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100 Baby names for girls that are inspired by Goddess Durga that means power

Durga Ashtami 2026: Here is a curated list of baby names inspired by Goddess Durga, along with their meanings for your little girl.

100 Baby names for girls that are inspired by Goddess Durga that means power
100 Baby names for girls that are inspired by Goddess Durga that means power

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : March 25, 2026 4:15 PM IST

Durga Ashtami 2026: Goddess Durga symbolizes Shakti. She is the embodiment of immense power - one who holds the ultimate force that destroys evil and restores balance and good spirit. Known by many names across scriptures, each form of Durga reflects a unique quality - extreme bravery, unmatchable compassion, wisdom, and resilience. On this Durga Ashtami, take a note of all the top 100 most auspicious baby names for your little girls that are not only inspired by Devi Durga but are also symbols of power and energy. Naming your daughter after one of her many forms is believed to bless her with inner strength and divine protection throughout her life.

100 Baby Names For Girls Inspired By Goddess Durga

If your baby is born on Durga Ashtami, make sure to name the little one after the powerful goddess of Hinduism. Here are the top 100 baby names for girls that are inspired by Devi Durga during this Navratri.

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No.NameMeaning
1DurgaDurga refers to the one who is invincible - someone who is strong and powerful.
2ParvatiParvati is Devi Durga's name which means "daughter of the mountain" - signifies strength.
3ShaktiShakti refers to power and energy.
4BhavaniBhavani refers to the one who is Lord Shiva's other half, or his wife/partner.
5ChandikaChandika refers to the fierce goddess - One who is powerful and fearless.
6AmbaThis is one of the most beloved names of Goddess Durga that refers to the mother of goddess.
7AmbikaAmbika means one who is a compassionate mother
8AryaArya is Goddess Durga's noble avatar. It refers to the powerful nature of goddess Durga.
9KaliKali maa is another avatar of Devi Durga. The names refers to the one who is the destroyer of evil.
10GauriThe names refers to the one who is fair. It signifies the radiant form of goddess Durga.
11MaheshwariThis name means "power of Lord Shiva".
12VaishnaviVaishnavi refers to the one who is a devotee of Lord Vishnu.
13KaumariKaumari refers to the "Youthful goddess".
14VarahiThis name carries the blessings of boar-faced goddess.
15ChamundaA powerful form of Devi Durga who is called the "Slayer of demons".
16LalitaLalita refers to the one who is playful and charming.
17KatyayaniRefers to the warrior form of Durga - fearless and powerful.
18SkandamataMother of Kartikeya
19BrahmachariniRefers to the one who is a devotee of penance.
20ShailputriShilaputri refers to the one who is the "Daughter of mountains"
21SiddhidatriThis name refers to the one who is the "giver of powers"
22KushmandaCreator of the universe
23MahagauriExtremely fair goddess
24JagdambaMother of the world
25EshwariSupreme goddess
26RudraniWife or partner of Rudra (an avatar of Lord Shiva)
27SarvaniRefers to the one who is "Universal goddess"
28IshaniMeans ruler, goddess Durga
29AparnaOne who never eats leaves
30DakshayaniRefers to the one who is the daughter of Daksha
31HaimavatiRefers to the one who is the daughter Himavan
32GirijaOne who is born in the mountains
33UmaMeas light and tranquility
34NityaNitya is a Sanskrit word primarily meaning eternal, constant, perpetual, or unchanging.
35BhairaviTerrifying form
36JayaMeans victorious
37VijayaMeans victory
38AparajitaRefers to the one who is never defeated
39TrinetraThree-eyed goddess
40SimhavahiniRefers to the one who rides a lion
41MahamayaSupreme illusion
42YogmayaThis name means divine power
43AdishaktiThis name refers to the primordial energy
44TariniRefers to the one who is a savior
45RakshaMeans one who protects others
46KaraliRefers to the one who is fearless (Fierce goddess)
47SaumyaGentle and calm
48TejaswiniRadiant, powerful
49PranaviSacred syllable Om
50SharmilaComforting
51TanviDelicate, powerful
52ShraddhaFaith
53MedhaIntelligence
54SmritiMemory
55DhritiCourage
56KirtiIndian name meaning fame, glory, reputation, or renown.
57YashaswiniSuccessful woman
58PunyaMeans virtuous
59ShubhraRefers to the one who is "Pure"
60DivyaRefers to the one who is "Divine"
61OjaswiniRefers to the one who is Energetic
62PrernaInspiration
63ShobhaRefers to the one who is beautiful
64RekhaLine, limit
65BhaktiThis name means devotion
66AnikaRefers to the one who is graceful
67CharviRefers to the one who is beautiful
68DevanshiThis name is a divine part
69IshaThis name means Goddess
70IshitaRefers to the one who is "Superior"
71KavyaRefers to the one who is Poetic
72LakshitaMeans "distinguished," "regarded," "marked," or "one who is blessed with wealth and prosperity"
73ManyaMeans "Worthy"
74NanditaRefers to the one who spreads happiness
75OorjaRefers to the one who is full of "Energy"
76PrishaThis name means "Beloved"
77RiddhiThis name means prosperity
78SaanviGoddess Lakshmi/Durga
79TanirikaSacred flower
80UrviRefers to "Earth"
81VanyaThe name means "gracious gift"
82YuvikaThe name means "young woman," "youthful," or a "maiden" filled with vitality.
83ZoyaThe name means "life," "alive," or "loving".
84AditiThe name means Boundless
85AnviThis name refers to Goddess Lakshmi
86BhavyaBhavya means "grand," "splendid," "magnificent," or "majestic".
87ChhayaThe name means shadow
88DishaIt means direction
89EktaThe name refers to Unity. One who unites everyone with her presence.
90FalakFalak refers to the Sky. It means clear, infinity.
91GarimaGarima means dignity.
92HridyaOne who has a pure heart.
93IndiraIndira is Goddess Durga powerful avatar which showcases her fearless nature.
94JuhiThe names means "Flower"
95KalyaniKalyani name refers to the one who is "Auspicious"
96LavanyaLavanya means grace or bright.
97MohiniThe name means "Enchantress"
98NehaNeha refers to the one who is "Loved" by all.
99PoojaThis name means "Worship"
100RuchiThis name means interest and brightness. One who brings power and energy into the family.

What Are The Significance of These Baby Names?

As India celebrates the nine holy days of Chaitra month - Chaitra Navratri with fast, and pooja -to adore and honour the nine powerful forms of Devi Durga, the Goddess of power and strength, experts say that babies born during this time period should be named after Goddess Durga. This ritual holds more than a cultural tradition it is a blessing, a prayer, and a powerful intention for her life ahead. Each of the names mentioned in the table above holds a story of strength, resilience, and divine grace.

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About the Author

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More