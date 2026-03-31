100 Lord Murugan names for baby boy with their meanings

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Lord Murugan Names For Baby Boy: In the lush hills and temples of South India, the chant 'Muruganukku Arogara!' echoes with pure devotion, extreme strength, and unshakable faith. Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Subramanya, Skanda, and Shanmukha, is not just any Hindu deity, but an emotion, a symbol of courage, the warrior of light, and a divine guide for millions of devotees.
In most of the parts of Tamil Nadu, people not only worship Lord Murugan, but they also consider him a part of their heritage and deeply rooted culture that is often mended with southern spiritual traditions. Lord Murugan, the revered God of War, Wisdom, and Youth, is associated with the beliefs and faith of Indian culture. If you want your child to have the same courage, power, and fortune, then name your little one after him.
If you are looking for some powerful and meaningful names for your little baby boy, make sure to check the curated list of baby boy names below.
Here is a thoughtfully curated list of 100 Lord Murugan-inspired baby boy names along with their meanings to help you find the perfect name.
|No.
|Name
|Meaning
|1
|Murugan name meaning
|Lord Murugan is known as the God of war, this name signifies one who is the version of youth.
|2
|Kartikeya name meaning
|Kartikeya is one of the avatars of Lord Murugan - in Hinduism it refers to the god of war, victory, and wisdom,
|3
|Skanda name meaning
|This name refers to the one who is the destroyer of evil and bad emotions.
|4
|Subramanya name meaning
|This is an auspicious baby boy name that means divine
|5
|Shanmukha name meaning
|Its refers to the six-faced God.
|6
|Saravana name meaning
|This name is given to the ones who are considered to be born in reeds
|7
|Velan name meaning
|One who holds Vel (spear)
|8
|Kumara name meaning
|Kumara is a Sanskrit-origin masculine name meaning "son," "boy child," "youth," or "prince".
|9
|Guha name meaning
|This name refers to the one who is considered to be having some hidden power
|10
|Swaminathan name meaning
|Teacher of Lord Shiva
|11
|Arumugam name meaning
|Its refers to the six-faced God.
|12
|Dandapani name meaning
|Refers to the one who holds a staff
|13
|Velayudhan name meaning
|Wielder of the spear
|14
|Senthil name meaning
|This name signifies red or one who is a symbol of radiance
|15
|Sarvesh name meaning
|One who is the supreme God
|16
|Karthik name meaning
|It means one who is the son of Lord Shiva
|17
|Mayilvahanan name meaning
|One who rides a peacock
|18
|Devasenapati name meaning
|Commander of gods
|19
|Gnanasambandhan name meaning
|One who is the bestower of wisdom
|20
|Bala Subramanya name meaning
|This name was given to the young Murugan
|21
|Shaktidhara name meaning
|One who is the holder of power
|22
|Guhan name meaning
|The secretive one
|23
|Saravanabhava name meaning
|Born from Saravana lake
|24
|Vetrivel name meaning
|Refers to the one who symbolises victory and power
|25
|Sivakumaran name meaning
|It means one who is the son of Lord Shiva
|26
|Kandan name meaning
|This name means one who symbolises cloud-like radiant
|27
|Subrahmanya name meaning
|One who is pure and holy
|28
|Murali name meaning
|One who is a flute player (also divine name)
|29
|Skandaprasad name meaning
|Refers to the blessing of Skanda
|30
|Karthikeyan name meaning
|This name was given to the son of Lord Shiva
|31
|Velmurugan name meaning
|Refers to the Lord Murugan with spear
|32
|Saravanan name meaning
|Another name of Murugan
|33
|Karthikeya name meaning
|One of the most powerful baby boy names that mean God of war
|34
|Kumaran name meaning
|Refers to the youthful lord
|35
|Guhapriya name meaning
|One who is the beloved of Lord Guha
|36
|Senthilan name meaning
|Refers to the divine power of Lord Murugan
|37
|Subramani name meaning
|One who is the devotee of Lord Murugan
|38
|Velraj name meaning
|Refers to the King with spear
|39
|Devaraj name meaning
|One who is the King of gods
|40
|Velu name meaning
|One who is the spear bearer
|41
|Arulvel name meaning
|One who is blessed with the power of spear god
|42
|Velsamy name meaning
|Symbolises Lord with spear
|43
|Saravanakumar name meaning
|Another name of Son of Saravana
|44
|Shanmugavel name meaning
|Six-faced with spear
|45
|Velappan name meaning
|Name of Son of Murugan
|46
|Murugavel name meaning
|Symbolises one of the forms of Lord Murugan with spear
|47
|Karthivel name meaning
|Refers to the embodiment of Lord Karthik with spear
|48
|Velmani name meaning
|Means one who is a precious spear
|49
|Arulmurugan name meaning
|A beautiful baby boy name that is blessed with the love of Lord Murugan
|50
|Guhanraj name meaning
|Refers to the King Guha
|51
|Senthamizh name meaning
|Senthamizh translates to "refined Tamil," "pure Tamil," or "classical Tamil".
|52
|Kumarguru name meaning
|The name which was given to an avatar of Lord Murugan
|53
|Saravananand name meaning
|Means joy of Murugan
|54
|Vetrikumar name meaning
|Refers to victory and power, the victorious prince
|55
|Skandadev name meaning
|Skandadev (or Skanda) is a primary name for Lord Kartikeya, the Hindu god of war, victory and wisdom.
|56
|Subramaniam name meaning
|Refers to the sacred Murugan
|57
|Arumugavel name meaning
|Refers to the six-faced with spear
|58
|Karthiban name meaning
|Symbolises bravery and courage - just like Lord Karthik
|59
|Velanathan name meaning
|The name which was given to the Lord of Vel
|60
|Saravananandam name meaning
|A name that symbolises the bliss of Murugan
|61
|Shaktivel name meaning
|This name means 'Powerful' spear
|62
|Velmurali name meaning
|This name symbolises the divine power of Lord Murugan
|63
|Kumaranand name meaning
|Refers to the Joyful prince
|64
|Murugesan name meaning
|Refers to Lord Murugan
|65
|Saravanavel name meaning
|This name symbolises strength and divinity, often associated with the deity who brings victory.
|66
|Skandaraj name meaning
|One who is called the King Skanda
|67
|Arulnathan name meaning
|Blessed with lord Murugran's power and thinking
|68
|Velkumar name meaning
|One who is the prince with spear
|69
|Senthilnathan name meaning
|A form of Lord Senthil
|70
|Guhanathan name meaning
|Means one who represents Lord Guha
|71
|Subramanian name meaning
|A pure and sacred baby boy name
|72
|Vetrivelan name meaning
|One who is the master of victories - the victorious warrior
|73
|Velrajkumar name meaning
|Royal spear bearer
|74
|Karthigeyan name meaning
|Symbolises the divine warrior
|75
|Arulmohan name meaning
|Means blessed with power and charm
|76
|Kumaranvel name meaning
|This name means "young, youthful prince" or "spear of Lord Murugan".
|77
|Murugadass name meaning
|One who is the servant of Lord Murugan
|78
|Saravanapriya name meaning
|Refers to the one who is close to Lord Murugan
|79
|Skandapriya name meaning
|Dear to Skanda
|80
|Velmaniandan name meaning
|One who is precious like Lord Murugan
|81
|Arulvelan name meaning
|A name that symbolises the bliss of Murugan
|82
|Senthilkumar name meaning
|Symbolises the divine prince
|83
|Guhanvel name meaning
|Guha with spear
|84
|Murugapriyan name meaning
|Symbolises Beloved Murugan
|85
|Saravanaraj name meaning
|Symbolises King Murugan
|86
|Velnathan name meaning
|Symbolises Lord of spear
|87
|Kumarswamy name meaning
|Refers to the divine prince
|88
|Shanmugapriya name meaning
|Means beloved of Lord Murugan or devoted to Lord Shanmukha
|89
|Velmurugesan name meaning
|This name refers to Lord Murugan
|90
|Saravanakarthik name meaning
|This name is given to one of the forms of Lord Murugan
|91
|Skandavel name meaning
|Skanda with spear
|92
|Arulselvan name meaning
|One who is blessed wealth
|93
|Senthilvel name meaning
|Means Lord Murugan with spear
|94
|Muruganand name meaning
|Means one who is the blissful Murugan
|95
|Guhanand name meaning
|One who finds bliss in Lord Guha or the supreme joy derived from Lord Murugan.
|96
|Velarasan name meaning
|Given to the one who is the King with spear
|97
|Saravananvel name meaning
|It means Lord Murugan's spear
|98
|Subramanyan name meaning
|This is a sacred name of Lord Murugan
|99
|Karthikvel name meaning
|This name represents Lord Karthik with spear
|100
|Murugavelan name meaning
|This name refers to the the divine power of Lord Murugan
Names inspired by Lord Murugan are not just traditional they are deeply spiritual and powerful. Each name carries a story of bravery, wisdom, and divine energy that can shape your child's identity and values. Let us know in the comments section below, which one you liked the most.
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