100 Lord Shiva baby names that starts with the letter 'M' with meaning and significance

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100 Lord Shiva Baby Names: Lord Shiva, often called by the devotees with the name - 'Mahadev', is one of the most powerful deities of Hinduism, whom Shaiva Hindus worship as the supreme god. He is the destroyer and the creator of the universe. The name Shiva in Sanskrit means "auspicious" - it refers to the one who embodies cosmic consciousness and the balance of dualities. Lord Shiva's name not only symbolises power, it also represents mastery over nature, ego, and death, with key emblems including the Trishul (threefold power/gunas), third eye (higher wisdom), snake (alertness), and Crescent Moon (mastery of time). While there are many forms and names of Lord Shiva, in this article, we discuss the top 100 baby names that are inspired by his courage, bravery and immense power.
Here are the 100 most powerful and meaningful baby names for your little girl and boy that start with the letter 'M' and are inspired by Devo ke Dev Mahardev - Lord Shiva:
|No.
|Name
|Meaning
|1
|Mahadev
|The name means "greatest God"; It signifies the supreme divine force
|2
|Mahesh
|It means the Lord of the universe
|3
|Maheshwar
|Supreme ruler of all creation
|4
|Mahakaal
|Lord of time and death
|5
|Mahavir
|Extremely brave and powerful
|6
|Mahayogi
|The greatest ascetic and meditator
|7
|Mahatman
|A great and noble soul
|8
|Mahant
|Spiritual leader or saint
|9
|Mahendra
|King of gods; powerful ruler
|10
|Mahir
|Skilled, talented, and wise
|11
|Maitreya
|Compassionate and friendly
|12
|Mangal
|Auspicious and blessed
|13
|Manik
|One who is precious like a gem
|14
|Manohar
|One who captivates the heart
|15
|Manav
|Human; embodiment of life
|16
|Mandar
|Divine celestial tree
|17
|Mandhatri
|The refers to the one who is a blessed king
|18
|Manmay
|One who is full of love and emotions
|19
|Manraj
|This beautiful name means one who is the king of hearts
|20
|Manveer
|One who is the symbol of bravery and courage
|21
|Mrityunjay
|One who can conqueror death
|22
|Mridul
|Soft, gentle, and kind
|23
|Mrigendra
|The name means one who is the King of all the animals
|24
|Mrinal
|Lotus stem; symbol of purity
|25
|Mrigesh
|The name means one who is the lord of animals
|26
|Mrigank
|Moon; calm and serene
|27
|Mrinmay
|One who is made of earth
|28
|Mridang
|Sacred drum associated with Shiva
|29
|Mrigaya
|Hunter; powerful seeker
|30
|Mridu
|Gentle and soft-hearted
|31
|Madhav
|Sweet, charming, and divine
|32
|Madhur
|Sweet-natured and pleasant
|33
|Madan
|Attractive; symbol of love
|34
|Madhu
|Honey; sweetness and charm
|35
|Madanraj
|King of love and charm
|36
|Madhukar
|Honey bee; devoted and focused
|37
|Madir
|Joyful and blissful
|38
|Madanveer
|Brave and charismatic
|39
|Madhavendra
|Kingly and divine presence
|40
|Madhusudan
|Destroyer of evil forces
|41
|Moksh
|Liberation and spiritual freedom
|42
|Mokshith
|One who grants salvation
|43
|Mokshit
|One whose soul is free from all the desires - a liberated soul
|44
|Mokshendra
|Refers to the Lord of liberation
|45
|Mohit
|Enchanted or attracted
|46
|Mohan
|Charming and captivating
|47
|Mohanraj
|King of charm
|48
|Mohitendra
|Lord of attraction
|49
|Mohak
|Attractive and pleasing
|50
|Mohanveer
|Brave and charming personality
|51
|Megh
|Cloud; calm and powerful
|52
|Meghraj
|King of clouds
|53
|Meghesh
|Lord of clouds
|54
|Meghnath
|Powerful like thunder
|55
|Meghadri
|Mountain of clouds
|56
|Meghjit
|Conqueror of clouds
|57
|Meghansh
|Part of cloud; pure essence
|58
|Meghav
|Wise and calm like clouds
|59
|Meghveer
|Brave like thunder
|60
|Meghjitendra
|Supreme controller of clouds
|61
|Mukesh
|Lord of liberation
|62
|Mukund
|Giver of freedom and salvation
|63
|Mukul
|Bud; new beginnings
|64
|Mukt
|Free soul
|65
|Mukta
|Liberated being
|66
|Muktesh
|Lord of liberation
|67
|Mukteshwar
|God of salvation
|68
|Mukulraj
|King of blossoming life
|69
|Mukunda
|Bestower of moksha
|70
|Mukuldev
|Divine blossom
|71
|Mahit
|Honoured and respected
|72
|Mahiraj
|Great king
|73
|Mahin
|Earth-like; grounded
|74
|Mahipal
|Protector of the earth
|75
|Mahendrajit
|Conqueror king
|76
|Mahabali
|Extremely powerful
|77
|Mahayash
|Great fame and success
|78
|Mahaditya
|Great sun; radiant energy
|79
|Mahatva
|Importance and value
|80
|Mahaprasad
|Divine blessing
|81
|Manindra
|King of mind
|82
|Manish
|Wise and intelligent
|83
|Manishankar
|Another name of Lord Shiva
|84
|Manendra
|Controller of mind
|85
|Manas
|Mind; inner consciousness
|86
|Manasvi
|Intelligent and confident
|87
|Mantra
|Sacred chant
|88
|Mantrit
|Guided by divine chants
|89
|Manrajit
|Winner of hearts
|90
|Manjeet
|Victorious
|91
|Mitesh
|One with few desires
|92
|Mitra
|Friend; compassionate
|93
|Mitrajit
|Conqueror of enemies
|94
|Mitul
|Balanced and measured
|95
|Mitansh
|Part of a friend
|96
|Mitrendra
|Lord of friends
|97
|Mithilesh
|King of Mithila
|98
|Mithun
|Union and harmony
|99
|Mithrajit
|Victorious friend
|100
|Mitresh
|God of friendship
Dear Lord Shiva devotees, the above-mentioned baby names are for both baby girls and baby boys, if you like any of them, and is planning to name your child, make sure to share with us on the comments section below. Har Har Mahadev!
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