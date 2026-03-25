100 Baby names for girls that are inspired by Goddess Durga that means power

Durga Ashtami 2026: Here is a curated list of baby names inspired by Goddess Durga, along with their meanings for your little girl.

100 Baby names for girls that are inspired by Goddess Durga that means power

Durga Ashtami 2026: Goddess Durga symbolizes Shakti. She is the embodiment of immense power - one who holds the ultimate force that destroys evil and restores balance and good spirit. Known by many names across scriptures, each form of Durga reflects a unique quality - extreme bravery, unmatchable compassion, wisdom, and resilience. On this Durga Ashtami, take a note of all the top 100 most auspicious baby names for your little girls that are not only inspired by Devi Durga but are also symbols of power and energy. Naming your daughter after one of her many forms is believed to bless her with inner strength and divine protection throughout her life.

100 Baby Names For Girls Inspired By Goddess Durga

If your baby is born on Durga Ashtami, make sure to name the little one after the powerful goddess of Hinduism. Here are the top 100 baby names for girls that are inspired by Devi Durga during this Navratri.

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No. Name Meaning 1 Durga Durga refers to the one who is invincible - someone who is strong and powerful. 2 Parvati Parvati is Devi Durga's name which means "daughter of the mountain" - signifies strength. 3 Shakti Shakti refers to power and energy. 4 Bhavani Bhavani refers to the one who is Lord Shiva's other half, or his wife/partner. 5 Chandika Chandika refers to the fierce goddess - One who is powerful and fearless. 6 Amba This is one of the most beloved names of Goddess Durga that refers to the mother of goddess. 7 Ambika Ambika means one who is a compassionate mother 8 Arya Arya is Goddess Durga's noble avatar. It refers to the powerful nature of goddess Durga. 9 Kali Kali maa is another avatar of Devi Durga. The names refers to the one who is the destroyer of evil. 10 Gauri The names refers to the one who is fair. It signifies the radiant form of goddess Durga. 11 Maheshwari This name means "power of Lord Shiva". 12 Vaishnavi Vaishnavi refers to the one who is a devotee of Lord Vishnu. 13 Kaumari Kaumari refers to the "Youthful goddess". 14 Varahi This name carries the blessings of boar-faced goddess. 15 Chamunda A powerful form of Devi Durga who is called the "Slayer of demons". 16 Lalita Lalita refers to the one who is playful and charming. 17 Katyayani Refers to the warrior form of Durga - fearless and powerful. 18 Skandamata Mother of Kartikeya 19 Brahmacharini Refers to the one who is a devotee of penance. 20 Shailputri Shilaputri refers to the one who is the "Daughter of mountains" 21 Siddhidatri This name refers to the one who is the "giver of powers" 22 Kushmanda Creator of the universe 23 Mahagauri Extremely fair goddess 24 Jagdamba Mother of the world 25 Eshwari Supreme goddess 26 Rudrani Wife or partner of Rudra (an avatar of Lord Shiva) 27 Sarvani Refers to the one who is "Universal goddess" 28 Ishani Means ruler, goddess Durga 29 Aparna One who never eats leaves 30 Dakshayani Refers to the one who is the daughter of Daksha 31 Haimavati Refers to the one who is the daughter Himavan 32 Girija One who is born in the mountains 33 Uma Meas light and tranquility 34 Nitya Nitya is a Sanskrit word primarily meaning eternal, constant, perpetual, or unchanging. 35 Bhairavi Terrifying form 36 Jaya Means victorious 37 Vijaya Means victory 38 Aparajita Refers to the one who is never defeated 39 Trinetra Three-eyed goddess 40 Simhavahini Refers to the one who rides a lion 41 Mahamaya Supreme illusion 42 Yogmaya This name means divine power 43 Adishakti This name refers to the primordial energy 44 Tarini Refers to the one who is a savior 45 Raksha Means one who protects others 46 Karali Refers to the one who is fearless (Fierce goddess) 47 Saumya Gentle and calm 48 Tejaswini Radiant, powerful 49 Pranavi Sacred syllable Om 50 Sharmila Comforting 51 Tanvi Delicate, powerful 52 Shraddha Faith 53 Medha Intelligence 54 Smriti Memory 55 Dhriti Courage 56 Kirti Indian name meaning fame, glory, reputation, or renown. 57 Yashaswini Successful woman 58 Punya Means virtuous 59 Shubhra Refers to the one who is "Pure" 60 Divya Refers to the one who is "Divine" 61 Ojaswini Refers to the one who is Energetic 62 Prerna Inspiration 63 Shobha Refers to the one who is beautiful 64 Rekha Line, limit 65 Bhakti This name means devotion 66 Anika Refers to the one who is graceful 67 Charvi Refers to the one who is beautiful 68 Devanshi This name is a divine part 69 Isha This name means Goddess 70 Ishita Refers to the one who is "Superior" 71 Kavya Refers to the one who is Poetic 72 Lakshita Means "distinguished," "regarded," "marked," or "one who is blessed with wealth and prosperity" 73 Manya Means "Worthy" 74 Nandita Refers to the one who spreads happiness 75 Oorja Refers to the one who is full of "Energy" 76 Prisha This name means "Beloved" 77 Riddhi This name means prosperity 78 Saanvi Goddess Lakshmi/Durga 79 Tanirika Sacred flower 80 Urvi Refers to "Earth" 81 Vanya The name means "gracious gift" 82 Yuvika The name means "young woman," "youthful," or a "maiden" filled with vitality. 83 Zoya The name means "life," "alive," or "loving". 84 Aditi The name means Boundless 85 Anvi This name refers to Goddess Lakshmi 86 Bhavya Bhavya means "grand," "splendid," "magnificent," or "majestic". 87 Chhaya The name means shadow 88 Disha It means direction 89 Ekta The name refers to Unity. One who unites everyone with her presence. 90 Falak Falak refers to the Sky. It means clear, infinity. 91 Garima Garima means dignity. 92 Hridya One who has a pure heart. 93 Indira Indira is Goddess Durga powerful avatar which showcases her fearless nature. 94 Juhi The names means "Flower" 95 Kalyani Kalyani name refers to the one who is "Auspicious" 96 Lavanya Lavanya means grace or bright. 97 Mohini The name means "Enchantress" 98 Neha Neha refers to the one who is "Loved" by all. 99 Pooja This name means "Worship" 100 Ruchi This name means interest and brightness. One who brings power and energy into the family.

What Are The Significance of These Baby Names?

As India celebrates the nine holy days of Chaitra month - Chaitra Navratri with fast, and pooja -to adore and honour the nine powerful forms of Devi Durga, the Goddess of power and strength, experts say that babies born during this time period should be named after Goddess Durga. This ritual holds more than a cultural tradition it is a blessing, a prayer, and a powerful intention for her life ahead. Each of the names mentioned in the table above holds a story of strength, resilience, and divine grace.