100 Hindu baby names inspired by Lord Shiva for March-born babies

Lord Shiva Baby Names: Lord Shiva is the supreme deity of Hinduism. Lord Shiva, who is also known by the name 'Mahadev' represents both creation and destruction, maintaining the balance of the universe. With over 1000 names, Lord Shiva is everyone's first choice when it comes to naming the newborns. But, if you are looking for best names that suits the ones born in the month of March, then look no further. We have got the complete list of 100 baby names inspired by Lord Shiva, along with their significance and meanings.
Dear expecting mother, and father, if you want your child to be blessed with the power of Lord Shiva, here is a curated list of all the 100 baby names that carries his power, and blessings:
|No.
|Name
|Meaning
|1
|Shiva
|The name refers to the one who is auspicious
|2
|Shankar
|The name refers to the one who symbolises happiness
|3
|Mahesh
|This is one of the most loved name of Lord Shiva
|4
|Mahadev
|The name means 'greatest god Lord Shiva'
|5
|Rudra
|The Roarer; fierce form of Shiva
|6
|Neelkanth
|The Blue-Throated One
|7
|Trilok
|Ruler of the three worlds
|8
|Trilochan
|Three-eyed Lord
|9
|Har
|The remover of sins
|10
|Hara
|Destroyer of negativity
|11
|Ishaan
|The Sun; Guardian of the northeast
|12
|Shambhu
|Source of happiness
|13
|Bholenath
|The innocent Lord
|14
|Pashupati
|Lord of all living beings
|15
|Nataraj
|King of dance
|16
|Gangadhar
|Bearer of River Ganga
|17
|Kailash
|Abode of Shiva
|18
|Omkar
|The sacred sound Om
|19
|Ashutosh
|One who fulfills wishes instantly
|20
|Devadidev
|God of gods
|21
|Aghora
|One who is beyond fear
|22
|Kapil
|Sage; reddish-brown
|23
|Pinakin
|Wielder of the bow Pinaka
|24
|Shrikanth
|Beautiful-throated
|25
|Mrityunjay
|Conqueror of death
|26
|Digambar
|One who wears the sky
|27
|Adiyogi
|The first yogi
|28
|Yogesh
|God of yoga
|29
|Sarvesh
|Lord of all
|30
|Umapati
|Consort of Goddess Uma
|31
|Chandresh
|Lord of the moon
|32
|Somnath
|Lord of Soma (Moon)
|33
|Bhairav
|Terrifying form of Shiva
|34
|Kedar
|Powerful; associated with Kedarnath
|35
|Nagendra
|King of serpents
|36
|Pranav
|Sacred syllable Om
|37
|Shashank
|Moon
|38
|Virupaksha
|One with unusual eyes
|39
|Sharva
|Archer; destroyer
|40
|Mahayogi
|Supreme meditator
|41
|Shulin
|Holder of the trident
|42
|Nagesh
|Lord of serpents
|43
|Trayambak
|Three-eyed one
|44
|Dakshinamurti
|Supreme teacher
|45
|Vamdev
|Gentle form of Shiva
|46
|Bhuvanesh
|Lord of the world
|47
|Shitikanth
|One with white throat
|48
|Ishwar
|Supreme God
|49
|Eshaan
|Lord Shiva; divine light
|50
|Harshul
|Deer (symbol of Shiva)
|51
|Ojas
|Vital energy
|52
|Vedant
|Ultimate wisdom
|53
|Shaivik
|Related to Shiva
|54
|Abhay
|Fearless
|55
|Aniket
|One without a home; Lord Shiva
|56
|Rudransh
|Part of Rudra
|57
|Shivansh
|Part of Shiva
|58
|Shivesh
|God of welfare
|59
|Nilay
|Abode
|60
|Samar
|War; battle
|61
|Harshit
|Joyful
|62
|Adhrit
|Self-sustained
|63
|Shailesh
|Lord of mountains
|64
|Lokesh
|King of the world
|65
|Tushar
|Snow
|66
|Aryav
|Noble person
|67
|Rishit
|The best
|68
|Shreyansh
|Superior
|69
|Parthiv
|Earthly; king
|70
|Mokshith
|One who grants salvation
|71
|Avyukt
|Clear-minded
|72
|Ekagra
|Focused
|73
|Anek
|Many forms
|74
|Shivay
|Sacred name of Shiva
|75
|Satyam
|Truth
|76
|Anirudh
|Boundless
|77
|Hriday
|Heart
|78
|Tapas
|Meditation
|79
|Bhavesh
|Lord of existence
|80
|Tejas
|Radiance
|81
|Yatin
|Ascetic
|82
|Girish
|Lord of mountains
|83
|Jatin
|One with matted hair
|84
|Vibhuti
|Sacred ash
|85
|Shambhav
|Son of Shiva
|86
|Rishabh
|Superior
|87
|Pradyumn
|Radiant
|88
|Arhant
|Worthy
|89
|Neel
|Blue
|90
|Ayaan
|Path
|91
|Samarth
|Powerful
|92
|Shresht
|The best
|93
|Ujjwal
|Bright
|94
|Sumeru
|Sacred mountain
|95
|Harendra
|Lord Shiva
|96
|Karthikeya
|Son of Shiva
|97
|Rudraksh
|Sacred bead
|98
|Shivraj
|King Shiva
|99
|Mahin
|Great
|100
|Ishvik
|Sacred
Babies born in the month of March are often associated with transformation- this implies from the fact that this is the month when the seasonal shift happens from winter to spring. March born babies are also called symbols of renewal and growth. The supreme deity of Hinduism, Lord Shiva represents destruction of negativity and creation of new beginnings, making these names deeply symbolic for babies born during this time.
As per beliefs naming your child after the powerful Lord Shiva can usher strength, spiritual depth, and timeless cultural heritage. So, which one did you like from the above list? Comment down below!
