108 Most Unique Hindu Baby Names Inspired By Goddess Saraswati With Meanings

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : January 23, 2026 11:41 AM IST

Goddess Saraswati Inspired Baby Names: Devi Saraswati, the revered deity of wisdom, knowledge, music, and arts, is one of the most respected and powerful goddesses in Hinduism. She is the wife of Lord Brahma and forms Trinity with Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Parvati. According to the Hindu Mythology Devi Saraswati's veena is a symbol of intellectual pursuits, learning, and creativity.

If you are a goddess Saraswati devotee and looking for names for your little one with her blessings, we have curated a list of 108 of Hindu baby names that Goddess Lakshmi inspires. Take a look at them here:

No.Baby NameMeaning
1SarasvatiGoddess of learning, wisdom, and arts
2VeenapriyaLover of the Veena (musical instrument)
3SaraswathOne who is the embodiment of Saraswati
4VidyasriGoddess of knowledge and wisdom
5BrahmaniGoddess of the Vedas and the supreme goddess
6VidhushiIntelligent, wise
7ShatarupaGoddess with many forms
8SaraswathiGoddess of knowledge, music, and arts
9BrahmavatiGoddess who brings wisdom and knowledge
10SrishtiCreation, the creator of all knowledge
11VeenadharaOne who holds the Veena
12SaraswatiGoddess of wisdom and learning
13SrujanaCreative, imaginative, the creator
14VidhayaGoddess of knowledge, wisdom
15SahithiKnowledge, knowledge of the world
16ShrutiSacred knowledge, the Vedas
17BrahmikaDivine and wise
18SwaraMusical note, melody
19RashmikaRadiant light, wisdom
20VidhyaKnowledge, wisdom
21ChaitanyaConsciousness, the essence of knowledge
22MadhurimaSweet, pleasant (like music and sound)
23VeenapushpaFlower of the Veena, symbol of arts and music
24SwariniGoddess of music, melody
25GyanikaKnowledgeable, intelligent
26SarvaniGoddess Saraswati, one who knows everything
27VidyavatiGoddess of wisdom and learning
28BrahmanikaOne who is full of wisdom
29SampadaWealth of knowledge, wisdom
30VaidehiGoddess Saraswati, the intelligent one
31VeenalaOne who plays the Veena
32ShubhrikaPure, wise, light
33KalpanaImagination, creativity
34YoginiFemale practitioner of yoga, goddess of wisdom
35ManjariBlossom, a cluster of flowers, symbolizing knowledge
36SreejaBorn of wealth, goddess of knowledge
37VidhulikaMoonlight of knowledge
38SaraswathiGoddess of all knowledge and wisdom
39ShivaanshiA part of Lord Shiva, symbolizing wisdom
40VithyaKnowledge, wisdom
41VandanaSalutation, respectful praise of Goddess Saraswati
42KavyaPoetry, wise in the arts
43ShravaniGoddess Saraswati, wise and knowledgeable
44VidyadarshiniGoddess who bestows wisdom
45SamyuktaUnited, together with knowledge
46TanviDelicate, graceful, wise
47VidhithiGoddess of wisdom and truth
48JeevikaSource of life, wisdom in life
49TejaswiniRadiant, full of light, symbol of wisdom
50ViharaOne who moves through wisdom and knowledge
51RiddhiProsperity, Goddess Saraswati's blessing
52AnvithaUnderstood, Goddess Saraswati's wisdom
53PragnyaWisdom, intelligence
54SarasvatikaGoddess of Saraswati
55SreemayiGoddess Saraswati's blessings of wisdom
56YogeshwariGoddess of yoga, wisdom, and knowledge
57VasanthaGoddess of spring, knowledge in bloom
58BhavyaMagnificent, grandeur, wise
59ShraddhaFaith, wisdom in spirituality
60SahiraNight, goddess of wisdom
61MeghanaCloud, symbolizing wisdom and knowledge
62AgnikaGoddess of fire, intellect, and knowledge
63SudeepaGlowing, brilliant (in wisdom and light)
64SarikaA name representing Goddess Saraswati
65DhritiCourage, resolve, wisdom
66ChandrikaMoonlight, goddess of wisdom and intellect
67ShreyaSuperior, Goddess of good and wisdom
68RajashriQueen of wisdom, prosperity
69SwatikaGoddess of wisdom and knowledge
70BhavithaImbued with knowledge and wisdom
71AarushiFirst rays of the sun, knowledge from light
72SumedhaIntelligent, wise, full of knowledge
73VidulikaGoddess of the moon, wisdom in the light
74KirtanaHymn or praise, bringing wisdom through art
75VasudhaEarth, one who nourishes wisdom
76AvniEarth, knowledge that sustains life
77SadhanaPractice, the path to wisdom and knowledge
78KalyaniAuspicious, goddess of knowledge
79PranjaliOffering with reverence, symbol of wisdom
80SumitraGood friend, one who provides wisdom
81VibhutiDivine glory, symbol of Saraswati's blessings
82SaraswatiyaGoddess Saraswati, embodiment of wisdom
83PrajnaWisdom, intelligence, intellect
84JivikaLife, source of knowledge and wisdom
85SnehithaFriendly, affectionate, full of wisdom
86AnjanaMother of Lord Hanuman, symbol of wisdom
87KrishnaaGoddess of knowledge and intellect
88NirupaSymbol of purity, wisdom
89TanujaDaughter, intelligent and full of wisdom
90SiddhiPerfection, divine knowledge
91SarvaniGoddess of everything, supreme knowledge
92ShubhadaBestower of good, divine knowledge
93SashiMoonlight, symbol of cool wisdom
94PravinaSkilled, wise, expert
95VishakaGoddess Saraswati's victory, wisdom
96KiranRay of light, guiding wisdom
97RaahiTraveler on the path of knowledge
98RitikaMovement, wisdom, the flow of intellect
99ChaitaliOne who brings wisdom, full of knowledge
100SulekhaGood writing, intelligent
101DhivyaDivine, illuminating knowledge
102VatsalaAffectionate, one who has wisdom
103SaanviGoddess Lakshmi, symbol of wisdom
104AparajitaUnconquerable, full of knowledge
105ViditaKnown, knowledgeable, intelligent
106ShaaraviPurity, knowledge
107SumanGood, wise
108AmritaImmortal, nectar of wisdom

These 108 names, inspired by Goddess Saraswati, embody the divine essence of wisdom, knowledge, and intellect. They are perfect for parents who wish to bestow their children with a name that signifies learning and enlightenment. Whether you're drawn to traditional or modern names, there is a beautiful and meaningful option in this list for every parent.

