal Bright; Radiant 47 Bhavesh Lord of existence 48 Girish Lord of the mountains 49 Nataraj King of dance 50 Daksh Capable; Energetic 51 Aahan Dawn; First ray of light 52 Ishaan Guardian of the northeast 53 Varenya Excellent; Powerful 54 Ritesh Lord of truth 55 Devraj King of Gods 56 Tapan Sun; Heat; Energy 57 Hemant Early winter 58 Lokesh King of the world 59 Shivansh Part of Shiva 60 Pradyun Radiant; Bright 61 Aadi The beginning 62 Ekam One; Supreme 63 Viraaj Splendor; Energy 64 Rudransh Part of Rudra 65 Mahit Honored 66 Vyan Breath; Life force 67 Samarth Powerful 68 Tushar Cool like snow 69 Kanishk Ancient king; Energetic 70 Sumeru Sacred mountain 71 Shlok Sacred hymn 72 Neeraj Lotus 73 Agniv Bright as fire 74 Hitesh Lord of goodness 75 Sharvil Sacred; Divine 76 Ronav Graceful; Energetic 77 Anvit Guided by God 78 Yuvan Youthful; Energetic 79 Prithvi Earth 80 Medhansh Part of intelligence 81 Yatin Devotee; Ascetic 82 Shaurya Bravery 83 Hriday Heart 84 Tvesha Brilliance 85 Uday Rise; To rise 86 Adhrit Self-sustained 87 Vehaan Dawn 88 Sivan Another name of Shiva 89 Reyansh Ray of light 90 Shivesh Lord Shiva 91 Aarav Peaceful 92 Eklavya Dedicated student 93 Parthiv Earthly; Prince 94 Avyay Indestructible 95 Ishvik Sacred; Powerful 96 Shivraj King Shiva 97 Omesh Lord of Om 98 Harjeet Victory of God 99 Rudranshiv Part of Shiva 100 Shashvat Eternal

The above-mentioned baby names are not only popular, but also carries the blessings of Supreme deity of Hinduism - Lord Shiva. Remember, naming your child is not just a responsibility, but something that will shape his/her way of thinking - since the name holds a lot more than just ones' identity.

