100 Hindu baby names inspired by Lord Shiva for March-born babies

Lord Shiva inspired baby names for march-born babies: Here are the top 100 most powerful Lord Shiva names for baby girls and boys inspired by tradition, devotion, and sacred meanings for those born in the month of March.

Lord Shiva Baby Names: Lord Shiva is the supreme deity of Hinduism. Lord Shiva, who is also known by the name 'Mahadev' represents both creation and destruction, maintaining the balance of the universe. With over 1000 names, Lord Shiva is everyone's first choice when it comes to naming the newborns. But, if you are looking for best names that suits the ones born in the month of March, then look no further. We have got the complete list of 100 baby names inspired by Lord Shiva, along with their significance and meanings.

Dear expecting mother, and father, if you want your child to be blessed with the power of Lord Shiva, here is a curated list of all the 100 baby names that carries his power, and blessings:

No. Name Meaning 1 Shiva The name refers to the one who is auspicious 2 Shankar The name refers to the one who symbolises happiness 3 Mahesh This is one of the most loved name of Lord Shiva 4 Mahadev The name means 'greatest god Lord Shiva' 5 Rudra The Roarer; fierce form of Shiva 6 Neelkanth The Blue-Throated One 7 Trilok Ruler of the three worlds 8 Trilochan Three-eyed Lord 9 Har The remover of sins 10 Hara Destroyer of negativity 11 Ishaan The Sun; Guardian of the northeast 12 Shambhu Source of happiness 13 Bholenath The innocent Lord 14 Pashupati Lord of all living beings 15 Nataraj King of dance 16 Gangadhar Bearer of River Ganga 17 Kailash Abode of Shiva 18 Omkar The sacred sound Om 19 Ashutosh One who fulfills wishes instantly 20 Devadidev God of gods 21 Aghora One who is beyond fear 22 Kapil Sage; reddish-brown 23 Pinakin Wielder of the bow Pinaka 24 Shrikanth Beautiful-throated 25 Mrityunjay Conqueror of death 26 Digambar One who wears the sky 27 Adiyogi The first yogi 28 Yogesh God of yoga 29 Sarvesh Lord of all 30 Umapati Consort of Goddess Uma 31 Chandresh Lord of the moon 32 Somnath Lord of Soma (Moon) 33 Bhairav Terrifying form of Shiva 34 Kedar Powerful; associated with Kedarnath 35 Nagendra King of serpents 36 Pranav Sacred syllable Om 37 Shashank Moon 38 Virupaksha One with unusual eyes 39 Sharva Archer; destroyer 40 Mahayogi Supreme meditator 41 Shulin Holder of the trident 42 Nagesh Lord of serpents 43 Trayambak Three-eyed one 44 Dakshinamurti Supreme teacher 45 Vamdev Gentle form of Shiva 46 Bhuvanesh Lord of the world 47 Shitikanth One with white throat 48 Ishwar Supreme God 49 Eshaan Lord Shiva; divine light 50 Harshul Deer (symbol of Shiva) 51 Ojas Vital energy 52 Vedant Ultimate wisdom 53 Shaivik Related to Shiva 54 Abhay Fearless 55 Aniket One without a home; Lord Shiva 56 Rudransh Part of Rudra 57 Shivansh Part of Shiva 58 Shivesh God of welfare 59 Nilay Abode 60 Samar War; battle 61 Harshit Joyful 62 Adhrit Self-sustained 63 Shailesh Lord of mountains 64 Lokesh King of the world 65 Tushar Snow 66 Aryav Noble person 67 Rishit The best 68 Shreyansh Superior 69 Parthiv Earthly; king 70 Mokshith One who grants salvation 71 Avyukt Clear-minded 72 Ekagra Focused 73 Anek Many forms 74 Shivay Sacred name of Shiva 75 Satyam Truth 76 Anirudh Boundless 77 Hriday Heart 78 Tapas Meditation 79 Bhavesh Lord of existence 80 Tejas Radiance 81 Yatin Ascetic 82 Girish Lord of mountains 83 Jatin One with matted hair 84 Vibhuti Sacred ash 85 Shambhav Son of Shiva 86 Rishabh Superior 87 Pradyumn Radiant 88 Arhant Worthy 89 Neel Blue 90 Ayaan Path 91 Samarth Powerful 92 Shresht The best 93 Ujjwal Bright 94 Sumeru Sacred mountain 95 Harendra Lord Shiva 96 Karthikeya Son of Shiva 97 Rudraksh Sacred bead 98 Shivraj King Shiva 99 Mahin Great 100 Ishvik Sacred

Significance of Lord Shiva Baby Names

Babies born in the month of March are often associated with transformation- this implies from the fact that this is the month when the seasonal shift happens from winter to spring. March born babies are also called symbols of renewal and growth. The supreme deity of Hinduism, Lord Shiva represents destruction of negativity and creation of new beginnings, making these names deeply symbolic for babies born during this time.

As per beliefs naming your child after the powerful Lord Shiva can usher strength, spiritual depth, and timeless cultural heritage. So, which one did you like from the above list? Comment down below!

