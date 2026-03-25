100 Baby names for girls that are inspired by Goddess Durga that means power

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Durga Ashtami 2026: Goddess Durga symbolizes Shakti. She is the embodiment of immense power - one who holds the ultimate force that destroys evil and restores balance and good spirit. Known by many names across scriptures, each form of Durga reflects a unique quality - extreme bravery, unmatchable compassion, wisdom, and resilience. On this Durga Ashtami, take a note of all the top 100 most auspicious baby names for your little girls that are not only inspired by Devi Durga but are also symbols of power and energy. Naming your daughter after one of her many forms is believed to bless her with inner strength and divine protection throughout her life.
If your baby is born on Durga Ashtami, make sure to name the little one after the powerful goddess of Hinduism. Here are the top 100 baby names for girls that are inspired by Devi Durga during this Navratri.
|No.
|Name
|Meaning
|1
|Durga
|Durga refers to the one who is invincible - someone who is strong and powerful.
|2
|Parvati
|Parvati is Devi Durga's name which means "daughter of the mountain" - signifies strength.
|3
|Shakti
|Shakti refers to power and energy.
|4
|Bhavani
|Bhavani refers to the one who is Lord Shiva's other half, or his wife/partner.
|5
|Chandika
|Chandika refers to the fierce goddess - One who is powerful and fearless.
|6
|Amba
|This is one of the most beloved names of Goddess Durga that refers to the mother of goddess.
|7
|Ambika
|Ambika means one who is a compassionate mother
|8
|Arya
|Arya is Goddess Durga's noble avatar. It refers to the powerful nature of goddess Durga.
|9
|Kali
|Kali maa is another avatar of Devi Durga. The names refers to the one who is the destroyer of evil.
|10
|Gauri
|The names refers to the one who is fair. It signifies the radiant form of goddess Durga.
|11
|Maheshwari
|This name means "power of Lord Shiva".
|12
|Vaishnavi
|Vaishnavi refers to the one who is a devotee of Lord Vishnu.
|13
|Kaumari
|Kaumari refers to the "Youthful goddess".
|14
|Varahi
|This name carries the blessings of boar-faced goddess.
|15
|Chamunda
|A powerful form of Devi Durga who is called the "Slayer of demons".
|16
|Lalita
|Lalita refers to the one who is playful and charming.
|17
|Katyayani
|Refers to the warrior form of Durga - fearless and powerful.
|18
|Skandamata
|Mother of Kartikeya
|19
|Brahmacharini
|Refers to the one who is a devotee of penance.
|20
|Shailputri
|Shilaputri refers to the one who is the "Daughter of mountains"
|21
|Siddhidatri
|This name refers to the one who is the "giver of powers"
|22
|Kushmanda
|Creator of the universe
|23
|Mahagauri
|Extremely fair goddess
|24
|Jagdamba
|Mother of the world
|25
|Eshwari
|Supreme goddess
|26
|Rudrani
|Wife or partner of Rudra (an avatar of Lord Shiva)
|27
|Sarvani
|Refers to the one who is "Universal goddess"
|28
|Ishani
|Means ruler, goddess Durga
|29
|Aparna
|One who never eats leaves
|30
|Dakshayani
|Refers to the one who is the daughter of Daksha
|31
|Haimavati
|Refers to the one who is the daughter Himavan
|32
|Girija
|One who is born in the mountains
|33
|Uma
|Meas light and tranquility
|34
|Nitya
|Nitya is a Sanskrit word primarily meaning eternal, constant, perpetual, or unchanging.
|35
|Bhairavi
|Terrifying form
|36
|Jaya
|Means victorious
|37
|Vijaya
|Means victory
|38
|Aparajita
|Refers to the one who is never defeated
|39
|Trinetra
|Three-eyed goddess
|40
|Simhavahini
|Refers to the one who rides a lion
|41
|Mahamaya
|Supreme illusion
|42
|Yogmaya
|This name means divine power
|43
|Adishakti
|This name refers to the primordial energy
|44
|Tarini
|Refers to the one who is a savior
|45
|Raksha
|Means one who protects others
|46
|Karali
|Refers to the one who is fearless (Fierce goddess)
|47
|Saumya
|Gentle and calm
|48
|Tejaswini
|Radiant, powerful
|49
|Pranavi
|Sacred syllable Om
|50
|Sharmila
|Comforting
|51
|Tanvi
|Delicate, powerful
|52
|Shraddha
|Faith
|53
|Medha
|Intelligence
|54
|Smriti
|Memory
|55
|Dhriti
|Courage
|56
|Kirti
|Indian name meaning fame, glory, reputation, or renown.
|57
|Yashaswini
|Successful woman
|58
|Punya
|Means virtuous
|59
|Shubhra
|Refers to the one who is "Pure"
|60
|Divya
|Refers to the one who is "Divine"
|61
|Ojaswini
|Refers to the one who is Energetic
|62
|Prerna
|Inspiration
|63
|Shobha
|Refers to the one who is beautiful
|64
|Rekha
|Line, limit
|65
|Bhakti
|This name means devotion
|66
|Anika
|Refers to the one who is graceful
|67
|Charvi
|Refers to the one who is beautiful
|68
|Devanshi
|This name is a divine part
|69
|Isha
|This name means Goddess
|70
|Ishita
|Refers to the one who is "Superior"
|71
|Kavya
|Refers to the one who is Poetic
|72
|Lakshita
|Means "distinguished," "regarded," "marked," or "one who is blessed with wealth and prosperity"
|73
|Manya
|Means "Worthy"
|74
|Nandita
|Refers to the one who spreads happiness
|75
|Oorja
|Refers to the one who is full of "Energy"
|76
|Prisha
|This name means "Beloved"
|77
|Riddhi
|This name means prosperity
|78
|Saanvi
|Goddess Lakshmi/Durga
|79
|Tanirika
|Sacred flower
|80
|Urvi
|Refers to "Earth"
|81
|Vanya
|The name means "gracious gift"
|82
|Yuvika
|The name means "young woman," "youthful," or a "maiden" filled with vitality.
|83
|Zoya
|The name means "life," "alive," or "loving".
|84
|Aditi
|The name means Boundless
|85
|Anvi
|This name refers to Goddess Lakshmi
|86
|Bhavya
|Bhavya means "grand," "splendid," "magnificent," or "majestic".
|87
|Chhaya
|The name means shadow
|88
|Disha
|It means direction
|89
|Ekta
|The name refers to Unity. One who unites everyone with her presence.
|90
|Falak
|Falak refers to the Sky. It means clear, infinity.
|91
|Garima
|Garima means dignity.
|92
|Hridya
|One who has a pure heart.
|93
|Indira
|Indira is Goddess Durga powerful avatar which showcases her fearless nature.
|94
|Juhi
|The names means "Flower"
|95
|Kalyani
|Kalyani name refers to the one who is "Auspicious"
|96
|Lavanya
|Lavanya means grace or bright.
|97
|Mohini
|The name means "Enchantress"
|98
|Neha
|Neha refers to the one who is "Loved" by all.
|99
|Pooja
|This name means "Worship"
|100
|Ruchi
|This name means interest and brightness. One who brings power and energy into the family.
As India celebrates the nine holy days of Chaitra month - Chaitra Navratri with fast, and pooja -to adore and honour the nine powerful forms of Devi Durga, the Goddess of power and strength, experts say that babies born during this time period should be named after Goddess Durga. This ritual holds more than a cultural tradition it is a blessing, a prayer, and a powerful intention for her life ahead. Each of the names mentioned in the table above holds a story of strength, resilience, and divine grace.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information