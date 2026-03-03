Add The Health Site as a
100 Hindu baby names inspired by Lord Shiva for March-born babies

Lord Shiva inspired baby names for march-born babies: Here are the top 100 most powerful Lord Shiva names for baby girls and boys inspired by tradition, devotion, and sacred meanings for those born in the month of March.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : March 3, 2026 8:28 PM IST

Lord Shiva Baby Names: Lord Shiva is the supreme deity of Hinduism. Lord Shiva, who is also known by the name 'Mahadev' represents both creation and destruction, maintaining the balance of the universe. With over 1000 names, Lord Shiva is everyone's first choice when it comes to naming the newborns. But, if you are looking for best names that suits the ones born in the month of March, then look no further. We have got the complete list of 100 baby names inspired by Lord Shiva, along with their significance and meanings.

100 Lord Shiva Inspired Baby Names With Meanings

Dear expecting mother, and father, if you want your child to be blessed with the power of Lord Shiva, here is a curated list of all the 100 baby names that carries his power, and blessings:

No.NameMeaning
1ShivaThe name refers to the one who is auspicious
2ShankarThe name refers to the one who symbolises happiness
3MaheshThis is one of the most loved name of Lord Shiva
4MahadevThe name means 'greatest god Lord Shiva'
5RudraThe Roarer; fierce form of Shiva
6NeelkanthThe Blue-Throated One
7TrilokRuler of the three worlds
8TrilochanThree-eyed Lord
9HarThe remover of sins
10HaraDestroyer of negativity
11IshaanThe Sun; Guardian of the northeast
12ShambhuSource of happiness
13BholenathThe innocent Lord
14PashupatiLord of all living beings
15NatarajKing of dance
16GangadharBearer of River Ganga
17KailashAbode of Shiva
18OmkarThe sacred sound Om
19AshutoshOne who fulfills wishes instantly
20DevadidevGod of gods
21AghoraOne who is beyond fear
22KapilSage; reddish-brown
23PinakinWielder of the bow Pinaka
24ShrikanthBeautiful-throated
25MrityunjayConqueror of death
26DigambarOne who wears the sky
27AdiyogiThe first yogi
28YogeshGod of yoga
29SarveshLord of all
30UmapatiConsort of Goddess Uma
31ChandreshLord of the moon
32SomnathLord of Soma (Moon)
33BhairavTerrifying form of Shiva
34KedarPowerful; associated with Kedarnath
35NagendraKing of serpents
36PranavSacred syllable Om
37ShashankMoon
38VirupakshaOne with unusual eyes
39SharvaArcher; destroyer
40MahayogiSupreme meditator
41ShulinHolder of the trident
42NageshLord of serpents
43TrayambakThree-eyed one
44DakshinamurtiSupreme teacher
45VamdevGentle form of Shiva
46BhuvaneshLord of the world
47ShitikanthOne with white throat
48IshwarSupreme God
49EshaanLord Shiva; divine light
50HarshulDeer (symbol of Shiva)
51OjasVital energy
52VedantUltimate wisdom
53ShaivikRelated to Shiva
54AbhayFearless
55AniketOne without a home; Lord Shiva
56RudranshPart of Rudra
57ShivanshPart of Shiva
58ShiveshGod of welfare
59NilayAbode
60SamarWar; battle
61HarshitJoyful
62AdhritSelf-sustained
63ShaileshLord of mountains
64LokeshKing of the world
65TusharSnow
66AryavNoble person
67RishitThe best
68ShreyanshSuperior
69ParthivEarthly; king
70MokshithOne who grants salvation
71AvyuktClear-minded
72EkagraFocused
73AnekMany forms
74ShivaySacred name of Shiva
75SatyamTruth
76AnirudhBoundless
77HridayHeart
78TapasMeditation
79BhaveshLord of existence
80TejasRadiance
81YatinAscetic
82GirishLord of mountains
83JatinOne with matted hair
84VibhutiSacred ash
85ShambhavSon of Shiva
86RishabhSuperior
87PradyumnRadiant
88ArhantWorthy
89NeelBlue
90AyaanPath
91SamarthPowerful
92ShreshtThe best
93UjjwalBright
94SumeruSacred mountain
95HarendraLord Shiva
96KarthikeyaSon of Shiva
97RudrakshSacred bead
98ShivrajKing Shiva
99MahinGreat
100IshvikSacred

Significance of Lord Shiva Baby Names

Babies born in the month of March are often associated with transformation- this implies from the fact that this is the month when the seasonal shift happens from winter to spring. March born babies are also called symbols of renewal and growth. The supreme deity of Hinduism, Lord Shiva represents destruction of negativity and creation of new beginnings, making these names deeply symbolic for babies born during this time.

As per beliefs naming your child after the powerful Lord Shiva can usher strength, spiritual depth, and timeless cultural heritage. So, which one did you like from the above list? Comment down below!

