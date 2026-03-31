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100 Lord Murugan names for baby boy with their meanings

Lord Murugan names for baby boy: Choose the right baby name for your little one that is inspired by Lord Murugram - the god who is also known as Kartikeya, Skanda, or Subramanya, is the Hindu god of war, victory, wisdom, and youth, primarily revered as the "Tamil God" (Tamizh Kadavul).

100 Lord Murugan names for baby boy with their meanings
100 Lord Murugan names for baby boy with their meanings

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : March 31, 2026 8:56 AM IST

Lord Murugan Names For Baby Boy: In the lush hills and temples of South India, the chant 'Muruganukku Arogara!' echoes with pure devotion, extreme strength, and unshakable faith. Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Subramanya, Skanda, and Shanmukha, is not just any Hindu deity, but an emotion, a symbol of courage, the warrior of light, and a divine guide for millions of devotees.

In most of the parts of Tamil Nadu, people not only worship Lord Murugan, but they also consider him a part of their heritage and deeply rooted culture that is often mended with southern spiritual traditions. Lord Murugan, the revered God of War, Wisdom, and Youth, is associated with the beliefs and faith of Indian culture. If you want your child to have the same courage, power, and fortune, then name your little one after him.

If you are looking for some powerful and meaningful names for your little baby boy, make sure to check the curated list of baby boy names below.

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100 Lord Murugan Names for Baby Boy With Meanings

Here is a thoughtfully curated list of 100 Lord Murugan-inspired baby boy names along with their meanings to help you find the perfect name.

No.NameMeaning
1Murugan name meaningLord Murugan is known as the God of war, this name signifies one who is the version of youth.
2Kartikeya name meaningKartikeya is one of the avatars of Lord Murugan - in Hinduism it refers to the god of war, victory, and wisdom,
3Skanda name meaningThis name refers to the one who is the destroyer of evil and bad emotions.
4Subramanya name meaningThis is an auspicious baby boy name that means divine
5Shanmukha name meaningIts refers to the six-faced God.
6Saravana name meaningThis name is given to the ones who are considered to be born in reeds
7Velan name meaningOne who holds Vel (spear)
8Kumara name meaningKumara is a Sanskrit-origin masculine name meaning "son," "boy child," "youth," or "prince".
9Guha name meaningThis name refers to the one who is considered to be having some hidden power
10Swaminathan name meaningTeacher of Lord Shiva
11Arumugam name meaningIts refers to the six-faced God.
12Dandapani name meaningRefers to the one who holds a staff
13Velayudhan name meaningWielder of the spear
14Senthil name meaningThis name signifies red or one who is a symbol of radiance
15Sarvesh name meaningOne who is the supreme God
16Karthik name meaningIt means one who is the son of Lord Shiva
17Mayilvahanan name meaningOne who rides a peacock
18Devasenapati name meaningCommander of gods
19Gnanasambandhan name meaningOne who is the bestower of wisdom
20Bala Subramanya name meaning This name was given to the young Murugan
21Shaktidhara name meaningOne who is the holder of power
22Guhan name meaningThe secretive one
23Saravanabhava name meaningBorn from Saravana lake
24Vetrivel name meaningRefers to the one who symbolises victory and power
25Sivakumaran name meaningIt means one who is the son of Lord Shiva
26Kandan name meaningThis name means one who symbolises cloud-like radiant
27Subrahmanya name meaningOne who is pure and holy
28Murali name meaningOne who is a flute player (also divine name)
29Skandaprasad name meaningRefers to the blessing of Skanda
30Karthikeyan name meaningThis name was given to the son of Lord Shiva
31Velmurugan name meaningRefers to the Lord Murugan with spear
32Saravanan name meaningAnother name of Murugan
33Karthikeya name meaningOne of the most powerful baby boy names that mean God of war
34Kumaran name meaningRefers to the youthful lord
35Guhapriya name meaningOne who is the beloved of Lord Guha
36Senthilan name meaningRefers to the divine power of Lord Murugan
37Subramani name meaningOne who is the devotee of Lord Murugan
38Velraj name meaningRefers to the King with spear
39Devaraj name meaningOne who is the King of gods
40Velu name meaningOne who is the spear bearer
41Arulvel name meaningOne who is blessed with the power of spear god
42Velsamy name meaningSymbolises Lord with spear
43Saravanakumar name meaningAnother name of Son of Saravana
44Shanmugavel name meaningSix-faced with spear
45Velappan name meaningName of Son of Murugan
46Murugavel name meaningSymbolises one of the forms of Lord Murugan with spear
47Karthivel name meaningRefers to the embodiment of Lord Karthik with spear
48Velmani name meaningMeans one who is a precious spear
49Arulmurugan name meaningA beautiful baby boy name that is blessed with the love of Lord Murugan
50Guhanraj name meaningRefers to the King Guha
51Senthamizh name meaningSenthamizh translates to "refined Tamil," "pure Tamil," or "classical Tamil".
52Kumarguru name meaningThe name which was given to an avatar of Lord Murugan
53Saravananand name meaningMeans joy of Murugan
54Vetrikumar name meaningRefers to victory and power, the victorious prince
55Skandadev name meaningSkandadev (or Skanda) is a primary name for Lord Kartikeya, the Hindu god of war, victory and wisdom.
56Subramaniam name meaningRefers to the sacred Murugan
57Arumugavel name meaningRefers to the six-faced with spear
58Karthiban name meaningSymbolises bravery and courage - just like Lord Karthik
59Velanathan name meaningThe name which was given to the Lord of Vel
60Saravananandam name meaning A name that symbolises the bliss of Murugan
61Shaktivel name meaningThis name means 'Powerful' spear
62Velmurali name meaningThis name symbolises the divine power of Lord Murugan
63Kumaranand name meaningRefers to the Joyful prince
64Murugesan name meaningRefers to Lord Murugan
65Saravanavel name meaningThis name symbolises strength and divinity, often associated with the deity who brings victory.
66Skandaraj name meaningOne who is called the King Skanda
67Arulnathan name meaningBlessed with lord Murugran's power and thinking
68Velkumar name meaningOne who is the prince with spear
69Senthilnathan name meaningA form of Lord Senthil
70Guhanathan name meaningMeans one who represents Lord Guha
71Subramanian name meaningA pure and sacred baby boy name
72Vetrivelan name meaningOne who is the master of victories - the victorious warrior
73Velrajkumar name meaningRoyal spear bearer
74Karthigeyan name meaningSymbolises the divine warrior
75Arulmohan name meaningMeans blessed with power and charm
76Kumaranvel name meaningThis name means "young, youthful prince" or "spear of Lord Murugan".
77Murugadass name meaningOne who is the servant of Lord Murugan
78Saravanapriya name meaningRefers to the one who is close to Lord Murugan
79Skandapriya name meaningDear to Skanda
80Velmaniandan name meaningOne who is precious like Lord Murugan
81Arulvelan name meaning A name that symbolises the bliss of Murugan
82Senthilkumar name meaningSymbolises the divine prince
83Guhanvel name meaningGuha with spear
84Murugapriyan name meaningSymbolises Beloved Murugan
85Saravanaraj name meaningSymbolises King Murugan
86Velnathan name meaningSymbolises Lord of spear
87Kumarswamy name meaningRefers to the divine prince
88Shanmugapriya name meaningMeans beloved of Lord Murugan or devoted to Lord Shanmukha
89Velmurugesan name meaningThis name refers to Lord Murugan
90Saravanakarthik name meaningThis name is given to one of the forms of Lord Murugan
91Skandavel name meaningSkanda with spear
92Arulselvan name meaningOne who is blessed wealth
93Senthilvel name meaningMeans Lord Murugan with spear
94Muruganand name meaningMeans one who is the blissful Murugan
95Guhanand name meaningOne who finds bliss in Lord Guha or the supreme joy derived from Lord Murugan.
96Velarasan name meaningGiven to the one who is the King with spear
97Saravananvel name meaningIt means Lord Murugan's spear
98Subramanyan name meaningThis is a sacred name of Lord Murugan
99Karthikvel name meaningThis name represents Lord Karthik with spear
100Murugavelan name meaningThis name refers to the the divine power of Lord Murugan

Names inspired by Lord Murugan are not just traditional they are deeply spiritual and powerful. Each name carries a story of bravery, wisdom, and divine energy that can shape your child's identity and values. Let us know in the comments section below, which one you liked the most.

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About the Author

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More