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100 Lord Shiva baby names that start with the letter M with meaning and significance

Lord Shiva Baby Names: Dear Mahadev devotees, if you are looking for names that start with the letter 'M' and come filled with the blessings of Lord Shiva, then your search ends here. Scroll down to know the top 100 baby names that are inspired by Lord Shiva.

100 Lord Shiva baby names that start with the letter M with meaning and significance
100 Lord Shiva baby names that starts with the letter 'M' with meaning and significance

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : April 5, 2026 10:34 AM IST

100 Lord Shiva Baby Names: Lord Shiva, often called by the devotees with the name - 'Mahadev', is one of the most powerful deities of Hinduism, whom Shaiva Hindus worship as the supreme god. He is the destroyer and the creator of the universe. The name Shiva in Sanskrit means "auspicious" - it refers to the one who embodies cosmic consciousness and the balance of dualities. Lord Shiva's name not only symbolises power, it also represents mastery over nature, ego, and death, with key emblems including the Trishul (threefold power/gunas), third eye (higher wisdom), snake (alertness), and Crescent Moon (mastery of time). While there are many forms and names of Lord Shiva, in this article, we discuss the top 100 baby names that are inspired by his courage, bravery and immense power.

100 Lord Shiva Baby Names That Start With 'M'

Here are the 100 most powerful and meaningful baby names for your little girl and boy that start with the letter 'M' and are inspired by Devo ke Dev Mahardev - Lord Shiva:

No.NameMeaning
1MahadevThe name means "greatest God"; It signifies the supreme divine force
2MaheshIt means the Lord of the universe
3MaheshwarSupreme ruler of all creation
4MahakaalLord of time and death
5MahavirExtremely brave and powerful
6MahayogiThe greatest ascetic and meditator
7MahatmanA great and noble soul
8MahantSpiritual leader or saint
9MahendraKing of gods; powerful ruler
10MahirSkilled, talented, and wise
11MaitreyaCompassionate and friendly
12MangalAuspicious and blessed
13ManikOne who is precious like a gem
14ManoharOne who captivates the heart
15ManavHuman; embodiment of life
16MandarDivine celestial tree
17MandhatriThe refers to the one who is a blessed king
18ManmayOne who is full of love and emotions
19ManrajThis beautiful name means one who is the king of hearts
20ManveerOne who is the symbol of bravery and courage
21MrityunjayOne who can conqueror death
22MridulSoft, gentle, and kind
23MrigendraThe name means one who is the King of all the animals
24MrinalLotus stem; symbol of purity
25MrigeshThe name means one who is the lord of animals
26MrigankMoon; calm and serene
27MrinmayOne who is made of earth
28MridangSacred drum associated with Shiva
29MrigayaHunter; powerful seeker
30MriduGentle and soft-hearted
31MadhavSweet, charming, and divine
32MadhurSweet-natured and pleasant
33MadanAttractive; symbol of love
34MadhuHoney; sweetness and charm
35MadanrajKing of love and charm
36MadhukarHoney bee; devoted and focused
37MadirJoyful and blissful
38MadanveerBrave and charismatic
39MadhavendraKingly and divine presence
40MadhusudanDestroyer of evil forces
41MokshLiberation and spiritual freedom
42MokshithOne who grants salvation
43MokshitOne whose soul is free from all the desires - a liberated soul
44MokshendraRefers to the Lord of liberation
45MohitEnchanted or attracted
46MohanCharming and captivating
47MohanrajKing of charm
48MohitendraLord of attraction
49MohakAttractive and pleasing
50MohanveerBrave and charming personality
51MeghCloud; calm and powerful
52MeghrajKing of clouds
53MegheshLord of clouds
54MeghnathPowerful like thunder
55MeghadriMountain of clouds
56MeghjitConqueror of clouds
57MeghanshPart of cloud; pure essence
58MeghavWise and calm like clouds
59MeghveerBrave like thunder
60MeghjitendraSupreme controller of clouds
61MukeshLord of liberation
62MukundGiver of freedom and salvation
63MukulBud; new beginnings
64MuktFree soul
65MuktaLiberated being
66MukteshLord of liberation
67MukteshwarGod of salvation
68MukulrajKing of blossoming life
69MukundaBestower of moksha
70MukuldevDivine blossom
71MahitHonoured and respected
72MahirajGreat king
73MahinEarth-like; grounded
74MahipalProtector of the earth
75MahendrajitConqueror king
76MahabaliExtremely powerful
77MahayashGreat fame and success
78MahadityaGreat sun; radiant energy
79MahatvaImportance and value
80MahaprasadDivine blessing
81ManindraKing of mind
82ManishWise and intelligent
83ManishankarAnother name of Lord Shiva
84ManendraController of mind
85ManasMind; inner consciousness
86ManasviIntelligent and confident
87MantraSacred chant
88MantritGuided by divine chants
89ManrajitWinner of hearts
90ManjeetVictorious
91MiteshOne with few desires
92MitraFriend; compassionate
93MitrajitConqueror of enemies
94MitulBalanced and measured
95MitanshPart of a friend
96MitrendraLord of friends
97MithileshKing of Mithila
98MithunUnion and harmony
99MithrajitVictorious friend
100MitreshGod of friendship

Dear Lord Shiva devotees, the above-mentioned baby names are for both baby girls and baby boys, if you like any of them, and is planning to name your child, make sure to share with us on the comments section below. Har Har Mahadev!

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About the Author

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More