100 Lord Murugan names for baby boy with their meanings

Lord Murugan names for baby boy: Choose the right baby name for your little one that is inspired by Lord Murugram - the god who is also known as Kartikeya, Skanda, or Subramanya, is the Hindu god of war, victory, wisdom, and youth, primarily revered as the "Tamil God" (Tamizh Kadavul).

100 Lord Murugan names for baby boy with their meanings

Lord Murugan Names For Baby Boy: In the lush hills and temples of South India, the chant 'Muruganukku Arogara!' echoes with pure devotion, extreme strength, and unshakable faith. Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Subramanya, Skanda, and Shanmukha, is not just any Hindu deity, but an emotion, a symbol of courage, the warrior of light, and a divine guide for millions of devotees.

In most of the parts of Tamil Nadu, people not only worship Lord Murugan, but they also consider him a part of their heritage and deeply rooted culture that is often mended with southern spiritual traditions. Lord Murugan, the revered God of War, Wisdom, and Youth, is associated with the beliefs and faith of Indian culture. If you want your child to have the same courage, power, and fortune, then name your little one after him.

If you are looking for some powerful and meaningful names for your little baby boy, make sure to check the curated list of baby boy names below.

100 Lord Murugan Names for Baby Boy With Meanings

Here is a thoughtfully curated list of 100 Lord Murugan-inspired baby boy names along with their meanings to help you find the perfect name.

No. Name Meaning 1 Murugan name meaning Lord Murugan is known as the God of war, this name signifies one who is the version of youth. 2 Kartikeya name meaning Kartikeya is one of the avatars of Lord Murugan - in Hinduism it refers to the god of war, victory, and wisdom, 3 Skanda name meaning This name refers to the one who is the destroyer of evil and bad emotions. 4 Subramanya name meaning This is an auspicious baby boy name that means divine 5 Shanmukha name meaning Its refers to the six-faced God. 6 Saravana name meaning This name is given to the ones who are considered to be born in reeds 7 Velan name meaning One who holds Vel (spear) 8 Kumara name meaning Kumara is a Sanskrit-origin masculine name meaning "son," "boy child," "youth," or "prince". 9 Guha name meaning This name refers to the one who is considered to be having some hidden power 10 Swaminathan name meaning Teacher of Lord Shiva 11 Arumugam name meaning Its refers to the six-faced God. 12 Dandapani name meaning Refers to the one who holds a staff 13 Velayudhan name meaning Wielder of the spear 14 Senthil name meaning This name signifies red or one who is a symbol of radiance 15 Sarvesh name meaning One who is the supreme God 16 Karthik name meaning It means one who is the son of Lord Shiva 17 Mayilvahanan name meaning One who rides a peacock 18 Devasenapati name meaning Commander of gods 19 Gnanasambandhan name meaning One who is the bestower of wisdom 20 Bala Subramanya name meaning This name was given to the young Murugan 21 Shaktidhara name meaning One who is the holder of power 22 Guhan name meaning The secretive one 23 Saravanabhava name meaning Born from Saravana lake 24 Vetrivel name meaning Refers to the one who symbolises victory and power 25 Sivakumaran name meaning It means one who is the son of Lord Shiva 26 Kandan name meaning This name means one who symbolises cloud-like radiant 27 Subrahmanya name meaning One who is pure and holy 28 Murali name meaning One who is a flute player (also divine name) 29 Skandaprasad name meaning Refers to the blessing of Skanda 30 Karthikeyan name meaning This name was given to the son of Lord Shiva 31 Velmurugan name meaning Refers to the Lord Murugan with spear 32 Saravanan name meaning Another name of Murugan 33 Karthikeya name meaning One of the most powerful baby boy names that mean God of war 34 Kumaran name meaning Refers to the youthful lord 35 Guhapriya name meaning One who is the beloved of Lord Guha 36 Senthilan name meaning Refers to the divine power of Lord Murugan 37 Subramani name meaning One who is the devotee of Lord Murugan 38 Velraj name meaning Refers to the King with spear 39 Devaraj name meaning One who is the King of gods 40 Velu name meaning One who is the spear bearer 41 Arulvel name meaning One who is blessed with the power of spear god 42 Velsamy name meaning Symbolises Lord with spear 43 Saravanakumar name meaning Another name of Son of Saravana 44 Shanmugavel name meaning Six-faced with spear 45 Velappan name meaning Name of Son of Murugan 46 Murugavel name meaning Symbolises one of the forms of Lord Murugan with spear 47 Karthivel name meaning Refers to the embodiment of Lord Karthik with spear 48 Velmani name meaning Means one who is a precious spear 49 Arulmurugan name meaning A beautiful baby boy name that is blessed with the love of Lord Murugan 50 Guhanraj name meaning Refers to the King Guha 51 Senthamizh name meaning Senthamizh translates to "refined Tamil," "pure Tamil," or "classical Tamil". 52 Kumarguru name meaning The name which was given to an avatar of Lord Murugan 53 Saravananand name meaning Means joy of Murugan 54 Vetrikumar name meaning Refers to victory and power, the victorious prince 55 Skandadev name meaning Skandadev (or Skanda) is a primary name for Lord Kartikeya, the Hindu god of war, victory and wisdom. 56 Subramaniam name meaning Refers to the sacred Murugan 57 Arumugavel name meaning Refers to the six-faced with spear 58 Karthiban name meaning Symbolises bravery and courage - just like Lord Karthik 59 Velanathan name meaning The name which was given to the Lord of Vel 60 Saravananandam name meaning A name that symbolises the bliss of Murugan 61 Shaktivel name meaning This name means 'Powerful' spear 62 Velmurali name meaning This name symbolises the divine power of Lord Murugan 63 Kumaranand name meaning Refers to the Joyful prince 64 Murugesan name meaning Refers to Lord Murugan 65 Saravanavel name meaning This name symbolises strength and divinity, often associated with the deity who brings victory. 66 Skandaraj name meaning One who is called the King Skanda 67 Arulnathan name meaning Blessed with lord Murugran's power and thinking 68 Velkumar name meaning One who is the prince with spear 69 Senthilnathan name meaning A form of Lord Senthil 70 Guhanathan name meaning Means one who represents Lord Guha 71 Subramanian name meaning A pure and sacred baby boy name 72 Vetrivelan name meaning One who is the master of victories - the victorious warrior 73 Velrajkumar name meaning Royal spear bearer 74 Karthigeyan name meaning Symbolises the divine warrior 75 Arulmohan name meaning Means blessed with power and charm 76 Kumaranvel name meaning This name means "young, youthful prince" or "spear of Lord Murugan". 77 Murugadass name meaning One who is the servant of Lord Murugan 78 Saravanapriya name meaning Refers to the one who is close to Lord Murugan 79 Skandapriya name meaning Dear to Skanda 80 Velmaniandan name meaning One who is precious like Lord Murugan 81 Arulvelan name meaning A name that symbolises the bliss of Murugan 82 Senthilkumar name meaning Symbolises the divine prince 83 Guhanvel name meaning Guha with spear 84 Murugapriyan name meaning Symbolises Beloved Murugan 85 Saravanaraj name meaning Symbolises King Murugan 86 Velnathan name meaning Symbolises Lord of spear 87 Kumarswamy name meaning Refers to the divine prince 88 Shanmugapriya name meaning Means beloved of Lord Murugan or devoted to Lord Shanmukha 89 Velmurugesan name meaning This name refers to Lord Murugan 90 Saravanakarthik name meaning This name is given to one of the forms of Lord Murugan 91 Skandavel name meaning Skanda with spear 92 Arulselvan name meaning One who is blessed wealth 93 Senthilvel name meaning Means Lord Murugan with spear 94 Muruganand name meaning Means one who is the blissful Murugan 95 Guhanand name meaning One who finds bliss in Lord Guha or the supreme joy derived from Lord Murugan. 96 Velarasan name meaning Given to the one who is the King with spear 97 Saravananvel name meaning It means Lord Murugan's spear 98 Subramanyan name meaning This is a sacred name of Lord Murugan 99 Karthikvel name meaning This name represents Lord Karthik with spear 100 Murugavelan name meaning This name refers to the the divine power of Lord Murugan

Names inspired by Lord Murugan are not just traditional they are deeply spiritual and powerful. Each name carries a story of bravery, wisdom, and divine energy that can shape your child's identity and values. Let us know in the comments section below, which one you liked the most.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.