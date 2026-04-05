100 Lord Shiva baby names that start with the letter M with meaning and significance

Lord Shiva Baby Names: Dear Mahadev devotees, if you are looking for names that start with the letter 'M' and come filled with the blessings of Lord Shiva, then your search ends here. Scroll down to know the top 100 baby names that are inspired by Lord Shiva.

100 Lord Shiva baby names that starts with the letter 'M' with meaning and significance

100 Lord Shiva Baby Names: Lord Shiva, often called by the devotees with the name - 'Mahadev', is one of the most powerful deities of Hinduism, whom Shaiva Hindus worship as the supreme god. He is the destroyer and the creator of the universe. The name Shiva in Sanskrit means "auspicious" - it refers to the one who embodies cosmic consciousness and the balance of dualities. Lord Shiva's name not only symbolises power, it also represents mastery over nature, ego, and death, with key emblems including the Trishul (threefold power/gunas), third eye (higher wisdom), snake (alertness), and Crescent Moon (mastery of time). While there are many forms and names of Lord Shiva, in this article, we discuss the top 100 baby names that are inspired by his courage, bravery and immense power.

100 Lord Shiva Baby Names That Start With 'M'

Here are the 100 most powerful and meaningful baby names for your little girl and boy that start with the letter 'M' and are inspired by Devo ke Dev Mahardev - Lord Shiva:

No. Name Meaning 1 Mahadev The name means "greatest God"; It signifies the supreme divine force 2 Mahesh It means the Lord of the universe 3 Maheshwar Supreme ruler of all creation 4 Mahakaal Lord of time and death 5 Mahavir Extremely brave and powerful 6 Mahayogi The greatest ascetic and meditator 7 Mahatman A great and noble soul 8 Mahant Spiritual leader or saint 9 Mahendra King of gods; powerful ruler 10 Mahir Skilled, talented, and wise 11 Maitreya Compassionate and friendly 12 Mangal Auspicious and blessed 13 Manik One who is precious like a gem 14 Manohar One who captivates the heart 15 Manav Human; embodiment of life 16 Mandar Divine celestial tree 17 Mandhatri The refers to the one who is a blessed king 18 Manmay One who is full of love and emotions 19 Manraj This beautiful name means one who is the king of hearts 20 Manveer One who is the symbol of bravery and courage 21 Mrityunjay One who can conqueror death 22 Mridul Soft, gentle, and kind 23 Mrigendra The name means one who is the King of all the animals 24 Mrinal Lotus stem; symbol of purity 25 Mrigesh The name means one who is the lord of animals 26 Mrigank Moon; calm and serene 27 Mrinmay One who is made of earth 28 Mridang Sacred drum associated with Shiva 29 Mrigaya Hunter; powerful seeker 30 Mridu Gentle and soft-hearted 31 Madhav Sweet, charming, and divine 32 Madhur Sweet-natured and pleasant 33 Madan Attractive; symbol of love 34 Madhu Honey; sweetness and charm 35 Madanraj King of love and charm 36 Madhukar Honey bee; devoted and focused 37 Madir Joyful and blissful 38 Madanveer Brave and charismatic 39 Madhavendra Kingly and divine presence 40 Madhusudan Destroyer of evil forces 41 Moksh Liberation and spiritual freedom 42 Mokshith One who grants salvation 43 Mokshit One whose soul is free from all the desires - a liberated soul 44 Mokshendra Refers to the Lord of liberation 45 Mohit Enchanted or attracted 46 Mohan Charming and captivating 47 Mohanraj King of charm 48 Mohitendra Lord of attraction 49 Mohak Attractive and pleasing 50 Mohanveer Brave and charming personality 51 Megh Cloud; calm and powerful 52 Meghraj King of clouds 53 Meghesh Lord of clouds 54 Meghnath Powerful like thunder 55 Meghadri Mountain of clouds 56 Meghjit Conqueror of clouds 57 Meghansh Part of cloud; pure essence 58 Meghav Wise and calm like clouds 59 Meghveer Brave like thunder 60 Meghjitendra Supreme controller of clouds 61 Mukesh Lord of liberation 62 Mukund Giver of freedom and salvation 63 Mukul Bud; new beginnings 64 Mukt Free soul 65 Mukta Liberated being 66 Muktesh Lord of liberation 67 Mukteshwar God of salvation 68 Mukulraj King of blossoming life 69 Mukunda Bestower of moksha 70 Mukuldev Divine blossom 71 Mahit Honoured and respected 72 Mahiraj Great king 73 Mahin Earth-like; grounded 74 Mahipal Protector of the earth 75 Mahendrajit Conqueror king 76 Mahabali Extremely powerful 77 Mahayash Great fame and success 78 Mahaditya Great sun; radiant energy 79 Mahatva Importance and value 80 Mahaprasad Divine blessing 81 Manindra King of mind 82 Manish Wise and intelligent 83 Manishankar Another name of Lord Shiva 84 Manendra Controller of mind 85 Manas Mind; inner consciousness 86 Manasvi Intelligent and confident 87 Mantra Sacred chant 88 Mantrit Guided by divine chants 89 Manrajit Winner of hearts 90 Manjeet Victorious 91 Mitesh One with few desires 92 Mitra Friend; compassionate 93 Mitrajit Conqueror of enemies 94 Mitul Balanced and measured 95 Mitansh Part of a friend 96 Mitrendra Lord of friends 97 Mithilesh King of Mithila 98 Mithun Union and harmony 99 Mithrajit Victorious friend 100 Mitresh God of friendship

Dear Lord Shiva devotees, the above-mentioned baby names are for both baby girls and baby boys, if you like any of them, and is planning to name your child, make sure to share with us on the comments section below. Har Har Mahadev!

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.